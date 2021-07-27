Srebrenica is a town in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It was the site of the 1995 massacre of thousands of Bosniaks at the hands of Serb forces led by Ratko Mladic.

Srebrenica is located in the Republika Srpska region of Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the Bosnian War, more than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks from the town were murdered in July 1995. The incident was determined to be a war crime, and UN Dutchbat forces were criticized for failing to prevent the crime. This page collates DW's content on Srebrenica.