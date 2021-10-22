Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Italian city is located on over 100 islands in the midst of a lagoon. Countless canals serve as roads here. The splendid historical buildings and its romantic charm is what attracts many tourists to Venice.
Venice and its lagoon have been a listed UNESCO World Heritage site since 1987. This is an automatic compilation of DW Content pertaining to "Venice".
Braving the pandemic, the Venice Film Festival is again putting on a show of resilience as it premiers several movies that are hoped to revive the flagging film industry. Director Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz teamed up again, and we'll get a glimpse at their latest collaboration.
The EU moves to crack down on internet outlaws - Turkey's 'crazy' canal project - Does a ban on cruise ships go far enough to save Venice? - Africans highlight the plight of European migrants - LGBTQ rights in Poland - Sexual harassment in the Ukrainian armed forces - Should Dutch Islamic State fighters be allowed to return? - Climbing for gold at the Tokyo Olympics - Britain's slave trade