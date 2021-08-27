 Can hydropower withstand a future of extreme weather? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 27.08.2021

Environment

Can hydropower withstand a future of extreme weather?

Hydropower has long been seen as a reliable renewable energy source. But during drought and heavy rain, hydropower plants often come to a standstill. Will climate change spell the end for this clean energy alternative?

Low water levels at Lake Mead

Hydropower is vulnerable to climate change

For many years, the thinking around the use of hydropower as a clean energy source, has been that once built, a plant can reliably generate electricity at any time.  As recently as 2019, more than half the world's renewable electricity was generated from hydropower.

But as the climate changes, so does the potential of this water-powered source of energy. This year, droughts made more frequent and severe by rising temperatures have caused the biggest drops in hydropower generation recorded for decades. 

Losses in power generation worldwide  

At Lake Mead, not far from the US metropolis of Las Vegas, the Colorado River feeds the Hoover Dam, which supplies water to more than 140 million people in America. But right now, the vast reservoir is just one-third full.  

Declining levels mean the dam's power plant produced 25% less electricity this July than would usually be the case. They have also prompted the US federal government to announce water cuts to towns downstream of the dam starting in January 2022. 

In South America, it's a similar situation. The Parana River, which flows through Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina, is experiencing extremely low levels of water. Southern Brazil, where the Parana rises, has been in the grip of severe drought for three years.  

A dry landscape pictured from above

A severe water shortage at Lake Furnas in Brazil

 

According to local reports, levels in reservoirs in central and southern Brazil have dropped by more than half the average of the past 20 years, and are currently at just under a third of their capacity. As Brazil generates about 60% of its electricity from hydropower, continued low dam levels could lead to blackouts.  

A return to fossil fuels

To prevent that from happening, Brazilian authorities have begun reactivating natural gas power plants, which is causing electricity prices, as well as greenhouse gas emissions, to rise

A similar scenario is playing out back in the United States. In drought-ridden California, the state government has permitted industries and ships to use diesel generators for the electricity they cannot access from renewable sources. Natural gas power plants are also being permitted to burn more gas to generate electricity. 

Low water levels at Lake Oroville in California

Low water levels at Lake Oroville in California meant the hydropower plant came to a complete standstill in August 2021 — for the first time since it was built in 1967

But it's not only drought that can cripple hydroelectric power generation. Heavy rain and flooding can also pose major problems. In March 2019, severe flooding following Cyclone Idai, which struck western Africa, damaged two major plants in Malawi, cutting off power to parts of country for several days.  

Hydropower on the way out in Africa?

In several African countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Malawi and Mozambique, hydropower accounts for more than 80% of electricity generation, according to theInternational Energy Agency (IEA). Overall, hydropower accounted for about 17% of electricity in Africa at the end of 2019. That figure is forecast to rise to more than 23% by 2040. 

A mega-dam in Ethiopia

Ethiopia's mammoth Gibe III dam is raising concerns about flooding and drought in neighboring Egypt and Sudan

But according to the IEA, most new plans for hydropower plants in Africa do not adequately take into account the potential hazards of climate change, if considering them at all. 

Warnings against hydropower expansion 

Meanwhile, many hydropower plants already in operation around the world are facing another problem — ageing. According to a United Nations University study, dams reach the end of their useful life 50 to 100 years after construction. The more these structures weather, the study notes, the more likely dam failure becomes.

From as early as 25-35 years into a dam's lifetime, the measures needed to maintain it significantly increase the operating costs, the authors said.

With that in mind, it would be disastrous to invest in more hydropower plants while phasing out fossil fuels, says Thilo Papacek from CounterCurrent, a German NGO that campaigns for socially and environmentally responsible foreign involvement from German organizations abroad.

Hydropower plants don't only interfere with the surrounding ecosystem, but because they prevent sediment from being carried downstream, they can also become hazards for people, Papacek told DW. . 

A burst dam in Laos pictured from above

Heavy rain and faults in the dam's structure caused the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy dam in Laos to burst in 2018

"Without sediment accumulation on the riverbanks, the river burrows deeper and narrower into the landscape behind the dam. It can then develop tremendous force during heavy rains, especially if water also has to be released from the reservoir," he said, adding that it increases the risk of flooding in nearby settlements. 

