 Iran′s currency drops 14 percent in one day on sanctions fears | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 29.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Iran's currency drops 14 percent in one day on sanctions fears

The Iranian rial has hit a new record low, dropping past 100,000 rials to the US dollar. The currency is down 50 percent since April — just before the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

A man changing Iranian rials for dollars (Reuter/R. Homavandi)

Iran's currency hit a record low on Sunday of 100,000 rials to the dollar as concerns grow of a deepening economic crisis due to the imminent return of full US sanctions.

The Iranian rial fell to 112,000 to the dollar from 98,000 a day earlier on the thriving currency exchange black market, according to Bonbast, one of the most reliable sites for tracking the currency.

Other websites said the dollar was exchanged between 108,500 and 116,000 rials.

Down 50 percent

The rial has lost half its value against the dollar in just four months, having broken through the 50,000-mark for the first time in March.

Watch video 01:53
Now live
01:53 mins.

Trump threatens Iran in all-caps tweet

The currency started its latest freefall a month before US President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in which six world powers lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for the curtailment of its nuclear program.

Washington is to reimpose its full range of financial measures in two stages on August 6 and November 4, forcing many foreign firms to cut off business with Iran.

The US has also told countries they must halt imports of Iranian oil from Nov. 4 or face their own US sanctions.

Read more: US rejects EU request for Iran sanctions relief

Iran is also experiencing a deep economic crisis which is likely to worsen if its oil exports fall by as much as two-thirds by this year, due to the revived measures.

Turning to dollars

The economic uncertainty has forced more Iranians to turn to dollars as a safe way to store their savings. It has also triggered street protests and a public outcry over alleged profiteering and corruption.

Last week, the government replaced the country's central bank governor Valiollah Seif, blaming his policies for exacerbating the rial's fall. Meanwhile foreign exchange restrictions have been eased to combat black market trading.

The central bank, meanwhile, has blamed "enemies" for the lack of confidence in the currency and a rapid rise in the prices of gold coins.

Read more: Iran announces plan to circumvent US oil sanctions

Iran's president hit back at Trump's sanctions, by threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping lane where 20 percent of the world's oil passes.

The official government-set exchange rate is 44,070 to the dollar, compared to 35,186 on January 1. But banks often refuse to sell their dollars at the artificially low rate, which has heightened doubts about the currency's stability.

Watch video 01:02
Now live
01:02 mins.

US calls on countries to stop importing Iranian oil

mm/bw (AP, AFP, Reuters)


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Iran's rial plunges as fresh US sanctions loom

As the US pulls out of the nuclear deal with Tehran, Iranians have begun fleeing to the US dollar on fears of renewed hardships. But the central bank chief sees no fallout from renewed US sanctions. (08.05.2018)  

Could Iran really close the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran's president has warned the US that he could close the Strait of Hormuz after Washington threatened to halt Iranian oil exports. But could Tehran really block the most critical choke point for global oil trade? (23.07.2018)  

Iran announces plan to circumvent US oil sanctions

Tehran has vowed to "defeat" attempts to curb its oil revenues by allowing private companies to export it. Iran also reminded Saudi Arabia that it was bound to an OPEC agreement to only boost exports collectively. (01.07.2018)  

US rejects EU request for Iran sanctions relief

The US said it would impose "unprecedented financial pressure on Iran." The refusal to grant EU businesses an exemption for Iran sanctions pushes Europe and the US further down a collision course over ties to Tehran. (16.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump threatens Iran in all-caps tweet  

US calls on countries to stop importing Iranian oil  

Related content

Finnland Helsinki PK Treffen Trump Putin

Donald Trump lashes out at Iran in all-caps tweet 23.07.2018

In an escalating war of words, Trump told Iran's President Rouhani on Twitter to "NEVER EVER" threaten the US. The Iranian foreign minister shot back with a tweet telling the Trump to "BE CAUTIOUS!"

Österreich Wien - Federica Mogherini und Mohammad Javad

Iran says EU economic proposal to save nuclear deal not enough 06.07.2018

With US sanctions looming, European powers hoped to persuade Iran to remain in the 2015 agreement. The countries agreed to continue talks, although Iran's president has said European proposals aren't convincing enough.

Hassan Rouhani

Can Europe rescue Iran as Trump's sanctions loom? 02.07.2018

As US sanctions on Iran are set to resume, Iranian President Rouhani is visiting Europe in a bid to keep his country from economic isolation. But the ability of EU partners to make a difference remains questionable.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

World

Iran's currency drops 14 percent in one day on sanctions fears

Vladimir Putin marks Russia's Navy Day, reveals plans for 26 new ships

UNICEF: Nearly every third human trafficking victim is a child

New York Times publisher tells President Trump: Persistent media attacks are dangerous

Turkey's Erdogan defiant in face of US sanctions threat over pastor