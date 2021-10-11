The case for passive rewilding: 'If you love it, let it free'

Henrique Miguel Pereira likes to tell the story of a grandmother in the northern mountains of Portugal who had never in her life seen a wild boar. She had spent her life in the village of Castro Laboreiro, nestled in the remote peaks of what is now Peneda-Geres National Park.

It should have been prime boar territory, but after centuries of farming and human influence, large mammals had all but disappeared from the area.

It was social and economic upheaval in the 20th century that accidentally transformed the area into a cradle of what is known as passive rewilding — and ecologists have been watching. These days it is almost impossible to avoid seeing wild boar in the region, and even the ibex, which had been regionally extinct for 90 years, has returned.

Passive rewilding is an approach to restoration that allows natural processes to restore themselves. It accepts a certain level of chaos as forests reclaim territory, species return, and natural disturbances such as fires, pests and floods kick in.

The winter villages in the region surrounding Castro Laboreiro have largely been abandoned and forests have taken over

There are three key components to passive rewilding, according to Pereira, a professor of biodiversity conservation at the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research at the University of Leipzig. The first is restoring trophic complexity by allowing wildlife to return. This usually means restricting hunting, but in rare cases it does involve some relocation.

The second component is allowing landscapes to reconnect so that plants and animals can move around.

The third — and most crucial step — is allowing for unpredictable disturbances such as fires, pests and floods.

But letting things run wild is anathema to the traditional approaches to restoration and can be very difficult to accept for Europeans.

His thinking is, "if you love it, set it free."

Rewilding proponents say wildfires are one of the many natural disturbances that can lead to greater biodiversity

The problem with letting go

One of the strongest arguments in favor of passive rewilding is the low cost compared to more hands-on approaches, especially on a large scale. But widespread forest expansion can turn into a homogenous landscape. And biodiversity tends to hate homogeneity.

Scientists like Pereira, however, maintain that if nature is left to take its course for long enough, unpredictable natural processes will lead to the diversity needed. Large grazers such as bison can clear areas of land and create open patches where biodiversity can thrive, while wild boar disturb soil as they root around for food.

Though much harder to promote, particularly in the era of climate change, another natural disturbance that can lead to transformation and greater species diversity, is wildfires.

"We have to embrace the unpredictable. We don't even know how these landscapes may end up. We want to have these ecosystem functions restored and let nature play its role. But this is hard for many people," Pereira said.

30% of farmland is at risk of abandonment in the EU, according to some studies

A model for the rest of Europe?

The patterns seen in the area around Castro Laboreiro aren't unique, with European farmland being abandoned at a rapid pace.

In the first half of the 20th century, Europe was gripped by rapid urbanization, as shifts in agriculture and globalization made many rural lifestyles unsustainable. Remote, mountainous areas were particularly hard-hit, but it affected any areas with natural and physical limits to agricultural production.

Some estimates say farmland totaling twice the size of Hungary will have been abandoned by 2030, and studies show that 30% of all agricultural land in the EU is at least at risk of abandonment. Climate change and globalization will increase this.

Rewilding success stories Harnessing people power to protect the planet Rewilding, a social and ecological movement promoting more wilderness, has seen people across the world help restore, protect, heal and stabilize nature. Rewilding efforts have focused on repairing broken ecological systems and enhancing species survival by giving nature space to restore and manage itself. Ecologists in Europe have demanded that 20% of degenerated areas be renaturalized by 2030.

Rewilding success stories European bison back from the brink At the start of the 20th century, European bison were nearly extinct. But thanks to reintroduction efforts and rewilding initiatives across Europe, the free-roaming European bison population has almost tripled. Not only are they enhancing local biodiversity, but they're also playing an increasingly important role in driving local socioeconomic development.

Rewilding success stories Stabilizing vulture populations in the Balkans The Rhodope Mountains in Bulgaria and Greece are one of Europe's last biodiversity hot spots and a vital breeding area for griffon, Egyptian and black vultures. Over the last five years, a rewilding initiative has helped stabilize and grow these populations by boosting the availability of natural prey and reducing mortality from poaching, poisoning and collision with power lines.

