Paraguay is a landlocked country located in South America, bordered by Argentina, Brazil and Bolivia. Spanish and Guarani are its official languages.
Paraguay, home to the indigenous Guarani people, fell under Spanish colonial rule in the 16th century. It gained independence in 1811 and was governed by a series of dictatorships during the 20th century until a coup led to its first free elections in 1993. Asuncion is its capital and largest city. This page collates all of DW's content on Paraguay.
President Mario Abdo Benítez is being sued for failing his country during the Coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit argues that thousands of deaths and an overwhelmed health system could have been avoided. Corruption is worsening the crisis, and infection rates are exploding.
Two suspected people smugglers were arrested in Serbia after authorities in Paraguay discovered the bodies of seven men in a shipping container. Serbian officials believe the suspects tried to get the men into the EU.
Vowing to uproot graft and impunity, the ex-senator has called for a transformation of the country. But some Paraguayans have cast doubt on his ability to lead an anti-corruption campaign given his ties to a dictator.