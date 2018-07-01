 Can Europe rescue Iran as Trump′s sanctions loom? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 02.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Can Europe rescue Iran as Trump's sanctions loom?

As US sanctions on Iran are set to resume, Iranian President Rouhani is visiting Europe in a bid to keep his country from economic isolation. But the ability of EU partners to make a difference remains questionable.

Hassan Rouhani (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Noroozi)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is visiting Switzerland and Austria this week as part of an ongoing effort to ensure European support for the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers that was undermined by the US' withdrawal from the deal in May. 

The Iranian delegation is also trying to find ways to limit damage from imminent economic sanctions announced by the US and maintain the best possible economic and trade relationship between Iran and international partners.

Austria took over the European Union's rotating six-month presidency on Sunday and the nuclear deal was signed in the Austrian capital, Vienna, in 2015. Switzerland represents US interests in Iran in the absence of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Time is of the essence, as the US is putting pressure on Iran's previous economic partners. Starting on August 6, Iran is to be barred from conducting transactions using US dollars and on November 4, it will be cut off from international payment systems.

US sanctions on Iran's oil exports are also due to resume. Energy companies like Total and Citroen-Peugeot have already decided to withdraw from Iran to avoid punitive measures from the US.

Philippe Welti, the former Swiss ambassador to Iran and the president of the Switzerland-Iran Economic Chamber was quoted in the Swiss daily, Luzerner Zeitung saying that the visit is "symbolically important for both countries," but that it would not go beyond a symbolic demonstration against US foreign policy pressure. "Rouhani's visit will not do much to change the political reality," Welti said, adding that, when in doubt, Swiss business interests would most likely side with the US.

Watch video 07:15
Now live
07:15 mins.

New US sanctions on Iran could hit Europe

Austria to the rescue?

As Austria took over the EU presidency on July 1, Rouhani's visit to Vienna will emphasize continuing economic partnership with the EU, despite the threat of economic sanctions from the US.

According to Mahdi Ghodsi from the Vienna Institute of International Economic Studies (WIIW), up to now, Europe has "only talked and done nothing substantial." Ghodsi told DW that there could be an opportunity for Iran, as Austria has one of the closest relationships with Iran in the EU.

Read more: Opinion: Is the end near for Iran's theocracy?

Iran announces plan to circumvent US oil sanctions

"The EU could, for example, take steps within the WTO to protect its trade relations with Iran against US sanctions," said Ghodsi.

Iranian oil exports would be the primary sector in question, as they are currently around pre-sanction levels. A complete oil embargo would have a grave impact on Iran's economy.

Watch video 01:02
Now live
01:02 mins.

US calls on countries to stop importing Iranian oil

EU's limited role in trade and investment

China is the largest importer of Iranian oil, followed by India, South Korea and Turkey. Italy is the only EU country that imports significant quantities of crude from Iran.

After the landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, recovery in Iranian-EU trade has been limited, according to WIIW data.  

In 2011, for instance, the 28-nation European bloc exported goods and services worth $29 billion to Iran, while imports from Iran amounted to about $47 billion.

In 2013, after the sanctions were imposed, EU exports dropped to $14 billion while imports from Iran dipped to $2 billion.  

In 2016, the first year after the nuclear deal, exports rose to $9 billion, although imports remained below $6 billion.

Iranian analyst Ghodsi believes that the EU has very limited scope when it comes to persuading companies to continue to do business in Iran despite the impending US sanctions.

Read more: Iran protests: 'Isolated regime unlikely to survive'

Trump's Iran policy pushes Tehran into the arms of China

Iran's hardliners emboldened

Against this backdrop, it's unlikely that Rouhani's European trip will produce any outcome that meets the demands of Iranian hardliners, who have rejected the nuclear deal since the beginning. 

These forces, represented by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, also strictly reject the idea of negotiating with the EU about Ira​n's missile program, which fall under a separate UN sanctions regime, or Tehran's anti-Israel Middle East policy. 

Observers say this makes it even more difficult for the EU to lobby Washington on behalf of Iran.

Recently, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz issued a clear statement regarding his country's commitment to Israel. Addressing several hundred delegates to the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in Jerusalem, Kurz said: "The security of Israel is not negotiable for us. Israel will stay on the map and Iran will have to make friends with it."

Watch video 04:40
Now live
04:40 mins.

Strongest Sanctions in History

DW recommends

President Hassan Rouhani: 'Iran will produce any weapons we need'

While insisting Iran does not pose a threat to its neighbors, President Hassan Rouhani said his country would build or buy any weapons it needs. He said arms were needed because "we are not living in a normal region." (18.04.2018)  

Opinion: Is the end near for Iran's theocracy?

The protests in Iran are entering their second week. With the regime also organizing demonstrations, the situation is confusing. But DW's Matthias von Hein says calls for regime change are counterproductive. (04.01.2018)  

Donald Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

President Trump has pulled the US out of the international accord and will impose the "highest level of economic sanctions" on Iran. All eyes are now on European leaders to see if they can hold the deal together. (08.05.2018)  

Iran protests: 'Isolated regime unlikely to survive'

At least 21 people have been killed in protests across Iran. In a DW interview, analyst Paulo Casaca says the theocratic regime in Iran is domestically and internationally isolated and cannot hold on to power for long. (02.01.2018)  

Trump's Iran policy pushes Tehran into the arms of China

This weekend, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani heads to China to participate in a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Will China and Iran bolster their ties in light of Trump pulling the US out of the nuclear deal? (08.06.2018)  

Iran announces plan to circumvent US oil sanctions

Tehran has vowed to "defeat" attempts to curb its oil revenues by allowing private companies to export it. Iran also reminded Saudi Arabia that it was bound to an OPEC agreement to only boost exports collectively. (01.07.2018)  

Pompeo unveils US Iran plan: Economic strife, break with EU

The secretary of state has outlined a hard-line Iran strategy that is likely to deepen the chasm between the EU and US. Analysts and former US officials say the plan is incoherent and dangerous. (21.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

New US sanctions on Iran could hit Europe  

Sightseeing in Teheran  

US calls on countries to stop importing Iranian oil  

Strongest Sanctions in History  

Related content

Österreich Wien | Gespräche EU - Iran über Nuklearpolitik | Helga Schmid & Yukiya Amano & Abbas Araghchi

Germany and partners meet in Vienna to discuss Iran nuclear deal 25.05.2018

As the US renews sanctions against Iran, officials from China, Russia, France, the UK and Germany met in the Austrian capital to discuss the nuclear accord. Iran says it wants to keep doing business with the world.

Iran Hassan Rouhani bei der Militärparade in Teheran

President Hassan Rouhani: 'Iran will produce any weapons we need' 18.04.2018

While insisting Iran does not pose a threat to its neighbors, President Hassan Rouhani said his country would build or buy any weapons it needs. He said arms were needed because "we are not living in a normal region."

Trump to reimpose Iran sanctions 08.05.2018

European countries do not want to risk contervening US sanctions when they're resumed in the coming months. But the European Union, which supports the Iran nuclear deal, has already made it clear it would take measures to protect its companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 