Donald Trump lashes out at Iran in all-caps tweet

US President Donald Trump warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani against threatening the United States with an all-caps tweet early on Monday.

Trump, who has a history of firing off escalating tweets targeting the leaders of countries at odds with the US, told Rouhani to "NEVER EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN."

Trump then issued his own threat, saying Iran "WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also criticized Iran on Sunday evening during a speech in California. He said Iran's leaders were a "mafia," and accused several of them of being corrupt. He also promised the US would support Iranians who are unhappy with their government.

Members of Trump's administration have ramped up their rhetoric against Iran in an effort intended to foment unrest and put pressure on Iran to end its nuclear program, US officials told Reuters news agency.

Ramping up tensions with Iran

Earlier on Sunday, Rouhani warned the US that Iran could shut down international oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if Washington continued to provoke and threaten Tehran.

"America must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars," Rouhani told Iranian diplomats.

In May, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said Washington would move to fully restore economic sanctions against Tehran in November.

The international deal saw six countries — the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia and China — agree to lift sanctions against Iran in exchange for limitations on Iran's nuclear program.

Although European and Iranian leaders have been scrambling to save the deal , many companies and banks have stopped doing business in Iran amid fears they could be targeted by US sanctions.

rs/rc (AP, Reuters)