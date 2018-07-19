Donald Trump says he is willing to meet with Iran without preconditions

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would meet with Iran's leadership without preconditions, only to be contradicted by the White House and his top diplomat hours later.

"I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet. I don't know that they are ready yet. They are having a hard time right now," Trump said during a news conference with Italy's prime minister. "I'll meet with anybody," Trump said. "There's nothing wrong with meeting."

"I do believe they will probably end up wanting to meet. I'm ready to meet anytime they want to," he said, adding that he would do so without preconditions.

"Good for the country, good for them, good for us and good for the world. No preconditions. If they want to meet, I'll meet," Trump said.

Sanctions after withdrawl

The comments came as Washington prepares to impose what it describes as crushing sanctions on Tehran following Trump's decision earlier this year to unilaterally withdrawal the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers. The deal was made in response to fears that Iran was developing an atomic bomb.

The first sanctions go back into effect in August, followed by ones on Iran's energy sector in November.

Trump's decision has created a growing gap between the United States and its European allies who are now trying to save the nuclear deal that the UN and non-proliferation experts say is robust and working.

Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo The deal breaker President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo Slap in the face Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo A triumph of diplomacy The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting on international nuclear related sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo Compliance and verification The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo Obama's achievement The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo Iranians approved The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo The opponents After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo Who's left? The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) are scrambling to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.



White House, Pompeo backtrack

Hours after Trump's comments, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared to contradict his boss' statements about meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions.

"If the Iranians demonstrate a commitment to make fundamental changes in how they treat their own people, reduce their maligned behavior, can agree that it's worthwhile to enter in a nuclear agreement that actually prevents proliferation, then the president said he's prepared to sit down and have a conversation with him," Pompeo said on CNBC.

In May, Pompeo unveiled the United States' Iran strategy, saying that Washington would not try to renegotiate the nuclear accord. Instead, any new deal would require Iran to meet 12 demands, including halting its ballistic missile program and ending its regional role in conflicts in the Middle East, including in Syria and Yemen.

Analysts say the United States is trying to instigate internal upheaval in Iran with a goal of regime change.

White House National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis said Trump was open to dialogue and lifting sanctions only "if there are tangible, demonstrated and sustained shifts in Tehran's policies."

"Until then, the sting of sanctions will only grow more painful if the regime does not change course," he said.

Iran responds

In response to Trump's overture, Iran said the United States should return to the nuclear deal it exited in May if it wants to talk.

"Respecting the Iranian nation's rights, reducing hostilities and returning to the nuclear deal are steps that can be taken to pave the bumpy road of talks between Iran and America," Hamid Aboutalebi, an adviser to Rouhani, tweeted on Tuesday.

Iran-US war of words

The conflicting messages from the Trump administration come as Iran and the United States have ratcheted up a bitter war of word in recent weeks amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Rouhani last week warned the United States that Trump should "not play with the lion's tail."

"America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars," Rouhani said.

Trump responded with threats via Twitter.

"To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!" he wrote.

In response to Trump's Twitter threats, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif fired back with his own Twitter message that began, "COLOR US UNIMPRESSED."

The powerful head of Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also issued a stern warning.

"We are near you, where you can't even imagine. We are the nation of martyrdom," said Major General Qassem Soleimani. "You are aware of our power in the region and capability for [launching] asymmetrical war?"

Art of the deal?

Trump has portrayed himself as a master dealmaker who can hold one-on-one meetings with the United States' rivals and enemies, highlighted by recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un.

The Twitter outburst at Iran carried echoes similar threats leveled at the North Korean "rocketman," before Trump reversed from rhetoric of war to a bold summit with Kim in Singapore. However, whereas North Korea sought a meeting with Trump, the same cannot be said of Iran's leadership.

Any good will that may have existed between Iran and the United States in the wake of the 2015 nuclear accord has evaporated as Trump, surrounded by anti-Iran hawks, has resorted to the rhetoric of regime change.

The American withdrawal from the deal damaged Rouhani, who put much of his political capital into negotiations with the United States and now has little to show in return.

This has forced Rouhani to take a tougher stance so as to not be outflanked by hardliners at home who were against ever trusting the United States. And while the reimposition of American sanctions is already starting to hurt Iran, this latest round will be less comprehensive as previous rounds in the absence of Europe, Russia and China support.

Meanwhile, Iranian decision makers may be calculating that Trump will not get reelected and the best strategy is to wait out the remainder of his term.