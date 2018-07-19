 Donald Trump says he is willing to meet with Iran without preconditions | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 31.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Donald Trump says he is willing to meet with Iran without preconditions

The US president's overture to talk with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani was met by calls from Iran for the US to return to the 2015 nuclear deal. It follows escalating rhetoric and threats of war between the countries.

Bildkombo - Trump and Rouhani

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would meet with Iran's leadership without preconditions, only to be contradicted by the White House and his top diplomat hours later.

"I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet. I don't know that they are ready yet. They are having a hard time right now," Trump said during a news conference with Italy's prime minister. "I'll meet with anybody," Trump said. "There's nothing wrong with meeting."

"I do believe they will probably end up wanting to meet. I'm ready to meet anytime they want to," he said, adding that he would do so without preconditions.

"Good for the country, good for them, good for us and good for the world. No preconditions. If they want to meet, I'll meet," Trump said.

Read more: Iran's currency drops 14 percent in one day on sanctions fears

Sanctions after withdrawl

The comments came as Washington prepares to impose what it describes as crushing sanctions on Tehran following Trump's decision earlier this year to unilaterally withdrawal the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers. The deal was made in response to fears that Iran was developing an atomic bomb.

The first sanctions go back into effect in August, followed by ones on Iran's energy sector in November.

Trump's decision has created a growing gap between the United States and its European allies who are now trying to save the nuclear deal that the UN and non-proliferation experts say is robust and working.

Read more: US rejects EU request for Iran sanctions relief

  • USA PK Präsident Donald Trump zum Atomabkommen mit Iran (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

  • USA PK US-Präsident Trump und französicher Präsident Macron in Washington (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

  • The nuclear deal is reached in Vienna

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting on international nuclear related sanctions.

  • Logo International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

  • USA Barack Obama PK Iran Nuklear Deal (Reuters/Y. Gripas)

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

  • Iranians celebrate the deal

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

  • US-Israel: Trump and Netanyahu

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

  • Various EU foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart meet in Belgium

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) are scrambling to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


White House, Pompeo backtrack 

Hours after Trump's comments, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared to contradict his boss' statements about meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions.

"If the Iranians demonstrate a commitment to make fundamental changes in how they treat their own people, reduce their maligned behavior, can agree that it's worthwhile to enter in a nuclear agreement that actually prevents proliferation, then the president said he's prepared to sit down and have a conversation with him," Pompeo said on CNBC.

In May, Pompeo unveiled the United States' Iran strategy, saying that Washington would not try to renegotiate the nuclear accord. Instead, any new deal would require Iran to meet 12 demands, including halting its ballistic missile program and ending its regional role in conflicts in the Middle East, including in Syria and Yemen.

Analysts say the United States is trying to instigate internal upheaval in Iran with a goal of regime change.

Read more: Pompeo unveils US Iran plan: Economic strife, break with EU  

White House National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis said Trump was open to dialogue and lifting sanctions only "if there are tangible, demonstrated and sustained shifts in Tehran's policies."

"Until then, the sting of sanctions will only grow more painful if the regime does not change course," he said.

Iran responds

In response to Trump's overture, Iran said the United States should return to the nuclear deal it exited in May if it wants to talk.

"Respecting the Iranian nation's rights, reducing hostilities and returning to the nuclear deal are steps that can be taken to pave the bumpy road of talks between Iran and America," Hamid Aboutalebi, an adviser to Rouhani, tweeted on Tuesday.

Iran-US war of words

The conflicting messages from the Trump administration come as Iran and the United States have ratcheted up a bitter war of word in recent weeks amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Rouhani last week warned the United States that Trump should "not play with the lion's tail."

"America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars," Rouhani said.

Trump responded with threats via Twitter.

"To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!" he wrote.

In response to Trump's Twitter threats, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif fired back with his own Twitter message that began, "COLOR US UNIMPRESSED."

The powerful head of Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also issued a stern warning.

Read more: Iran's military power: What you need to know

"We are near you, where you can't even imagine. We are the nation of martyrdom," said Major General Qassem Soleimani. "You are aware of our power in the region and capability for [launching] asymmetrical war?"

Art of the deal?

Trump has portrayed himself as a master dealmaker who can hold one-on-one meetings with the United States' rivals and enemies, highlighted by recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un.

