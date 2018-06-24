 US Supreme Court backs Trump travel ban from Muslim-majority nations | News | DW | 26.06.2018

News

US Supreme Court backs Trump travel ban from Muslim-majority nations

Chief Justice Roberts said that President Trump had provided sufficient evidence of national security concerns. In a dissent, liberal Justice Sotomayor called those concerns a "facade" for Islamophobia.

Travelers arrive at the international terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport

The US Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Tuesday to allow President Donald Trump to keep his travel ban against people from several mostly Muslim countries. The conservative majority on the court agreed that the "Muslim ban," as it has been called, does not violate US immigration law.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the court's opinion that the president had "set forth a sufficient national security justification" to stop many people from travelling to the US from Somalia, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Chad, North Korea and Venezuela. He added, however, that the court had "no view on the soundness of the policy."

The decision marks what can be seen as the first major policy victory for President Trump since taking office in January 2017. In a statement, Trump called the ruling a "profound vindication," and a "tremendous victory for the American people."

Travel ban 'hurts US citizens'

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the ruling "leaves undisturbed a policy first advertised openly and unequivocally as a 'total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States' because the policy now masquerades behind a facade of national-security concerns."

She added that any "reasonable observer would conclude that the Proclamation was motivated by anti-Muslim animus." She also accused her five colleagues who voted to uphold the ban of  "ignoring the facts, misconstruing our legal precedent, and turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering the Proclamation inflicts upon countless families and individuals, many of whom are United States citizens."

  IranAir airplane

    Travel ban 1.0

    Travel ban 1.0

    As one of his first acts in office, President Donald Trump signed executive order 13769 on January 27, 2017. Referred to as the "Muslim ban," it barred entry into the US for most people from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days. It also halted entry for refugees from the Syrian conflict indefinitely, and placed a 120-day moratorium on refugees entering from all other nations.

  Protestors hold signs at LAX airport

    Immediate protest

    Immediate protest

    By the thousands, people flocked to major US international airports, including JFK in New York and LAX in Los Angeles to protest what they saw as open Islamophobia. International leaders, US diplomats, Catholic bishops, Jewish organizations, Nobel laureates and UN officials all decried the measure.

  A protestor holds a sign

    Dozens of lawsuits

    Dozens of lawsuits

    About 50 lawsuits against the ban were launched following its announcement. Just two days later, a judge in New York issued a temproary injunction. Then on February 9, 2017, a federal judge in the state of Washington issued a nationwide temporary restraining order against the rule. The government filed an appeal, but it was rejected by the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

  Trump signs a new executive order

    Travel ban 2.0

    Travel ban 2.0

    In response to legal challenges, on March 6, 2017, Trump signed what he called a "watered down, politically correct version" of his previous travel ban. The new ban allowed permanent residents of the US to travel back and forth to visit their families and permitted travel to those who had already been granted visas but had not yet arrived in the US, a group hit particularly hard by the first ban.

  US Supreme Court building

    More legal challenges

    More legal challenges

    On March 15, a federal judge in Hawaii issued a temporary restraining order against the new law, the same day a federal judge in Maryland came to a similar conclusion. In early June, the Trump administration filed an appeal. On June 26, US Supreme Court decided to partially lift injunctions against the ban as it waited to hear oral arguments against these injunctions in October 2017.

  Muslim passengers disembark at JFK airport

    Third try

    Third try

    In September 2017, Trump responded to criticism that his travel bans purposely targeted only Muslims by removing Iraq and Sudan from the list and adding non-Muslim majority nations such as Venezuela and North Korea. Though it did add mostly-Muslim Chad. In December, the Supreme Court allowed the ban to stand until it made its final decision on the case.

  Protestors in Washington

    Ban stands

    Ban stands

    On June 26, 2018, the Supreme Court decided 5-4 (along conservative/liberal lines) to let the ban stand. In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts made it clear that the court was not ruling on the "soundness" of the policy, but that the president had "set forth a sufficient national security justification." Protestors gathered on the court's steps comforted one another after the ruling.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


Trump's "Muslim ban" has gone through several iterations and been struck down by federal courts in Hawaii and Maryland before its final version emerged in September 2017, banning entry for most people from eight countries to the United States. Critics have highlighted that no one who has committed acts of terror in the United States has come from any of the Muslim-majority countries on the list.

A ruling by the court to hear the case has left the law largely in effect since December.

Watch video 02:06
Now live
02:06 mins.

Travel ban in the US hinders asylum

Outrage across US

Various NGOs, religious and aid organizations across the United States joined in a chorus of condemnation for the Supreme Court ruling.

Oxfam America said it was "dismayed," while the Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center called it a "hateful and discriminatory Muslim ban."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations called on voters to counteract the ban by going to the polls for elections in November and voting for a "Congress that has a different mentality on immigration and civil rights.

Spokesman Wilfredo Ruiz added that Trump's "bigotry should have been as clear to the Supreme Court as it was to Muslims."

Congressman Keith Ellison of Minnesota, the first Muslim elected to Congress, compared the ruling to the Supreme Court decision that upheld Japanese internment camps during World War II, saying it  "will someday serve as a marker of shame."

Ellison said that those opposed to bigotry must fight "for an America that recognizes that every human life has value and reflects our values of generosity and inclusion for all."

es/rt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Travel ban: US to again conditionally admit refugees from 11 nations

The US will resume admitting refugees from countries that it said posed increased security risks. Officials will apply extra vetting to people from the mostly Middle Eastern and African nations. (30.01.2018)  

Travel ban: Trump administration ask Supreme Court for full enforcement

The White House has asked the US Supreme Court to allow Donald Trump's latest travel ban to take full effect. Earlier, Washington said it was ending a temporary residency permit program for nearly 60,000 Haitians. (21.11.2017)  

US restarts stricter refugee program, 11 countries still banned

The Trump administration has allowed the resumption of refugee admissions into the US under new stricter screening rules. Arrivals from 11 nations will remain blocked from entry, pending a 90-day review. (25.10.2017)  

US Supreme Court allows Donald Trump to impose travel ban

Donald Trump has won a Supreme Court victory, with seven justices voting to allow his latest travel ban to go into full effect. The administration's selective order has been challenged by rights lawyers as a Muslim ban. (05.12.2017)  

US drops travel ban for citizens of Chad

The White House has lauded Chad's efforts to bolster security and share critical passenger data. But Donald Trump said the travel ban will remain in place for six other countries that "did not make notable improvements." (11.04.2018)  

Trump travel ban: a timeline

President Donald Trump's attempts to curb immigration from eight countries, six of them majority Muslim, went through three iterations and numerous legal challenges. DW looks at the history of the controversial laws. (26.06.2018)  

USA Donald Trump erneuert Einreiseverbot

Opinion: By upholding Trump's travel ban Supreme Court greenlights shuttering of America 26.06.2018

The Supreme Court's ruling to uphold Donald Trump's controversial travel ban is wrong and will only fuel the president's nativist agenda. But the ruling also holds another message, argues Michael Knigge.

The Day – Trump’s Travel Ban Upheld 26.06.2018

The US Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban on citizens from countries which the he says may pose a threat to national security. Trump said the ruling was a victory for the constitution. Opponents of the travel ban, though, maintain it discriminates against Muslims. Brent Goff spoke to DW’s Washington Correspondent Clare Richardson.

Iran Mehrabad Airport in Teheran Flugzeuge von Iran Air

Trump travel ban: a timeline 26.06.2018

President Donald Trump's attempts to curb immigration from eight countries, six of them majority Muslim, went through three iterations and numerous legal challenges. DW looks at the history of the controversial laws.

