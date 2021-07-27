Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Srebrenica is a town in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It was the site of the 1995 massacre of thousands of Bosniaks at the hands of Serb forces led by Ratko Mladic.
Srebrenica is located in the Republika Srpska region of Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the Bosnian War, more than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks from the town were murdered in July 1995. The incident was determined to be a war crime, and UN Dutchbat forces were criticized for failing to prevent the crime. This page collates DW's content on Srebrenica.
Who's the pandemic hardest on - parents or newborns? - Srebrenica grapples with 25th anniversary of massacre - Chatham House's Tim Benton on the high cost of malnutrition for businesses - New Zealand makes sanitary products free for women in bid to battle period poverty - Syrian women upend tradition to make a living
Poland's populist president narrowly wins reelection — 25 years after the Srebrenica massacre — Did the Hungarian government fail to protect its citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic? — Turkey rejects EU condemnation over Hagia Sophia mosque plan — Extraordinary collection of letters reflect love and loss during the Holocaust — and more on this weekend's podcast.
On April 6, 1992, one of the bloodiest wars in European history erupted in the Balkans - in Bosnia Herzegovina. As many as 200,000 people were killed and two million displaced. War crimes from the war are still being tried in The Hague. The latest saw a 40 year prison sentence for Radovan Karadzic, the former President of the Bosnian-Serb Republic, increased to life. Natalie Carney has more.