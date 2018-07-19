Donald Trump lashes out at Iran in all-caps tweet

US President Donald Trump warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani against threatening the United States with an all-caps tweet early on Monday.
Trump, who has a history of firing off escalating tweets targeting the leaders of countries at odds with the US, told Rouhani to "NEVER EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN."
Trump then issued his own threat, saying Iran "WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also criticized Iran on Sunday evening during a speech in California. He said Iran's leaders were a "mafia," and accused several of them of being corrupt. He also promised the US would support Iranians who are unhappy with their government.
Members of Trump's administration have ramped up their rhetoric against Iran in an effort intended to foment unrest and put pressure on Iran to end its nuclear program, US officials told Reuters news agency.
Ramping up tensions with Iran
Earlier on Sunday, Rouhani warned the US that Iran could shut down international oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if Washington continued to provoke and threaten Tehran.
"America must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars," Rouhani told Iranian diplomats.
In May, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said Washington would move to fully restore economic sanctions against Tehran in November.
The international deal saw six countries — the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia and China — agree to lift sanctions against Iran in exchange for limitations on Iran's nuclear program.
Although European and Iranian leaders have been scrambling to save the
deal , many companies and banks have stopped doing business in Iran amid fears they could be targeted by US sanctions.
Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo
The deal breaker
President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.
Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo
Slap in the face
Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.
Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo
A triumph of diplomacy
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting on international nuclear related sanctions.
Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo
Compliance and verification
The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.
Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo
Obama's achievement
The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.
Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo
Iranians approved
The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.
Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo
The opponents
After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.
Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo
Who's left?
The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) are scrambling to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.