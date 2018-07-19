 US bids to revive ′Arab NATO′ alliance as part of measures against Iran | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 29.07.2018

Middle East

US bids to revive 'Arab NATO' alliance as part of measures against Iran

The alliance would serve as a bulwark against Iran. The Shiite state has been the focus of the US president's threats, and a travel ban has seen US visa approvals for Iranians plummet.

US President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia in May 2017

US President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia in May 2017

The aim for the alliance of the six Gulf Arab states, Egypt and Jordan is increased cooperation on missile defense, military training, counter-terrorism and developing regional economic and diplomatic ties, according to US and Arab sources quoted by Reuters.

The Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA) would, in part, counter Iran's expansion in the region.

"MESA will serve as a bulwark against Iranian aggression, terrorism, extremism, and will bring stability to the Middle East," a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said.

Iran lies across the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz from the Sunni Muslim states

Iran lies across the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz from the Sunni Muslim states

The White House confirmed it was working on the alliance concept with "our regional partners now and have been for several months."

US President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia last year after Saudi officials had raised the idea of a security pact. Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates would take the leading roles in the alliance to work with the US against Iran.

  • USA PK Präsident Donald Trump zum Atomabkommen mit Iran (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

  • USA PK US-Präsident Trump und französicher Präsident Macron in Washington (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

  • The nuclear deal is reached in Vienna

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting on international nuclear related sanctions.

  • Logo International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

  • USA Barack Obama PK Iran Nuklear Deal (Reuters/Y. Gripas)

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

  • Iranians celebrate the deal

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

  • US-Israel: Trump and Netanyahu

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

  • Various EU foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart meet in Belgium

    Iran nuclear deal — the timeline to Donald Trump's torpedo

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) are scrambling to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


Trump has maintained a line against Iran since the US administration announced in May it was pulling out of the 2015 international deal to limit Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for reduction in sanctions.

Last week, Trump issued a warning to Iran via Twitter, partly in block capitals, saying the Islamic state risked dire consequences "the likes of which few throughout history have suffered before" if it made threats against the US.

Los Angeles International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

Travel ban effects

The US Supreme Court recently upheld Trump's travel ban on citizens of some Muslim-majority countries —including Iran — which had been imposed in January 2017, although courts blocked it from taking full effect until December.

According to figures in a letter from the State Department to Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, the number of people from the affected countries who have been able to obtain visas plummeted from March to May 2018, compared with the same period in the previous year.

For Iran, the number of non-immigrant visas for Iranians dropped from 4,200 in the March to May 2017 period to 750 in the same period this year when the travel ban was in effect. The number of immigrant visas dropped from 1,200 to 200 over the same period.

Waivers to the ban would only be made if there would be "undue hardship," or if entry of the person would not pose a threat to the United States, and if entry would be in the national interest.

The US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE accuse Iran of destabilizing the Gulf region, involvement in the Syria and Yemen conflicts and increasing threats towards Israel. 

jm/bw (Reuters, AFP)

