Climate change spares no country, poor or rich, says Amitav Ghosh

For Amitav Ghosh, nature is an intricate part of storytelling. The Indian author with Bangladeshi heritage who has made New York his home often uses the Sunderbans, the mangrove forests in the Bay of Bengal, as the setting for his stories.

These include novels like The Glass Palace (2000),The Hungry Tide (2004), Sea of Poppies (2008) and, most recently, Jungle Nama (2021), a story in verse form about the Sunderbans. The sensitive ecological zone, home to tigers and many other rare species of flora and fauna, is under severe threat owing to global warming.

Perhaps this is one of the reasons why Ghosh feels strongly about the effects of climate change and natural disasters — especially floods; these are a regular occurrence in South Asian countries.

"I was very struck ... by some of the comments coming out from Germany by the people who were hit by the floods," Amitav Ghosh says in a call from his apartment in New York. "For example, one woman said, 'You know, you don't expect something like this to happen in Germany. It's expected to happen in poor countries.'"

'Climate change is real'

For the author, such statements show people haven't understood that climate change is real.

"In a sense, one of the things that is really becoming clear is we are in an era where our expectations of the past really don't apply. For example, it's often said that affluence and good infrastructure will protect people from terrible natural disasters and so on. And I think, increasingly, we see that is not the case," Ghosh says.

He illustrates his argument with another example: the wildfires that are raging in northern California, also one of the richest parts of the world.

Ghosh also points out that climate change is not just limited to natural disasters that uproot peoples' lives. It can be as innocuous as Californian vineyard owners complaining that their businesses are being destroyed because of smoke getting into wine grapes, he says.

Ghosh believes fiction needs to catch up with this reality. Since the 2016 publication of his book-length essay, The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable , Ghosh has been actively discussing climate change, especially in the context of writing stories.

When fiction is actually reality

In recent times, there have been landmark novels focusing on climate hazards. These include George Turners' The Sea and Summer (1987); James Bradley's Clade (2015); Barbara Kingsolver's Flight Behavior (2012); Margaret Atwood's Oryx and Crake (2003) and The Year of the Flood (2009); and Richard Powers' The Overstory (2018).

Ghosh's own book from 2019, Gun Island, deals with issues like global warming and the danger to fish from chemical wastes in the Sunderbans.

But Ghosh still has a problem with most current fiction works on global warming, a genre often referred to as eco-fiction, climate fiction, or cli-fi. He argues that it displaces natural disasters from the present time, when in fact it's all happening right now.

"I really have a problem with these genres … You treat this reality as though it was somehow unreal. You project it into the future or you make it into some kind of a fantasy," Ghosh says.

'Cli-fi': Climate change in literature 'Something New Under the Sun' by Alexandra Kleeman (2021) When a novelist heads to Hollywood to oversee the film adaptation of one of his books, he experiences drought and wildfire. He also stumbles upon a mysterious brand of synthetic water that everyone is sipping in LA and a tiny pale blue flower that curiously survives the wildfires. Capitalism, corruption, climate change and conspiracy theories are the ingredients for this new release.

'Cli-fi': Climate change in literature 'The High House' by Jessie Greengrass (2021) Scientist and mother Francesca foresees floods due to climate change, so she turns her former holiday home — the "high house" perched atop an unnamed stretch of UK coast — into a self-sufficient ark of sorts. A mill powers the generator; the orchard and greenhouse are well maintained; seeds are stored. The novel looks at how people adapt to change and balance family versus communal priorities.

'Cli-fi': Climate change in literature 'The New Wilderness' by Diane Cook (2020) Longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize, the novel tells of Bea and her daughter, Agnes, who is ailing in the smog and pollution of the city they call home. To save her, Bea decides to join a group of volunteers in the Wilderness State — the last unpolluted tract of land. Adapting to their new lives as nomadic hunter-gatherers comes with its own set of challenges.

'Cli-fi': Climate change in literature 'The Wall' by John Lanchester (2019) An island nation builds an enormous concrete wall around its entire border. New "Defender" Joseph Kavanagh is tasked with protecting his section of the Wall from the Others — people fleeing the rising seas outside who attack constantly. Failure will result in death or a perhaps a worse fate: being cast out to sea amongst the Others. The parallels to current affairs couldn't be starker.

'Cli-fi': Climate change in literature 'The History of Bees' by Maja Lunde (2017) Spanning three different countries and eras —1852 England, 2007 United States, and 2098 China — this haunting, thought-provoking debut novel by the Norwegian author was a European bestseller in 2015. The symbiotic bond between humanity and the environment is at the fore, as is how bees are crucial to humankind's survival.

