Paraguay

Paraguay is a landlocked country located in South America, bordered by Argentina, Brazil and Bolivia. Spanish and Guarani are its official languages.

Paraguay, home to the indigenous Guarani people, fell under Spanish colonial rule in the 16th century. It gained independence in 1811 and was governed by a series of dictatorships during the 20th century until a coup led to its first free elections in 1993. Asuncion is its capital and largest city. This page collates all of DW's content on Paraguay.

An aerial view of the residence of German archeologist, musician and violin luthier, Bernard Raymond Von Bredow, in Aregua, Paraguay, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The bodies of Von Bredow, 62, and his 14-year-old daughter were found in the home on Oct. 22 with traces of violence. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Germans arrested for double murder in Paraguay, violins the likely motive 10.11.2021

Police suspect the three men of killing a German violin craftsman and his teenage daughter last month. Authorities say the killings were very likely connected to Stradivarius violins he was repairing.
Bildnummer: 56911148 Datum: 01.06.2001 Copyright: imago/teutopress Container im Hafen von Rotterdam Europoort 06/01 mapo Urlaub Reise Reisen Tourismus Schifffahrt links Pride of Rotterdam größte Fähre der Welt weltgrößte Fähre liegend Hafen Wasser Meer Containerhafen Container Fracht Waren Güter Transport Gütertransport per Schiff Fahrzeuge LKW quer x0x xng 2001 quer 56911148 Date 01 06 2001 Copyright Imago Container in Port from Rotterdam Europoort 06 01 Holiday travel Travel Tourism Shipping left Pride of Rotterdam largest Ferry the World world\u0026#39;s largest Ferry lying Port Water Sea Container port Container Freight Were Goods Transportation Freight transport per Ship Vehicles Trucks horizontal x0x xng 2001 horizontal

Dutch customs officers discover four tons of cocaine in Rotterdam 31.10.2021

Prosecutors labeled it "the largest haul discovered so far this year" as Rotterdam becomes a favorite European entry point for cocaine. Europol said the Netherlands and Belgium are becoming hubs for cocaine trafficking.
Buenos Aires, Argentina. 21st August 2014 -- Argentina Gendarmerie presents the 226 kilograms of bricks of cocaine seized as they were entering the territory from Bolivia to the press in Buenos Aires, Argentina. -- Argentina Gendarmerie seizes 226 kilos of cocaine hiding under a double false floor of a truck and crates of bananas as they were entering the territory from Bolivia. Nine people are believed to have been arrested during the operation. |

Paraguay arrests 7 suspects over 3-ton cocaine haul 10.10.2021

Police believe the suspects had tried to smuggle large amounts of drugs to Israel via Argentina and Belgium. Some are also suspected of money laundering drug trafficking profits.

Paraguayan president sued for pandemic failings 01.07.2021

President Mario Abdo Benítez is being sued for failing his country during the Coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit argues that thousands of deaths and an overwhelmed health system could have been avoided. Corruption is worsening the crisis, and infection rates are exploding.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 17.03.21 *** US President Joe Biden gestures as he walks off Marine One upon his arrival at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus digest: US to send first vaccine exports to Mexico, Canada 18.03.2021

The United States plans to send several million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to Mexico and Canada, the White House said. Follow DW for the latest.
A demonstrator reacts near a fire during a protest against President Mario Abdo Benitez's health policies and the lack of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines in Asuncion, Paraguay March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Paraguay: President calls on cabinet to resign after protests over COVID response 07.03.2021

Paraguay's president is facing increasing pressure from protesters angered by a lack of vaccines and the country's overburdened health system.
Members of Serbia's anti-terrorist unit secure the area in front of the house of the son of fugitive war crimes suspect Ratko Mladic in Belgrade, Serbia, 23 February 2010. A few dozen armed special officers blocked the streets in a residential Belgrade area where the house belonging to Mladic's family is located. Mladic, former commander of Bosnian Serb forces, has been charged with genocide over the 1995 massacre of 8,000 Bosnian Muslims at Srebrenica and the 43-month siege of Sarajevo during the three-year war in Bosnia. EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC |

Serbia arrests two people over dead migrants found in Paraguay shipping container 29.10.2020

