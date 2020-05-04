 Coronavirus: What you should know about tests | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 06.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Coronavirus: What you should know about tests

Testing for SARS-CoV-2 is considered an important prerequisite for gradually lifting restrictions. But how much testing should there be and, above all, of whom? Here are the answers to the most important questions.

A laboratory assistant holding test tubes with samples

More and more tests for the novel coronavirus are coming onto the market. By the end of April, there were already more than 150 different products worldwide. These can essentially be divided into two main groups: tests that prove that someone is carrying the coronavirus in them and can therefore potentially infect others, and serological tests that prove that someone has been infected in the past.

Detection of acute infection

To check whether someone is currently infected and can also infect others, a test based on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method is usually used. Alternatively, there are also so-called isothermal DNA amplification tests, which, however, work very similarly to PCR tests.

In both cases, saliva is extracted from the patient's throat using a cotton swab. Sputum from the deeper lung is also suitable for detection. Afterward, a certain part of the genetic material — for example, a gene — is multiplied from the sample in numerous steps, and, finally, a biochemical method called agarose gel electrophoresis is used to determine whether the expected viral genetic material was contained in the sample. 

Read more: How does testing for the coronavirus work?

A man in a protective suit is taking a sample with a cotton swab from a man, holding his mouth open.

Usually the samples are taken from the throat or from the nose

If the genetic material is found, the patient is considered infectious. If the genetic material is not found, however, this does not necessarily mean that the test person is not infected after all: It could still be that the viruses were not in the sample but are present elsewhere in the body.

This may also explain why in individual cases, COVID-19 patients who were considered cured turned out positive in PCR tests later on. Probably in these cases the viruses were present all the time but were not found in the test before the patients were declared to have recovered.

In a podcast with the German public broadcaster NDR,  the infectious disease specialist Christian Drosten from Berlin's Charite Hospital compared this with an attempt to catch a goldfish in a tank with a hand net. If you pull the net out of the water and there is no fish in it, it does not mean that there are no fish in the tank.

Evidence of infection in the past

Serological tests, also called enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), detect antibodies that the immune system has mustered against the virus in the blood of the test persons. This means that the body has already shown an immune response to infection with a particular virus. For ELISAs, a person must give a small blood sample that is then tested in the laboratory.

Manufacturers now also offer rapid tests based on this principle, but these must still be performed by a practicing physician. All that is needed is for a few drops of blood — much as with a diabetes test — to be put into into a test cassette and for a buffer solution to be added.

If SARS-CoV-2 specific lgM and lgG immunoglobulins are present in the blood, the sample changes color. A positive result can mean that the test person has undergone a coronavirus infection and now has a certain immunity to it. But this is not necessarily the case. Almost all antibody tests "react crosswise," as Drosten emphasized in his podcast.

Some manufacturers claim that this is not the case with their products. However, it is conceivable that someone who has tested positive might have had a different coronavirus infection — a cold, for example — and not an infection with SARS-CoV-2. 

Read more: The immune system's fight against the coronavirus

Test tubes with an inscription saying COVID-19

A positive antibody test can mean the test person has had a coronavirus infection — but not necessarily

When is a test useful and for whom?

PCR tests are important for finding out whether patients and their contacts are currently infectious and what form of quarantine they have to go into: Is it enough to impose a two-week stay-at-home order on a contact person, during which time he or she may still meet with members of the household, or does the person really have to be completely isolated? 

ELISA tests are an important tool for epidemiologists to estimate how many people have gone through an infection undetected and whether a certain level of herd immunity might eventually be achieved. This can help politicians to decide whether to relax restrictions.

The test can also help to check the immunity of people who were definitely infected with COVID-19 or those who have received one of the newly developed vaccinations.

Various German university hospitals have started broad studies in which they use ELISA tests to check randomly selected participants for a possible undetected infection — partly to find out more about the behavior of the virus.

Test strategies in different countries

Countries around the world are taking very different approaches to coronavirus testing during the current pandemic. There are many reasons for this. Differences in the performance of health care systems, availability of tests and different laboratory capacities have played as great a role as the question of how seriously the threat was taken from the outset. 

Read more: A suitcase laboratory against Ebola

South Korea, Gwangju: People are tested for COVID-19 in cars.

South Korea's drive-in coronavirus test also quickly became popular worldwide

For example, South Korea, which had learned from the experience of the SARS epidemic of 2002, was one of the countries that systematically tested large numbers of people at a very early stage, even those who had no symptoms and at a time when the number of cases was still comparatively low.