The Twitter outburst at Iran carried echoes similar threats leveled at the North Korean "rocketman," before Trump reversed from rhetoric of war to a bold summit with Kim in Singapore.  However, whereas North Korea sought a meeting with Trump, the same cannot be said of Iran's leadership. 

Any good will that may have existed between Iran and the United States in the wake of the 2015 nuclear accord has evaporated as Trump, surrounded by anti-Iran hawks, has resorted to the rhetoric of regime change. 

The American withdrawal from the deal damaged Rouhani, who put much of his political capital into negotiations with the United States and now has little to show in return. 

This has forced Rouhani to take a tougher stance so as to not be outflanked by hardliners at home who were against ever trusting the United States.  And while the reimposition of American sanctions is already starting to hurt Iran, this latest round will be less comprehensive as previous rounds in the absence of Europe, Russia and China support.

Meanwhile, Iranian decision makers may be calculating that Trump will not get reelected and the best strategy is to wait out the remainder of his term. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DW recommends

Donald Trump hails Italy's migration crackdown as Giuseppe Conte visits Washington

Donald Trump has marked Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's White House visit by praising the Italian government's increasingly hardline approach to migration. He also said he would meet Iran's leaders at "any time." (30.07.2018)  

US bids to revive 'Arab NATO' alliance as part of measures against Iran

The alliance would serve as a bulwark against Iran. The Shiite state has been the focus of the US president's threats, and a travel ban has seen US visa approvals for Iranians plummet. (29.07.2018)  

South Korea disillusioned after Trump-Kim summit

In the wake of the US-North Korea summit, South Korean democrats are meeting to discuss the future of defense whereas conservatives are calling the outcome a one-sided victory for Pyongyang. Fabian Kretschmer reports. (13.06.2018)  

Donald Trump lashes out at Iran in all-caps tweet

In an escalating war of words, Trump told Iran's President Rouhani on Twitter to "NEVER EVER" threaten the US. The Iranian foreign minister shot back with a tweet telling the Trump to "BE CAUTIOUS!" (23.07.2018)  

Is Iran's President Rouhani becoming more radical?

Amid a heated exchange of words between US President Trump and Iranian President Rouhani, DW spoke with prominent Iranian analyst Sadegh Zibakalam about the changing political situation in Iran. (23.07.2018)  

US rejects EU request for Iran sanctions relief

The US said it would impose "unprecedented financial pressure on Iran." The refusal to grant EU businesses an exemption for Iran sanctions pushes Europe and the US further down a collision course over ties to Tehran. (16.07.2018)  

Iran's military power: What you need to know

Iran may suffer from military disadvantages, but that doesn't stop it from being a major military player in the Middle East. DW breaks down Iran's military strengths and three parts of its asymmetric defense strategy. (13.05.2018)  

Trump's Iran policy pushes Tehran into the arms of China

This weekend, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani heads to China to participate in a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Will China and Iran bolster their ties in light of Trump pulling the US out of the nuclear deal? (08.06.2018)  

Pompeo unveils US Iran plan: Economic strife, break with EU

The secretary of state has outlined a hard-line Iran strategy that is likely to deepen the chasm between the EU and US. Analysts and former US officials say the plan is incoherent and dangerous. (21.05.2018)  

Iran's currency drops 14 percent in one day on sanctions fears

The Iranian rial has hit a new record low, dropping past 100,000 rials to the US dollar. The currency is down 50 percent since April — just before the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal. (29.07.2018)  

Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

Donald Trump has pulled the US from the international nuclear accord with Iran without an apparent Plan B. Now the future of the deal without the United States and what comes next is uncertain. (18.05.2018)  

Related content

Iranischer Präsident Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatens to close Strait of Hormuz 22.07.2018

"Americans should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace," Rouhani told a group of diplomats in the Iranian capital, Tehran. "Likewise a war would be the mother of all wars."

USA Washington Donald Trump & Giuseppe Conte, Ministerpräsident Italien

Donald Trump hails Italy's migration crackdown as Giuseppe Conte visits Washington 30.07.2018

Donald Trump has marked Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's White House visit by praising the Italian government's increasingly hardline approach to migration. Both leaders reaffirmed their ideological similarities.

Finnland Helsinki PK Treffen Trump Putin

Donald Trump lashes out at Iran in all-caps tweet 23.07.2018

In an escalating war of words, Trump told Iran's President Rouhani on Twitter to "NEVER EVER" threaten the US. The Iranian foreign minister shot back with a tweet telling the Trump to "BE CAUTIOUS!"

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 