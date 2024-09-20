  1. Skip to content
Cultural crossover: designs by Ini Archibong

September 20, 2024

Cultural crossover: Objects by African-American designer Ini Archibong. Plus: a trip to London on a small budget. And: baklava, the sweet, layered pastry.

https://p.dw.com/p/4krT1
Euromaxx | Architekt Ini Archibong
Image: DW

African-American designer Ini Archibong crosses cultural lines. For the execution of his design ideas, he relies on the skills of European master craftsmen.  

 

Euromaxx | London
Image: DW

A trip to London on a small budget  

London is one of Europe’s most happening megacities – and one of the priciest. A few hundred pounds won’t go far. What can you do there without spending much?   

 

Euromaxx | Fahrschule
Image: DW

A driver’s license test in Germany  

Did she pass or fail? How did the American Euromaxx reporter Meggin Leigh do on the notoriously difficult German driver’s license test?  

 

Euromaxx | Baklava
Image: DW

Balkans or Turkey: where can you find the best baklava?  

In Bosnia and Hercegovina, Bulgaria and Turkey, you can find it at almost every turn: baklava. We show you how this sweet, layered pastry is made.

 

Thumbnail Euromaxx 15.09.2023
Image: DW

Europe‘s Largest Flea Market    

Every year on the first weekend in September, Lille, in northern France, is transformed into the world’s largest flea market: the Braderie de Lille. It’s a magnet for collectors, peddlers and tourists from the world over.   

 