In terms of the total population, Germany is also one of the countries that test a great deal. But it tests mainly people who have had proven contact with infected persons and show symptoms. Other countries, such as the USA, are currently massively expanding their testing capacities, but the pandemic has also progressed more rapidly there and the case numbers are very high. This is in contrast to countries in Africa, where testing is almost non-existent. 

Read more: Coronavirus: Rush to develop rapid tests

  • Händewaschen

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Water and soap - and dry well!

    Our hands travel all over the place: We use them to greet friends and to steady ourselves in trains and buses, to hold railings that thousands of others have touched before us, to eat and open doors. And in doing so, we collect thousands of germs.

  • Hygiene Krankenhaus

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    It's all about the kind of germs

    Not all germs are equally dangerous. A healthy person would need to ingest about 1,000 salmonellae bacteria before getting sick. Salmonellae are common in spoiled eggs. Legionella are much more dangerous: Less than 100 of them are enough. Those bacteria love the cozy humid climate of warm-water tanks and showers. Even perfectly clean air contains thousands of mold spores and bacteria.

  • Mann sitzt auf der Toilette (Symbolbild)

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Cleaner than you might have thought!

    One square inch of toilet seat contains less than 60 germs. That means the toilet is one of the cleanest areas of all. Even some windows contain more germs and fungus spores. This is largely because toilets are cleaned several times a week. A window may be only twice a year.

  • Symbolbild Tastatur Internet

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Keyboards are germ magnets

    Your workplace looks much worse. The average desk surface contains over 18,000 germs per square inch - 400 times more than the toilet. The highest contamination can be found on computer keyboards. There, filth gets in between and under the keys. More than 60,000 germs per square inch is no rarity.

  • Portemonnaie Geld ausgeben

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Money really stinks

    Coins and bills change hands often, and New York researchers have identified more than 3,000 genetically different germs on dollar bills. Using sensitive detection methods, scientists can also usually find traces of cocaine on almost all bills in circulation - because some have been used for snorting. Just one more reason why vendors should never touch money and food in succession.

  • Kühlschrank

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Incubator for molds

    Even a supposedly "clean" refrigerator contains huge amounts of germs. The humid climate and the presence of fat and sugar are the ideal breeding grounds for molds of all kinds. Even when the owners clean the refrigerator diligently, the spores will eventually find their niches - like inside and behind the rubber insulation of the door.

  • Hygiene Krankenhaus

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Danger zone: hospital

    Hospital personnel must pay attention to hand hygiene more than most. The spread of resistant bacteria can prove fatal. That's why in many hospitals there are dispensers for antibacterial solution in addition to soap and water. Before visiting a patient, disinfect your hands!

  • Staphylococcus aureus MRSA

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Dangerous culprit

    Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is the name of this highly dangerous bacteria. Known antibiotics can not kill it. Even without nutrition, the germ can survive for up to seven months - on floors, tables, beds, the skin and of course on door handles.

  • Türklinken aus Kupfer

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Copper against germs

    A clinic in Harburg, Germany has now begun a promising experiment to reduce the amount of germs on door handles. Bacteria don't like copper. The number of germs shrunk by half following the introduction of the new handles. But this is no substitute for washing your hands. After all, there are still enough germs left behind.

  • Bildergalerie Händedruck Handdruck Hände schütteln Hände Keime Krankheit Prävention Hygiene

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Not too unfriendly, please!

    Should we now stop shaking hands? In hospitals that may be a good idea. But in normal circumstances it may seem weird. It's probably better to simply use a good amount of common sense and hygiene: Wash your hands regularly, clean your keyboard and mouse frequently. Don't touch food right after paying for it, and clean your refrigerator from time to time.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


Related content

Symbolbild Impfstoff für Coronavirus

The race towards a coronavirus vaccine: What's the latest? 04.05.2020

Vaccine developers are pursuing a number of different approaches: inactivated vaccines, live vaccines and DNA vaccines. What’s the difference between them? And when will one finally be ready?

Russland Moskau | Coronavirus | Lomonosow-Klinik

Coronavirus latest: Russia reports record 10,000 new cases 03.05.2020

Russia is registering more new infections than any other country in Europe. Helicopters and drones are being deployed in Moscow to enforce social distancing ahead of a two-day public holiday. Follow DW for the latest.

Coronavirus Italien Catania Beisetzung eines Opfers

Coronavirus: Excess fatalities in Italy rise well above official death toll 04.05.2020

Italy's mortality rate rose well beyond the official coronavirus death toll. And a study found that the German infection rate may be 10 times higher than reported. Follow DW as it happened.

Advertisement