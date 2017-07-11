Coronavirus digest: Chinese virologist denies COVID lab leak theory

Shi Zhengli, a virologist who works at a state lab in Wuhan, China, has denied speculation that the virus that led to the deadly pandemic had leaked from her institute.

"I don't know how the world has come to this, constantly pouring filth on an innocent scientist," she told The New York Times, rejecting the allegations as baseless.

Though the lab leak theory had been dismissed as a conspiracy theory last year, renewed interest by the Biden administration in investigating the origins of COVID has led to new questions.

Here is a roundup of the latest developments from around the world:

Asia

The number of active coronavirus cases in India has fallen below the 1 million mark for the first time since April 9. There are 9,73,158 active cases, with a decline of 53,001 cases in the last 24 hours. Capital city New Delhi registered fewer than 200 cases during that time.

States have announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions. While malls and restaurants are due to begin operations again, schools and colleges remain largely closed.

Private offices may see a return of workers, as they are largely allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

The Taj Mahal is set to reopen on Wednesday after being shut for two months.

Indonesia is reeling from a surgein cases. Hospitals beds are running out, with occupancy levels at 75% in the capital, Jakarta. Indonesia recorded almost 10,000 new COVID infections on Sunday — the highest tally since February.

South Korea has begun easing restrictions on concerts and sporting events, allowing up to 4,000 people to attend — up from a capacity limit of below 100. It has vaccinated 23% of its population with a first dose.

Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the easing of restrictions will be delayed by four weeks until July 19. Given the spread of the more infectious delta variant, Johnson said it was sensible to wait a little longer and that "now is the time to ease off the accelerator."

He said he was hopeful that it would only take another four weeks for restrictions to be lifted, since by then millions more people would have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The UK has vaccinated 61% of its population with at least one shot.

Watch video 01:01 England drops plan to lift restrictions

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 652 to 3,716,170 on Tuesday, and the death toll rose by 93 to 89,937.

The German Health Ministry also said it expected Johnson & Johnson to make up for the vaccine shortfall after millions of batches had to be thrown out because of contamination at a plant in Baltimore. It said it was expecting 6.5 million doses in July.

Norway's health minister, Bent Hoeie, said that the country expected to receive 900,000 fewer BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine doses from July to September than authorities had expected. It will instead receive more Moderna doses.

Middle East

In Israel, people are no longer required to wear face masks indoors. Children headed to school and adults to work without masks on Tuesday for the first time in more than a year.

Israelis have not had to wear masks outdoors since April. Around 55% of Israel's 9.3 million population are fully vaccinated.

Americas

United States President Joe Biden acknowledged the deaths of 600,000 Americans after the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday. During a press conference, Biden said that the sheer number of lives lost was the "real tragedy."

With cases steadily falling in the country, US and Canadian officials are set to discuss ways to eventually lift pandemic restrictions.

US officials are also scheduled to hold talks with Mexico later this week.

Brazil reported 41 cases of COVID-19 related to the Copa America soccer tournament, including 31 players and 10 workers who were hired for the event. The tournament kicked off on Sunday.

Brazil had offered to host the event last-minute despite officials sounding the alarm over public health risks. The country has recorded the second-highest number of deaths from COVID.

rm/nm (Reuters, AP)