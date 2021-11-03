Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Lufthansa is Germany’s flag carrier and also the largest airline in Europe, both in terms of overall passengers carried and fleet size.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG is also the parent company for several other airlines and further aviation-related branches, among the most well-known are Swiss International Air Lines, Germanwings and Lufthansa Technik. Lufthansa's registered office and corporate headquarters are in Cologne. DW content related to the airline and its subsidiaries is collated below.
As holiday travel picks up again in Germany, the country's flagship airline Lufthansa has discovered tourists as an important source of revenue. Since business travel has slumped, the realignment offers new job security.