COP15: Countries debate new biodiversity plan

The world has not yet been able to safeguard ecosystems that are key to human wellbeing, the UN's biodiversity chief has said.
The world has reached "a moment of truth" when it comes to protecting its vital ecosystems, United Nations biodiversity chief Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said on Monday.
She was speaking at the UN COP15 biodiversity conference in Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan in southeastern China.
The world has not achieved the necessary breakthroughs from 2011-2020 and was not yet able to safeguard ecosystems that were key to human wellbeing, Mrema added.
Representative parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) are meeting online for the first round of talks to discuss a post-2020 biodiversity framework.
This will build on the CBD's previous "Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020."
The new framework will set targets for protecting ecosystems by 2030. As it stands, the framework comprises 21 targets and 10 "milestones" proposed for 2030.
One target up for debate is the "30 by 30" plan to give 30% of lands and oceans protected status — a measure supported by a broad coalition of nations.
Another goal is to stop creating plastic waste and reduce harmful pesticide use.
The pact is expected to be finalized during the second round held in-person in April-May 2022.
There are currently 195 countries and the European Union that are party to the CBD. The United States has not ratified the convention.
The parties are debating a post-2020 framework a year late, due to delays amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Director of Global Policy and Advocacy at WWF International Lin Li told DW that the current draft biodiversity agreement was "low in ambition" and "weak in several key areas, including on finance and on the drivers of biodiversity loss."
Lin said that "The Kunming Declaration, due to be adopted at the meeting, is a critical opportunity" for leaders to send a sign that they are committed to "securing a transformational outcome."
She told DW that the new draft must "include a clear and measurable global goal for nature." While the WWF supported the 30% land and oceans plan, she highlighted that "the lack of a milestone to halve the footprint of production and consumption by 2030 is very concerning."
While China has faced criticism for putting economic development before environmental cost, Lin told DW that the summit was "a critical opportunity for China," as it takes on the CBD COP presidency. She said that the expectation from many countries for China to step into this role is very high but that the country "can and should play a key role in global governance processes linking action on climate and nature."
International environment network Friends of the Earth has called for the framework to incorporate a rights-based approach in a statement released online.
They also want "full and equal participation" for indigenous peoples and local communities, global equity and financing.
Germany's Friends of the Earth association, known as BUND, on Monday called for Germany's next government to take the preservation of biodiversity seriously and make species preservation a key point in its coalition agreement.
Germany's Green Party saw its best-ever election victory in the country's general elections in September 2021, putting it in a so-called kingmaker position amid congoing coalition talks.
Some climate commentators are hopeful that this strong position means the party can push for climate change issues on Germany's political agenda like never before.
According to a 2019 UN report, around one million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction amid human encroachment on habitats, over-exploitation, pollution, the spread of invasive species, and climate change.
An analysis by insurance firm Swedish Re in 2020 found that a fifth of the world's countries are at risk of ecosystem collapse due to the destruction of wildlife and their habitats.
The conference comes ahead of the COP26 climate summit set to begin next month in Glasgow, in the north of the UK.
kmm/aw (Reuters, AFP)