Lufthansa is Germany’s flag carrier and also the largest airline in Europe, both in terms of overall passengers carried and fleet size.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is also the parent company for several other airlines and further aviation-related branches, among the most well-known are Swiss International Air Lines, Germanwings and Lufthansa Technik. Lufthansa's registered office and corporate headquarters are in Cologne. DW content related to the airline and its subsidiaries is collated below.