Rewilding success stories Bringing back beavers to prevent floods Beavers were driven to extinction in England and Wales four centuries ago. But recently, the UK government reintroduced a family of beavers into its Forest of Dean to stop a village from flooding. Beavers are not only known to help improve the soil: Their dams are also a natural buffer to floods, as they store huge quantities of water and slow peak flows during flood events.

Rewilding success stories Return of America's gray wolf as a natural predator Yellowstone National Park in the US once suffered from rampant elk overpopulation, stripping the area of willow, aspen and cottonwood trees. But since America's gray wolf was reintroduced to the park, elk numbers have been kept in check, songbirds and beavers have returned and the structure of rivers has changed. Elks, now faced with a predator again, can no longer casually dawdle on riverbanks.

Rewilding success stories Mapping highways for bugs When insects travel long distances, they often struggle to find wildlife-rich habitats to feed on along the way as a result of modern farming methods. Last year, the charity Buglife mapped a series of interconnected insect pathways, also known as B-Lines, in the UK. Along these routes, conservationists have provided a network of feeding opportunities for bees, butterflies and other wildlife.

Rewilding success stories Reintroducing red-and-green macaws Red-and-green macaws were extinct in Argentina until a rewilding foundation reintroduced the birds to Ibera National Park in 2015. Since then, they have played a vital role in dispersing seeds and have created a valuable ecotourism attraction. The birds have even started to breed. Last year, the country’s first wild-born chicks in 150 years hatched.

Rewilding success stories The problem with rewilding Rewilding doesn't come without its controversies. The introduction of wild species can have huge unintended consequences, such as the propagation of invasive species or disease transmission. Some experts also fear rewilding can become an economic problem when decisions have to be made as to which area of land should be rewilded, given competing land uses like infrastructure and agriculture.

Rewilding success stories Choosing the right landscape A key challenge of rewilding is deciding where to do it. Experts say it's vital to take the role of landscape into account, from the topography and river systems to the soil and underlying geology. This will determine where vegetation grows, herbivores graze, animals seek shelter and predators hunt. They found that more varied landscapes show greater conservation potential. Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin



Is letting go always the answer?

Rewilding is a relatively recent field of study, and ecologists in other parts of the world have taken a different approach.

Henrike Schulte to Bühne — a Ph.D. student at the Institute of Zoology and the Imperial College London — says scientists in North America are much more focused on bringing back large herbivores and large carnivores.

"Europe has focused more on the passive approach," she said. "And then in Australia, there's this kind of unique situation where there is quite a lot of native flora and fauna left. But you also have all these invasive species so a passive approach would be quite dangerous in a lot of places."

In Britain, Alastair Driver takes a more hands-on, active approach to rewilding than in Portugal. He is the former head of conservation for the UK government's Environment Agency for England and Wales, and has spent decades working as a conservationist. He is now the director of Rewilding Britain, a small charity that hopes to turn 5% of British land into areas with no measurable human impact.

"You can't suddenly jump to having huge areas where nature is totally taking care of itself, especially in Britain, where you haven't got apex predators and you haven't got a lot of the large herbivores," he said.

"We don't have wolves and bears moving in, we don't have bison and elk, and we have very few wild boar and beaver. So we're missing a whole trophic layer and a half at the top of the ecosystem."

This lack of species means that, in Britain at least, rewilding efforts require a kickstart. It also allows them to act faster.

"We haven't got time to wait 100 years as things slowly start to come back and natural regeneration starts," he said. "I describe it as a marathon, with a sprint start."

The once-intensively farmed Knepp Castle Estate is now home to many rare species, and it has become a roaring business success thanks to tourism

Different journey, same destination

One of the first steps in rewilding at Driver's organization is removing sheep. Unlike other grazers, they are very particular about what they eat and can wipe out wildflowers and other important species.

And in the absence of bison, his organization encourages landowners to let rare cattle breeds roam over large areas, leading to a mosaic effect. Similarly, they use old breeds of pigs as a proxy for wild boar, and even ponies in place of the now-extinct tarpan, also known as the Eurasian wild horse.

And if there is a shortage of local trees and scrubs, his group replants these to encourage their spread. Otherwise, they remove fences, allow rivers to find natural paths, create wetlands and remove non-native species.

And while Driver and Pereira differ in their methods, their end goal is the same.

"Rewilding is about not having a preconceived idea about what is going to appear where and which species you're going to have." You may lose some species from a region, but you'll get lots of winners.