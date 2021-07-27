Visit the new DW website

Srebrenica

Srebrenica is a town in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It was the site of the 1995 massacre of thousands of Bosniaks at the hands of Serb forces led by Ratko Mladic.

Srebrenica is located in the Republika Srpska region of Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the Bosnian War, more than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks from the town were murdered in July 1995. The incident was determined to be a war crime, and UN Dutchbat forces were criticized for failing to prevent the crime. This page collates DW's content on Srebrenica.

17/02/2020 - Banjaluka/Bosnien / Parlament der Republika Srpska in Banjaluka/Bosnien und Herzegowina

Bosnian Serbs threaten to block country's major institutions 27.07.2021

Outraged by the UN peace envoy decision to outlaw genocide denial, Bosnian Serb politicians pledged to boycott central institutions, effectively blocking decision-making.
SREBRENICA, BOSNIA AND HERCEGOVINA - JULY 10: A Bosnian Muslim woman cries between graves of her father, two grandfathers and other close relatives, all victims of Srebrenica genocide, July 10, 2020, at the cemetery in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Hercegovina. More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed after the Bosnian Serb Army attacked Srebrenica, a designated UN safe area, on 10-11 July 1995, despite the presence of UN peacekeepers. There have been high-level prosecutions of some principal architects of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including Ratko Mladic and Radovan Karadzic, yet there is still a backlog of cases pending before courts in the country. (Photo by Damir Sagolj/Getty Images)

Srebrenica: Bosnia's peace envoy outlaws genocide denial 24.07.2021

The head of the international body set up to implement post-war peace has overruled Bosnia's parliament. It says politicians have failed to counter attempts to downplay the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.
Women react as mourners prepare for the funeral of newly identified victims at the memorial cemetery in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Bosnia is marking the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, the only episode of its 1992-95 fratricidal war that has been declared a genocide by international and national courts. The brutal execution of more than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks by Bosnian Serb troops is being commemorated by a series of events Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Srebrenica massacre: Bosnia buries 19 newly identified victims 11.07.2021

A memorial center is still searching for the remains of over a thousand victims as Bosnia marks the 26th anniversary of the genocide that deeply divides the Balkan nation.
ARCHIV - General Ratko Mladic (Archivfoto August 1995). - Der wegen Kriegsverbrechen angeklagte bosnisch- serbische General Ratko Mladic hat bis 2002 den Schutz der jugoslawischen Armee genossen. Mladic habe sich bis Mai 2002 «ganz legal» in Armeekasernen aufgehalten, sagte Srboljub Nikolic, Oberstleutnant a.D. der jugoslawischen Armee, am Dienstag vor Gericht in Belgrad. Nikolic hatte damals den Befehl bekommen, die Entfernung des Angeklagten aus der Kaserne der Garde in Belgrad zu organisieren. Die Garde ist die Eliteeinheit der Armee. Foto: Drago Vejnovic +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

UN War Crimes Tribunal upholds genocide conviction for Ratko Mladic, 'Butcher of Bosnia' 08.06.2021

Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic's life sentence for genocide and other war crimes has been upheld by the UN War Crimes Tribunal.

ARCHIV - Der Befehlshaber der bosnischen Serben, General Ratko Mladic, in Bosnien-Herzegowina am 15.2.1994. Der serbische Ex-General Ratko Mladic, dem die schwersten Kriegsverbrechen seit 1945 in Europa zur Last gelegt werden, erscheint am Freitag (03.06.2011) erstmals vor seinen Richtern am UN-Tribunal in Den Haag. Foto: EPA/Guyot +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic appeals genocide conviction 25.08.2020

More than 25 years after Ratko Mladic's deadly march on Srebrenica, the UN war crimes tribunal has opened the final stage of the Bosnian Serb ex-military commander's genocide trial.

Amandine, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) just before giving birth, wears a protective face mask while holding her newborn daughter Mahaut at the maternity at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

World in Progress: Bringing up baby in the pandemic 22.07.2020

Who's the pandemic hardest on - parents or newborns? - Srebrenica grapples with 25th anniversary of massacre - Chatham House's Tim Benton on the high cost of malnutrition for businesses - New Zealand makes sanitary products free for women in bid to battle period poverty - Syrian women upend tradition to make a living
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe: 16.07.2020 16.07.2020

Poland's populist president narrowly wins reelection — 25 years after the Srebrenica massacre — Did the Hungarian government fail to protect its citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic? — Turkey rejects EU condemnation over Hagia Sophia mosque plan — Extraordinary collection of letters reflect love and loss during the Holocaust — and more on this weekend's podcast.
11.07.2017+++Potocari, Bosnien und Herzegowina+++ A woman walks among graves in Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Srebrenica can 'happen anywhere' 11.07.2020

25 years after the Srebrenica genocide, the work continues to identify victims' remains. ICMP director Kathryne Bromberger says current attempts to deny the evidence and rewrite history are "absolutely outrageous."
11.07.2020 SREBRENICA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - JULY 11: People watch the video messages of world leaders during a memorial ceremony at the old battery factory, which was used as a headquarter by UN soldiers within the 25th anniversary of Srebrenica Massacre in 1995, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 11, 2020. Samir Jordamovic / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Srebrenica massacre 25th anniversary overshadowed by coronavirus 11.07.2020

A scaled-back ceremony has been held to mark a quarter of a century since the killing of 8,000 Muslim men and boys during the Bosnian War. A burial service was held for the recently recovered remains of nine victims.

