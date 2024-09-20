Cultural crossover: designs by Ini Archibong

Cultural crossover: designs by Ini ArchibongSeptember 20, 2024
African-American designer Ini Archibong crosses cultural lines. For the execution of his design ideas, he relies on the skills of European master craftsmen.
A trip to London on a small budget
London is one of Europe’s most happening megacities – and one of the priciest. A few hundred pounds won’t go far. What can you do there without spending much?
A driver’s license test in Germany
Did she pass or fail? How did the American Euromaxx reporter Meggin Leigh do on the notoriously difficult German driver’s license test?
Balkans or Turkey: where can you find the best baklava?
In Bosnia and Hercegovina, Bulgaria and Turkey, you can find it at almost every turn: baklava. We show you how this sweet, layered pastry is made.
Europe‘s Largest Flea Market
Every year on the first weekend in September, Lille, in northern France, is transformed into the world’s largest flea market: the Braderie de Lille. It’s a magnet for collectors, peddlers and tourists from the world over.
