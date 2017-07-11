Coronavirus digest: Germany reports more than 1,000 cases for the first time since May

Latest developments

More than 707,000 people have died from the coronavirus, according to the latest data from the John Hopkins Institute, while the total number of registered infections nears 19 million.

Numerous countries have been reporting new spikes, including Germany, which has recorded more than 1,000 infections for the first time since May, and Ukraine, where cases have hit an all time high.

Here are Thursday's latest developments regarding the novel coronavirus around the world:

Europe

Germany's public health authority, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), has registered the highest number of new coronavirus infections in a day for three months.

The RKI announced 1,045 infections had occurred over a 24-hour period — the first time since May 7 that the figure has exceed 1,000. Numbers peaked in early April when there were more than 6,000 cases in a day.

Ukraine has reported its highest ever number of coronavirus cases in one day. The country's security council said that the number of cases registered in the last 24 hours was 1,318.

Poland may see a further increase in infections, which could top 700 per day during and after this weekend, the country's health minister has revealed. On Tuesday, Poland reported its highest ever tally of cases — 680.

Parts of Belgium and Spain were labelled off limits to tourists from Germany and Switzerland, as fears over the consequences of traveling during the pandemic continue.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said that non-essential visits to the Belgian province of Antwerp were unadvisable, citing "renewed high infection numbers."

The Swiss government has warned its citizens not to travel to mainland Spain. The Health Ministry said that any Swiss resident who visits the Iberian country will need to quarantine for 10 days upon their return to Switzerland.

Asia

A fire in India has resulted in the deaths of eight coronavirus patients in at the Shrey Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility in the western city of Ahmedabad.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, a Gujarat state government official, told reporters that an electrical short-circuit appeared to be the cause of the fire.

Africa

Gambia, mainland Africa's smallest country, has introduced a three-week curfew after coronavirus infections went up by over 60%.

Americas

Latin America has so far recorded some 208,000 coronavirus-related deaths and is set to overtake Europe's total of 211,000 in the coming days. Latin America's population is 652 million while Europe's is 741 million, according to the statistics and reference website Worldometer.

Business

Quarterly results for businesses around the world have been emerging with predictably gloomy outcomes.

Lufthansa took a €1.5 billion ($1.78 billion) hit to their bottom line in for the year's second quarter as demand for air travel remains low.

Despite the huge loss, it is an improvement after recording a first quarter net loss of €2.1 billion, prompting a multi-billion euro government bailout for the ailing airline.

DW's business reporter, Christoph Kober, said there is no quick fix and the economic situation for the aviation industry may get worse before it gets better. He said: "It will be a long road to recovery. We'll see tens of thousands of jobs being axed in the meantime and it is the worst year in aviation history."

Dutch bank ING has recorded a 79% drop in net profit for the second quarter of 2020, citing the pandemic as the chief reason behind the plunge. Net profit stood at €299 million ($355 million) as opposed to €1.4 billion for the same time frame last year.

Meanwhile, the Philippine economy plummeted in the second quarter, falling into recession for the first time in 29 years, as economic activity was hampered by one of the world's longest and strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

The country's economy shrank by 16.5% in April-June compared with the same period last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority announced.

