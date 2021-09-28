  1. Skip to content
Image: DW/P.Henriksen

Fabian Schmidt

Author and editor at the science desk with a focus on technologies and innovation

Fabian Schmidt is passionate about the surprising and the unusual. And there is more than enough of it to be found in science, research and development, from the smallest nano-worlds to the infinity of the universe.

There is so much to discover at universities and research institutes, but also in research-based industry: Germany is a leader in the field of laser technology. Using incredibly short light pulses, these devices now create things that no one dared to dream of just a few decades ago. In the field of biotechnology and medicine, the sequencing of human, animal and plant genomes has opened up entirely new worlds for mankind. Information technology has made simulations possible that point the way to new medicines. And we are about to enter a yet unknown era of quantum computing. All of this is difficult for laypeople to understand. Fabian Schmidt - a social scientist and linguist by training - therefore aims to tell these stories in a clear and exciting way.

Featured stories by Fabian Schmidt

A man, wearing a hoody, working on a computer

Avoiding censorship: How to move anonymously on the internet

Some practical tips on how to navigate the Internet safely and anonymously and how to avoid censorship.
Science
September 28, 2021
Illustration of white blood cells and cancer cells

From COVID to malaria: mRNA vaccines

Scientists see potential for messenger RNA in medicine beyond COVID-19 vaccines. Could mRNA malaria vaccines be next?
Science
July 29, 2021
A computer simulation of human nerve cells

Sudden paralysis: Guillain-Barre syndrome

Very rarely, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can trigger the autoimmune disease. What is GBS and how does it affect us?
Science
July 13, 2021
Stories by Fabian Schmidt

An artist’s impression of Proxima d, a planet candidate recently found orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Solar System.

Earth-like planets and other celestial discoveries

Earth-like planets and other celestial discoveries

Astronomers have found a new Earth-like planet in our neighboring solar system, Proxima Centauri.
Science
February 15, 2022
13 images
Illlustration: A globe in the form of a coronavirus

Omicron subtype BA.2 is spreading quickly

Omicron subtype BA.2 is spreading quickly

A new coronavirus subtype is spreading in Denmark and more than 40 other countries. Its effects are still unclear.
Science
January 27, 2022
Illustration of a swimming ichthyosaur

Complete ichthyosaur fossil found in the UK

Complete ichthyosaur fossil found in the UK

Giant vertebrae bones from a 180-million-year-old dinosaur fossil have been found in the UK.
Science
January 11, 2022
9 images
An elderly person playing a memory game.

EMA rejects Alzheimer's drug aducanumab

EMA rejects Alzheimer's drug aducanumab

Aducanumab is approved in the USA, but the EMA is blocking it. The EU authority doubts its efficacy.
Science
December 22, 2021
Two Scottish terriers racing on a lawn

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus

Dogs and cats can also be infected with coronavirus

Dogs and cats frequently become infected when their owners suffer from COVID-19.
Science
December 6, 2021
12 images
five needles point upward with a sign in the background saying Omicron SARS-COV-2

How dangerous is the omicron variant?

How dangerous is the omicron variant?

Scientists have urged caution — but not panic — over the omicron variant. DW looks at what we know so far.
Science
December 1, 2021
