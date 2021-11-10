Paraguay is a landlocked country located in South America, bordered by Argentina, Brazil and Bolivia. Spanish and Guarani are its official languages.

Paraguay, home to the indigenous Guarani people, fell under Spanish colonial rule in the 16th century. It gained independence in 1811 and was governed by a series of dictatorships during the 20th century until a coup led to its first free elections in 1993. Asuncion is its capital and largest city. This page collates all of DW's content on Paraguay.