Cultural crossover: designs by Ini Archibong

Cultural crossover: Objects by African-American designer Ini Archibong. Plus: a trip to London on a small budget. And: baklava, the sweet, layered pastry.

African-American designer Ini Archibong crosses cultural lines. For the execution of his design ideas, he relies on the skills of European master craftsmen.

Image: DW

A trip to London on a small budget

London is one of Europe’s most happening megacities – and one of the priciest. A few hundred pounds won’t go far. What can you do there without spending much?

Image: DW

A driver’s license test in Germany

Did she pass or fail? How did the American Euromaxx reporter Meggin Leigh do on the notoriously difficult German driver’s license test?

Image: DW

Balkans or Turkey: where can you find the best baklava?

In Bosnia and Hercegovina, Bulgaria and Turkey, you can find it at almost every turn: baklava. We show you how this sweet, layered pastry is made.

Image: DW

Europe‘s Largest Flea Market

Every year on the first weekend in September, Lille, in northern France, is transformed into the world’s largest flea market: the Braderie de Lille. It’s a magnet for collectors, peddlers and tourists from the world over.