Mega-dam alternatives

"It's true that we won't be able to do without hydropower in the future," said Klement Tockner, director general of the Senckenberg Society for Nature Research and a professor of ecosystem science at Goethe University in Frankfurt. 

"But the question is: Where do we build them, how do we build them and how do we operate hydropower plants in the future?"  

He believes they should not be built in existing protected areas where there are still sufficient free-flowing rivers, and says where appropriate, measures should be put in place to offset the negative impacts of hydropower plants on ecosystems — such as the restoration of impaired waterways and the removal of dams. New plants need to be built in such a way that rivers are still as permeable as possible — both to let fish and sediment to travel up and downstream, and to allow the flow of large volumes of water during floods. 

Flood plains

Flood plains such this on the Elbe River provide flood protection for hydropower plants

"That means the flow velocity must not be impacted too much, and the river must retain enough residual water as well as floodplains," explained Stefan Uhlenbrook, a hydrologist at the International Water Management Institute (IWMI). "If necessary, sediment must be mechanically returned to the river channel," he told DW.  

The Belo Monte dam in Brazil

The Belo Monte dam in Brazil is one of the largest in the world, but the plant hardly ever reaches its peak capacity of 11,000 megawatts

He says large plants are likely to become increasingly ineffective due to climate change, and that the focus should be on smaller plants and a decentralized supply.

Technology alone is not enough

There are alternatives to mega-dams. Instream turbines, for example, are suspended in the middle of the river and generate electricity from the velocity of the flowing water. These don't require extensive construction work and can still operate when water levels dip. But while they are suitable for remote regions, they cannot supply metropolitan areas. 

Watch video 04:58

Hydropower at the expense of India's environment

Another example is the shaft hydropower plant, located at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), which was designed to accommodate for flood safety and longevity. A pilot plant in the southern German state of Bavaria supplies electricity to around 800 households.

But innovative technology alone won't protect against severe and long-lasting droughts.

"We can mitigate the effects of droughts by using the land differently," said ecosystem scientist Tockner. "Semi-natural forests and wetlands store a lot of water, which they then release during periods of drought — we have to look at how we can reduce both droughts and floods using nature-friendly measures." 

But, he added, given the increase in extreme weather events, it's clear that "hydropower will no longer be a reliable source of energy to the same extent."  

For hydrologist Uhlenbrook, there's another aspect in the energy debate that is often overlooked: "Above all, we must focus on saving as much energy as possible in the future."

This article was translated from German.

  • People gather in an open field and wait to support firefighters during a wildfire next to the village of Kamatriades, near Istiaia, northern Evia (Euboea) island on August 9, 2021

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Europe on fire

    While half of Europe is drowning, elsewhere areas are going up in flames: Large fires are raging, particularly in Greece, Italy and Turkey. They are causing unforeseeable monetary damage, while thousands of people in Europe have lost their homes and their belongings.

  • People refresh themselves at a fountain next to the Colosseum in Rome, Aug. 12, 2021

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Record heat in Italy

    In addition to deadly wildfires, Italy is also battling record heat temperatures, with the Italian Health Ministry issuing the maximum possible heat warning level for many cities. On the island of Sicily, 48.8 degrees Celsius (almost 120 degrees Fahrenheit) was measured on August 11 — a new European heat record. The heat could make existing fires worse, or lead to new ones.

  • An old man climbs over a destroyed bridge to his neighborhood in Bad Neuenahr, Germany

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Fierce flash floods in Europe

    Unprecedented flooding — caused by two months' worth of rainfall in two days — has resulted in devastating damage in western Europe, leaving at least 226 people dead in Germany and Belgium. Narrow valley streams swelled into raging floods in the space of hours, wiping out centuries-old communities. Rebuilding the ruined homes, businesses and infrastructure is expected to cost billions of euros.

  • Man watches river bursting its banks in Kastamonu province, Turkey, Aug. 11, 2021

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    After the fire comes the flood

    In addition to fires, Turkey is also struggling with the consequences of torrential rains. As in Germany and Belgium, houses and bridges were swept away by violent floodwaters. Affected are the provinces of Kastamonu, Bartin, Sinop and Samsun, located on the Black Sea.

