Lufthansa

Lufthansa is Germany’s flag carrier and also the largest airline in Europe, both in terms of overall passengers carried and fleet size.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is also the parent company for several other airlines and further aviation-related branches, among the most well-known are Swiss International Air Lines, Germanwings and Lufthansa Technik. Lufthansa's registered office and corporate headquarters are in Cologne. DW content related to the airline and its subsidiaries is collated below.

26.10.2021, Lufthansa: Geparkte Maschinen der Kranichairline am Frankfurter Flughafen

Germany's Lufthansa reports first profit since pandemic began 03.11.2021

The airline, which is based at Frankfurt Airport, was hit hard by the lack of travelers last year. The German government had previously stepped in to bail out the carrier.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 09: United Airlines pilot Steve Lindland receives a COVID-19 vaccine from RN Sandra Manella at United's onsite clinic at O'Hare International Airport on March 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. United has been vaccinating about 250 of their O'Hare employees at the clinic each day for the past several days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Pilots return to work to cover tourism demand 04.10.2021

The pandemic hit one industry harder than any other: For months, air travel was at a worldwide standstill. But with increasing vaccination protection, air travel is becoming normal again.
ARCHIV - Ein Verkehrsflugzeug fliegt am 26.08.2013 am blauen Himmel über Schönefeld (Brandenburg) und hinterlässt Kondensstreifen. Kondensstreifen entstehen, wenn heiße, wasserdampfhaltige Triebwerksabgase von Luftfahrzeugen auf kalte Luft treffen. Foto: Patrick Pleul/dpa (zu: Urteil: Luftverkehrssteuer vereinbar mit Grundgesetz vom 05.11.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Aviation: Germany opens world's first plant for clean jet fuel 04.10.2021

Sustainable fuels are seen as key to making carbon-neutral flying possible. But there are some major hurdles preventing these cleaner alternatives from getting off the ground.

17.03.2020, Spanien, Palma: Eine Maschine der Lufthansa beim Landeanflug auf den Flughafen in Palma de Mallorca. Die Bundesregierung hat eine beispiellose Rückholaktion für zehntausende Deutsche gestartet, die wegen der Coronakrise im Ausland gestrandet sind. Foto: Clara Margais/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Pilots return to work as tourism picks up 04.10.2021

The pandemic hit one industry harder than any other: For months, air travel was at a worldwide standstill, due to travel restrictions and fears of spreading the coronavirus.
Aircrafts of German airline Lufthansa stand at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on June 25, 2020. - Lufthansa's top shareholder on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 said he would back a nine billion euro government rescue package, removing the threat of a last-minute veto that could have plunged the German airline into bankruptcy. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Lufthansa to issue new shares to repay state aid 19.09.2021

The €2.14 billion capital increase will shore up the German flag carrier's finances and help pay off a government bailout secured at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flugverkehr am Flughafen Frankfurt am Main. Im Laufe der steigenden Impfquoten und Lockerungen steigen auch die Passagierzahlen, Fluggesellschafte sehen dennoch mit Vorsicht in die Zukunft. Im Bild eine Flugbegleiterin an der Tür ihrer Lufthansa-Maschine.

Lufthansa expands services to tourist destinations as business travel declines 09.09.2021

As holiday travel picks up again in Germany, the country's flagship airline Lufthansa has discovered tourists as an important source of revenue. Since business travel has slumped, the realignment offers new job security.
DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 25.08.2021

Delta puts $200 surcharge on unvaccinated staff - Brazilian tribe protests railway, farmland expansion - Heavy rains diminish German grain harvest

DW Business - Africa 25.08.2021

Lufthansa mandates vaccination for flight crews - Kenya hopeful, but realistic as tourism edges up - Hong Kong turns to camping as travel rules bite down
A Lufthansa plane carrying people who have being evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan lands on an airport runway in Frankfurt, Germany August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Germany: Evacuees from Afghanistan land in Frankfurt 18.08.2021

The first flight chartered by the German government to bring evacuees to Germany has landed in Frankfurt. Further flights are planned to transport more people.
Eine neuen Airbus A321neo Maschine der Deutschen Lufthansa AG steht bei einer Veranstaltung zur Taufe auf den Namen Aachen auf dem Gelände des Flughafens in Düsseldorf.

German government to sell quarter of its stake in Lufthansa 16.08.2021

Shares in Lufthansa drop after the German government’s announcement that it will be selling a quarter of its stake in the airline. The complete stake will be sold before the end of 2023.
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 05.08.2021

Japan loses billions on Olympics due to pandemic - Iran's new president faces sanctions, inflation - Lufthansa cuts Q2 losses in half

Lufthansa launches new holiday airline headed to Africa 23.07.2021

The air travel industry is in the midst of its biggest crisis ever, and many airlines have only been able to survive on government rescues. Germany's Lufthansa is launching a new budget airline, Eurowings Discover.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 16.07.2021

Merkel-Biden Meeting - Sky's the Limit?
Eine neuen Airbus A321neo Maschine der Deutschen Lufthansa AG steht bei einer Veranstaltung zur Taufe auf den Namen Aachen auf dem Gelände des Flughafens in Düsseldorf.

Lufthansa will no longer address you as 'ladies and gentlemen' 13.07.2021

The German carrier is doing away with its traditional onboard salutation. The airline group has come up with a list of alternative greetings to ensure that passengers remain in good humor.
DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 13.07.2021

China foreign trade surges 32% in June - VW rolls out new strategy with Diess secure as CEO - Climate change robs Spanish region of water source
08.08.2019, Russland: MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - AUGUST 8, 2019: A Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane operated by the Aeroflot Airlines at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport. Sergei Bobylev/TASS Foto: Sergei Bobylev/TASS/dpa |

Germany-Russia flights resume after air traffic suspension 02.06.2021

Flights between Germany and Russia are back on after a brief suspension earlier on Wednesday in an an apparent tit-for-tat move.
