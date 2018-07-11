 Donald Trump calls EU, Russia, China ′foes′ ahead of summit with Vladimir Putin | News | DW | 15.07.2018

News

Donald Trump calls EU, Russia, China 'foes' ahead of summit with Vladimir Putin

The US president listed the EU, China and Russia as economic "foes" in an interview. He also said he has a "big problem" with Germany over its contributions to NATO as well as its pipeline deal with Russia.

US President Donald Trump leaves after a meeting with EU officials (Getty Images/AFP/T. Charlier)

US President Donald Trump labeled the European Union as one America's foes during an interview aired Sunday, a day ahead of his  meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

When asked to name the biggest competitor to the US globally, Trump first named the EU — which is comprised of several of the closest and oldest US allies.

"Well, I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade," Trump said on the CBS program "Face the Nation."

He also said Russia "is a foe in certain respects" and that China "is a foe economically." The US leader added that he doesn't necessarily view them negatively.

"That doesn't mean they are bad. It doesn't mean anything. It means they are competitive," he said.

In Britain, Trump veers from criticism to damage control

'I have a big problem with Germany'

Trump added although he respects EU leaders, he described the 28-member bloc as "very difficult."

"I respect the leaders of those countries. But, in a trade sense, they've really taken advantage of us and many of those countries are in NATO and they weren't paying their bills," he said.

Echoing comments made ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels, Trump then turned his attention to Germany, criticizing their defense spending contributions as well as a deal to build a natural gas pipeline to Russia.

"I have a big problem with Germany because Germany made a pipeline deal with Russia," Trump told CBS, saying Berlin is going to be paying Russia "billions and billions of dollars a year."

"I also think it is very bad thing for Germany. What, are they waving a white flag?" he added.

Read more: Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – What is the controversy about?

  • USA Donald Trump und Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/C. May)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    The good, the bad and the ugly

    US President Donald Trump has offered both candid praise and unabashed criticism of Germany and its policies. From calling German Chancellor Angela Merkel "possibly the greatest world leader" to describing her open-door refugee policy as a "catastrophic mistake," here are his most memorable quotes regarding Germany.

  • Trump Merkel (Picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Greatest'

    "Germany's like sitting back silent, collecting money and making a fortune with probably the greatest leader in the world today, Merkel," Trump said in a 2015 interview with US news magazine Time.

  • G7-Gipfel in Sizilien (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/E. Vucci)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Very bad'

    "The Germans are bad, very bad ... Look at the millions of cars they sell in the US. Terrible. We'll stop that," Trump said during a NATO leaders summit, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel, which cited sources at the alliance's meeting.

  • Donald Trump und Angela Merkel (Picture alliance/R. Sachs/CNP)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Something in common'

    "As far as wiretapping, I guess, by - you know - [the Obama] administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps," Trump said in March during a press conference with Merkel. He was referring to his unproven allegations that ex-President Barack Obama tapped his phone. There was widespread anger in Germany in 2013 when it was revealed the US National Security Agency tapped Merkel's phone.

  • Deutschland Asylbewerber in Berlin Symbolbild (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Illegals'

    "I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all of these illegals (sic), you know taking all of the people from wherever they come from," Trump said in a joint interview published by German daily Bild and British newspaper The Times, referring to Merkel's open-door policy for refugees fleeing war and persecution.

  • Demonstration gegen die Wahl von Donald Trump (Picture alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Germany owes vast sums of money'

    "Despite what you have heard from the fake news, I had a great meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany," Trump said in a two-tweet statement after meeting with Merkel for the first time in March 2017.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump gesture at the beginning of the G20 meeting in Hamburg

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Turning their backs'

    "The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition," Trump tweeted in the midst of a row within the German goverment. He went on to claim that: "Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!"

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Tense week in Europe

Shortly after the publication of the CBS interview, European Council President Donald Tusk wrote on Twitter that "America and the EU are best friends. Whoever says we are foes is spreading fake news."

The comments follow a contentious NATO summit in Brussels where Trump urged members to spend more on defense, as well as scolding Germany for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia.

He later gave an interview to British tabloid The Sun where he publically criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit negotiation strategy as she hosted him.

Trump is due to meet with Putin in Helsinki for a summit on Monday.

rs/aw (AFP, dpa)

Sparks fly between Germany and the USA at the Nato summit