  • A firefighter continues to hold the line of the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, United States, August 10, 2021

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Still out of control

    Meanwhile, the Dixie Fire continues raging in California. It's California's largest fire on record, and among the most destructive in the state's history — it wiped the town of Greenville off the map. So far, less than a third of the fire area has been brought under control. Meanwhile, hot and dry conditions continue in the region, spreading fears of more fire.

  • Men attempt to put out a fire in Iboudraren village, in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, east of Algiers, Algeria August 12, 2021

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Arson at play?

    Algeria is also being affected by fires, with more than 70 fires reportedly raging in the country. Apart from drought and heat, another factor is coming into play: the Algerian government suspects arson. "Fifty sources of fire at the same time — that's impossible. Criminals are at work," said Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud.

  • A man wading past a submerged car along a flooded street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Extreme rainy seasons

    Earlier this summer, record floods have also hit parts of India and central China, overwhelming dams and drains and flooding streets. The downpours have been particularly heavy, even for the rainy season. Scientists have predicted that climate change will lead to more frequent and intense rainfall — warmer air holds more water, creating more rain.

  • A helicopter drops water on a forest fire

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Greece melts down amid heat waves

    As nations flood in northern Europe, Mediterranean countries like Greece have been in the grip of several heat waves. In the first week of July, temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit). Tourism hot spots like the Acropolis were forced to shut during the day, while the extreme heat also sparked forest fires outside Thessaloniki, which helicopters tried to douse.

  • A firefighter fights a fire with a hose

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Sardinia scorched by 'unprecedented' wildfires

    "It is an unprecedented reality in Sardinia’s history," said Sardinia's Governor Christian Salinas of the ongoing wildfires that have scorched the historic central western area of Montiferru. "So far, 20,000 hectares of forest that represent centuries of environmental history of our island have gone up in ashes." Around 1,500 people were evacuated from the island by the end of July.

  • Carlos Ramos hands out bottles of water and sack lunches as he works at a hydration station in front of the Union Gospel Mission in Seattle

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Heat records in the US, Canada

    Intense heat is becoming more common, as seen in late June in the US states of Washington and Oregon and the Canadian province of British Columbia. Scorching temperatures under a "heat dome," hot air trapped for days by high pressure fronts, caused hundreds of heat-related deaths. The village of Lytton recorded a high of 49.6 Celsius (121 Fahrenheit) — and burned to the ground the next day.

  • The Bootleg fire burns in southeast Oregon, at night, with a fire truck in the foreground

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Wildfires sparking thunderstorms

    Heat and drought are fueling one of the most intense wildfire seasons in the West Coast and Pacific Northwest regions. Oregon's Bootleg Fire, which burned an area the size of Los Angeles in just two weeks, was so big it created its own weather and sent smoke all the way to New York City. A recent study said the weather conditions would have been "virtually impossible" without climate change.

  • Workers from Brazil's state-run environment agency IBAMA speak with a farmer about an area consumed by fire near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    Amazon nearing a 'tipping point'?

    To the south, central Brazil is suffering its worst drought 100 years, increasing the risk of fires and further deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Researchers recently reported that a large swath of the southeastern Amazon has flipped from absorbing to emitting planet-warming CO2 emissions, pushing the rainforest closer to a "tipping point."

  • Men dig for water in the dry Mandrare river bed, in Madagascar

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    'On the verge of starvation'

    After years of unrelenting drought, more than 1.14 million people in Madagascar are food-insecure, with some now forced to eat raw cactus, wild leaves and roots, and locusts in famine-like conditions. With the absence of natural disaster, crop failure or political conflict, the dire situation in the African nation is said to be first famine in modern history caused solely by climate change.

  • A mother is trying to cross floodwater with her child.

    In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world

    More people fleeing natural disasters

    The number of people fleeing conflict and natural disasters hit a 10-year high in 2020, with a record 55 million people relocating within their own country. That's in addition to some 26 million people who fled across borders. A joint report released by refugee monitors in May found that three-quarters of the internally displaced were victims of extreme weather — and that number is likely to grow.

    Author: Martin Kuebler, Stuart Braun, Sarah Klein