11.7.2015 A woman prays next to a grave in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. The bodies of the 136 recently identified victims of Srebrenica massacre are buried in Potocari during ceremonies to mark the 20th anniversary of the massacre. Abandoned by their U.N. protectors toward the end of a 1992-95 war, 8,000 Muslim men and boys were executed by Bosnian Serb forces over five July days, their bodies dumped in pits then dug up months later and scattered in smaller graves in a systematic effort to conceal the crime. More than 1,000 victims have yet to be found. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Srebrenica genocide, 25 years on: The survivors' wounds never heal 10.07.2020

A quarter-century after the Srebrenica genocide, the former UN prosecutor for war crimes Serge Brammertz speaks about the ongoing process of reconciliation and the recent increase in historical revisionism.
Wie begann der Krieg in Srebrenica. Gedenkstätte in Srebrenica. Foto: Marinko Sekulic -Korrespondent der DW aus Srebrenica - Bosnien und Herzegowina

Netherlands partially responsible for Srebrenica massacre, court rules 19.07.2019

The Dutch Supreme Court upheld a ruling that Dutch UN peacekeepers had failed to protect 350 people in Bosnia in 1995. The judges found, however, that the Dutch government was only 10% liable for the atrocity.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 08: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) and his wife Emine Erdogan (R) greet ahead of their departure to Sarajevo at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey on July 08, 2019. Ahmet Bolat / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Turkish president Erdogan's bodyguards clash with Bosnian police 08.07.2019

Bosnian authorities say Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail has scuffled with border police at Sarajevo's airport. The guards escorting the Turkish leader reportedly refused to hand over their guns.
ARCHIV - Der mittlerweile verstorbene, ehemalige jugoslawische Präsident Slobodan Milosevic und seine Frau Mira Markovic begeben sich am Tag der Parlamentswahlen in Serbien zu einem Wahlbüro in Belgrad (Archivfoto vom 23.12.2000). In Serbiens Innenpolitik schlagen wieder einmal die Wellen der öffentlichen Erregung hoch. Fast im Tagesrhythmus zerren Politiker und Medien immer neue hochkarätige Affären aus der Vergangenheit ans Tageslicht. Es geht dabei nicht nur um die schlichte Bewältigung der Zeit des fast unumschränkt herrschenden und inzwischen gestorbenen jugoslawischen Präsidenten Slobodan Milosevic. Im Vordergrund stehen vielmehr politische Abrechnungen unter den aktuellen Politikern. Denn nach der Ermordung des serbischen Regierungschefs Zoran Djindjic im März 2003, des mit Abstand wichtigsten Milosevic-Gegners, sind offensichtlich viele alte Kader wieder in Amt und Würden gekommen. Foto: Koca Sulejmanovic dpa (zu dpa-Reportage: Milliarden, Morde, Mafia und Politik: Serbien klärt Vergangenheit vom 11.07.2007) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Widow of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic dies in Russia: reports 14.04.2019

Mirjana Markovic, often dubbed the "Lady Macbeth of the Balkans," has died in Russia, according to Serbian media. Her husband died in jail more than a decade ago while on trial for genocide and war crimes.
Wie begann der Krieg in Srebrenica. Gedenkstätte in Srebrenica. Foto: Marinko Sekulic -Korrespondent der DW aus Srebrenica - Bosnien und Herzegowina

Inside Europe: The legacy of the Bosnian war 05.04.2019

On April 6, 1992, one of the bloodiest wars in European history erupted in the Balkans - in Bosnia Herzegovina. As many as 200,000 people were killed and two million displaced. War crimes from the war are still being tried in The Hague. The latest saw a 40 year prison sentence for Radovan Karadzic, the former President of the Bosnian-Serb Republic, increased to life. Natalie Carney has more.

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic appears before the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (Mechanism) ruling on a appeal of his 40 year sentence for war crimes in The Hague, Netherlands, March 20, 2019. Peter Dejong/Pool via REUTERS

Bosnian Serb Radovan Karadzic loses war crimes, genocide appeal 20.03.2019

UN judges upped the sentence of Radovan Karadzic, once a leader of the Bosnian Serbs, to life in prison for his role in the 1990s Bosnian war. They decried the "sheer scale and systematic cruelty" of his crimes.
Titel: Naser Oric Schlagworte: Bosnien, Srebrenica Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: H.Muminovic/Klix.ba Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Oktober 2017 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen? Sarajevo Naser Oriæ war von 1992 bis 1995 militärischer Kommandeur der Armija Republike Bosne i Hercegovine in der ostbosnischen Stadt Srebrenica. 2006 wurde er vom Internationalen Strafgerichtshof für das ehemalige Jugoslawien (ICTY) wegen Kriegsverbrechen an serbischen Zivilisten zwischen Ende 1992 und Anfang 1993 angeklagt und zu zwei Jahren Haft verurteilt. Am 31. Juli 2006 gab die UN-Chefanklägerin Carla del Ponte bekannt, dass sie gegen diese Entscheidung Beschwerde einlegen werde, denn das Urteil sei zu milde. Am 3. Juli 2008 wurde er hingegen von der Berufungskammer freigesprochen.

'Defender of Srebrenica' Naser Oric acquitted of war crimes 30.11.2018

A Sarajevo court has cleared Bosniak commander Naser Oric of war crimes near the town of Srebrenica in the years preceding the Serb massacre. Before the war, Oric worked as a bodyguard for Serbia's Slobodan Milosevic.