Two suspected people smugglers were arrested in Serbia after authorities in Paraguay discovered the bodies of seven men in a shipping container. Serbian officials believe the suspects tried to get the men into the EU.
Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, seen through a pane of glass, waves during a court date at the Justice Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been detained since early March for allegedly entering the South American country with fake passports. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) |

Former football player Ronaldinho released from Paraguay detention 25.08.2020

The ex-Barcelona and Brazilian international Ronaldinho was released, along with his brother, after spending more than five months under house arrest. The two were detained after entering Paraguay with false documents.
Ronaldinho leaves Paraguay's Supreme Court after testifying in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport case 07.03.2020

Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother were caught using false papers while traveling from Sao Paulo to Asuncion. They were found using Paraguayan passports that they said they thought had been a present.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 03, 2016, Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes listens during the Latin America and Caribbean International economic forum at the Economy Ministry in Paris. - Brazilian justice called on November 19, 2019, for Paraguay's former President Horacio Cartes to be placed under preventive detention for alleged money laundering in conection with the Lava Jato anti-corruption probe, official sources and the state-run Agencia Brasil reported. (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP)

Brazil seeks arrest of former Paraguay President Horacio Cartes 20.11.2019

Brazilian authorities accuse Horacio Cartes of mass money laundering and want him extradited. The move makes Paraguay the latest nation hit by Brazil's Operation Car Wash, dubbed the world's biggest anti-graft probe.

ARCHIV +++ January 30, 2019 - Buenos Aires, Federal Capital, Argentina - The quality of life of Argentines deteriorates at the rate of increases in rates of public services in the Federal Capital and the Province of Buenos Aires. More than 60 thousand affected by the power cuts in the middle of a heat wave that reached, this Tuesday, the 44ÃÂºC of thermal sensation do not give truce, the companies Edenor and Edesur, in charge of the electric supply will rise, from Friday 1st February, the electricity rate up to 32%, while neighborhoods in Buenos Aires held demonstrations by neighbors demanding the return of the service |

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay suffer massive power blackout 16.06.2019

A massive power grid failure left all of Argentina and parts of Uruguay and Paraguay without electricity, affecting around 50 million people. Power was mostly restored by evening.

Brigitte Fuzellier

German Kolping accuser facing judicial persecution in Paraguay 12.04.2019

The article that had been published here on April 2, 2019, concerning accusations made by former Kolping employee Brigitte Fuzellier against the organization in Paraguay, has been removed.
February 24, 2018 - Caracas, Venezuela - A demonstrator seen protesting behind bars during a protest..The NGO Foro Penal (Penal Forum), carried out a street activity for the release of political prisoners and demand justice for the people who died during the protests of the year 2014/2017. .More than 300 people are in prison for protesting against the government of mature nicolas and more than 200 have lost their lives |

Venezuela: ICC asked to probe crimes against humanity 26.09.2018

Peru, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Canada have demanded the UN-backed court in The Hague look into Nicolas Maduro's alleged crimes. The unprecedented call came at a crucial moment for global institutions.

FILE PHOTO: Paraguay's new President Mario Abdo Benitez gestures to the public as he rides in an open car alongside Paraguay's first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira after his inauguration ceremony in Asuncion, Paraguay August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/File Photo

Paraguay moves embassy back to Tel Aviv 06.09.2018

Paraguay was one of just three countries to move their embassy to Jerusalem, but they have now issued a dramatic reversal. In response, Israel has shuttered its embassy in Paraguay.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he stands next to Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes during a meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, following the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Paraguay in Jerusalem, May 21, 2018. Sebastian Scheiner/Pool via Reuters *** Local Caption ***

Paraguay opens its Israel embassy in Jerusalem 21.05.2018

Paraguay is the third country after the United States and Guatemala to move its embassy to the disputed city. The status of Jerusalem remains a major hurdle to a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.
Presidential candidate Mario Abdo Benitez, of the Colorado Party, celebrates during a campaign rally in Itagua Paraguay, Thursday, April 19, 2018. Known by his nickname Marito, the ruling party candidate is leading in the polls for the upcoming April 22 general elections. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) |

Paraguay governing party candidate Mario Abdo Benitez wins presidential election 23.04.2018

Vowing to uproot graft and impunity, the ex-senator has called for a transformation of the country. But some Paraguayans have cast doubt on his ability to lead an anti-corruption campaign given his ties to a dictator.
