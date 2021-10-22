Visit the new DW website

Venice

The Italian city is located on over 100 islands in the midst of a lagoon. Countless canals serve as roads here. The splendid historical buildings and its romantic charm is what attracts many tourists to Venice.

Venice and its lagoon have been a listed UNESCO World Heritage site since 1987. This is an automatic compilation of DW Content pertaining to "Venice".

Saint Mark’s square is the quietest I’ve ever seen it this evening. But at weekends, crowds of up to 80,000 a day descend on the city.

Can turnstiles save Venice from sinking? 22.10.2021

As visitor numbers continue to pick up, the local population keeps declining. Venice is still struggling to get on top of its overtourism problem.

French director Audrey Diwan acknowledges receiving the Golden Lion for Best Film for L'Evenement (Happening) during the closing ceremony of the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 11, 2021 at Venice Lido. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

'The Happening' takes 1st prize at 2021 Venice Film Festival 11.09.2021

Audrey Diwan's film "The Happening" (L'événement) about the fight for the right to abortion won this year's Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Paolo Sorrentino's "The Hand of God" came in second.
Street art in Kabul, painting depicting Farkhunda Malikzada, 27-year-old woman who was publicly lynched by a mob in Kabul, on 19 March 2015. A large crowd formed in the streets around her claiming that she had burned the Quran, Farkhunda was savagely beaten and killed a mullah who falsely accused her of burning the Quran. Graffitis targets corruption and hate, Kabul has many concrete security block walls around the city, and the murals are a way of converting it with colorful messages, putting up messages that can make people think. In addition to anti-corruption, the murals depict themes of womenâs rights and education, anti-terrorism in Afghanistan. Kabul. Afghanistan. 06/08/2021 Photo by Alfred Yaghobzadeh/ABACAPRESS.COM

German artists call for support of Afghan colleagues 08.09.2021

In an open letter, prominent figures from the culture sector asked the government to pledge action. Germany's Commissioner for Culture reacted.
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi poses at a photocall for 'Panel Internazionale sull'Afghanistan e la situazione dei registi e degli artisti Afghani' (lit.: International Panel on Afghanistan and the situation of Afghan filmmakers and artists) . 78th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 04 Sep 2021, Credit:Maria Laura Antonelli / Avalon

Sahraa Karimi to direct a film on her flight from Afghanistan 07.09.2021

"Filmmakers do not realize their power. If they raise their voices in solidarity for the people of Afghanistan... it will work," Afghan director Sahraa Karimi told DW. She plans to turn her flight from Kabul into a film.
DW Business Asia

DW Business Asia 07.09.2021

International motor show kicks off in Munich - China esports sector grapples with new gaming law - Venice plans restrictions to fight overtourism
Afghan filmmakers at Venice Film Festival urge world support 04.09.2021

Afghan female filmmakers have warned Afghanistan is at risk of losing its cultural identity. They appealed for "humanitarian corridors," the granting of political refugee status and accommodation in Europe for Afghans.
Bianca Balti bei der Festivaleröffnung mit der Premiere des Kinofilms 'Madres paralelas / Parallel Mothers' auf der Biennale di Venezia 2021 / 78. Internationale Filmfestspiele von Venedig im Palazzo del Cinema. Venedig, 01.09.2021

78th Venice International Film Festival opens 02.09.2021

Braving the pandemic, the Venice Film Festival is again putting on a show of resilience as it premiers several movies that are hoped to revive the flagging film industry. Director Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz teamed up again, and we'll get a glimpse at their latest collaboration.
Spencer Actrees Kirsten Stewart

Highlights of the Venice Film Festival 31.08.2021

There are 21 films competing for the Golden Lion, including a new work on Lady Di, "Spencer." Ridley Scott's "Last Duel" will premiere outside the competition.
Menschen sitzen auf der Piazza Grande während der ehemaligen Festivalpräsidenten Luciano Giudici auf der Leinwand am Prefestival des 74. Internationalen Filmfestivals in Locarno. Das 74. Internationale Filmfestival wird am 04.08.2021 eröffnet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Locarno Film Festival to go ahead despite COVID 03.08.2021

One of the most important film festivals alongside Cannes, Berlin and Venice is set to begin in Locarno, Switzerland. Around 8,000 visitors are expected to attend.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 15.07.2021 15.07.2021

The EU moves to crack down on internet outlaws - Turkey's 'crazy' canal project - Does a ban on cruise ships go far enough to save Venice? - Africans highlight the plight of European migrants - LGBTQ rights in Poland - Sexual harassment in the Ukrainian armed forces - Should Dutch Islamic State fighters be allowed to return? - Climbing for gold at the Tokyo Olympics - Britain's slave trade
Venice, Italy - October 29, 2016: Big cruise ship with tourists leaving the city of Venice Italy in the evening

Venice's struggle to hang on to its UNESCO World Heritage title 14.07.2021

From August 1, large cruise ships will no longer be allowed to pass through the Venice lagoon. Will this alone save Venice' World Heritage title? UNESCO will decide that next week.
Tourismus Ferien Reisen Italien Venedig 27.06.2021, Reisen Italien, Venetien, Venedig: Das Kreuzfahrtschiff MSC Magnifica der Musica-Klasse, von der Reederei MSC Cruises betrieben . Das Schiff bietet auf 13 Passagierdecks Kapazitäten für über 2.500 Passagiere,fährt am Morgen durch die Lagune rechts die Santa Maria della Salute Copyright Eberhard Thonfeld Venedig Markusplatz Venetien Italien *** Tourism Holidays Travel Italy Venice 27 06 2021, Travel Italy, Veneto, Venice The cruise ship MSC Magnifica of the Musica class, operated by the shipping company MSC Cruises The ship offers on 13 passenger decks capacity for over 2 500 passengers,sails in the morning through the lagoon right the Santa Maria della Salute Copyright Eberhard Thonfeld

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat 14.07.2021

The World Heritage Committee continually reviews whether certain sites deserve to keep their title. Some fail the test, ending up on the so-called red list. This time, the future of some important places is on the line.
A huge MSC Cruise ship is seen in the Venice Lagoon on June 9, 2019, as people take to the water in the annual Vogalonga rowing regatta in Venice. - Thousands of people took to the streets in Venice on June 8, 2019, calling for a ban on large cruise ships in the city following last week's collision between a massive vessel and a tourist boat. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Italy bans large cruise ships from Venice 13.07.2021

The restriction will come into effect at the beginning of August, the Italian government has confirmed. Campaigners say the liners cause damage to Venice's ecosystem.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 09.07.2021

Global Corporate Tax - Solar Electric Car - Vacation Flip-Flop
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 09.07.2021

Global Corporate Tax - Africa's Vertical Farms - Vacation Flip-Flop
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, arrives for a G20 meeting of Economy and Finance ministers and Central bank governors, in Venice, Italy, Friday, July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Global tax reform tops G20 meeting in Venice 09.07.2021

Global corporate tax reform is at the top of the agenda as finance ministers and central bankers from the world's advanced economies are meeting in person to ensure multinational companies pay their fair share.