'Cli-fi': Climate change in literature 'The Swan Book' by Alexis Wright (2013) Set in a future Australia, Indigenous author Wright's protagonist is a young Indigenous girl whose life is torn apart by both climate change and the Australian government's mistreatment of her people. Featuring Indigenous narrative style, it illustrates how some communities thrive in tandem with nature, rather than exploit it.

'Cli-fi': Climate change in literature 'Memory of Water' by Emmi Itaranta (2012) The Finnish author focuses on what might well become the most fought-over commodity in the distant future: water. A young girl in Nordic Europe must decide whether to share her family's precious water supply with her friends and fellow villagers or risk being accused of "water crime," which carries the death penalty. A coming-of-age story forcing a rethink of taking limited resources for granted.

'Cli-fi': Climate change in literature 'Flight Behaviour' by Barbara Kingsolver (2012) A biologist by training, Kingsolver's novel highlights how climate change throws monarch butterflies off course. Her protagonist discovers scores of them in Tennessee, but a university professor who arrives to study the phenomena tells her that they've been displaced from their natural winter habitat in Mexico and are unlikely to survive the upcoming harsh winter.

'Cli-fi': Climate change in literature 'The Stone Gods' by Jeanette Winterson (2007) In this post-apocalyptic love story, a "Robo sapiens" named Spike and her human companion Billie discover how history repeats itself and humanity fails to learn from its past mistakes. Governments controlled by corporate powers, merciless wars and the dehumanization wrought by technology sum up the book’s others themes that transcend eras.

'Cli-fi': Climate change in literature 'The Hungry Tide' by Amitav Ghosh (2004) Set in the labyrinth of tiny islands called the Sundarbans in India's Bay of Bengal, the story highlights the conflicts that arise while eking out a living amidst natural threats: tiger attacks, tidal floods, cyclones, monsoons, and also the threat of eviction. The Morichjhanpi massacre of 1978-79, when many Bengali refugees were forcibly evicted by the West Bengali government, is referenced too.

'Cli-fi': Climate change in literature 'The Sea and Summer' by George Turner (1987) Set in Melbourne in the 2030s, rising sea-levels are drowning skyscrapers as the gap between rich and poor widens. The Australian's novel about a dystopian future seems almost prescient considering when it was written and the events unfolding globally now. Author: Brenda Haas



Ghosh cites an example. "New York City was hit by a terrible cyclone in 2012. It was called Hurricane Sandy, and it devastated New York. And New York City has so many writers, poets, filmmakers, artists and so on, but you'll find very little written about Hurricane Sandy, yet you'll find many books about the future drowning of New York."

He says this could reflect a denial of lived reality.

"Today, what is so obvious is that this is an overwhelming reality, for those people in Germany, for example. They keep saying it's unbelievable, they can't believe it, it's never happened before, and that's just the point. The whole point is, it's not just unbelievable; it's real, it's happening. It's happening to us right now."

The 'arrogance' of the West

Ghosh believes the West has brought about the current global warming crisis through colonialism, industrialization and, consequently, the new global culture of consumerism and increased production. This has helped Western countries dominate international policy in almost every aspect and be dismissive of cultures in less developed countries.

"The West has been so isolated by its incredible arrogance and its sense of superiority. It really needs to start learning from the rest of the world," he argues. Bangladesh experiences floods every year in the monsoon when the Padma — the Ganges in the South Asian country — overfloods its banks. "But very few people die because people are prepared, people know how dangerous floods can be," he says.

Monsoon rains bring heavy flooding to Bangladesh Devastating waters The Indian subcontinent receives massive rainfall each year between June and September. That often helps farmers, but it can also cause great damage, such as here in Sariakandi, in northern Bangladesh.

Monsoon rains bring heavy flooding to Bangladesh Water as far as the eye can see The Bogra district that houses Sariakandi's 300,000 residents is situated on the Brahmaputra River, which springs from the Tibetan high plains and flows through India on its way to Bangladesh. The river is 3 kilometers (1.87 miles) wide at Sariakandi and is home to local fishermen who inhabit a number of islands now under threat of being washed away.

Monsoon rains bring heavy flooding to Bangladesh Millions of people under threat The German Red Cross (DRK) estimates that some 4 million people are under acute risk of losing everything they have. Authorities say that only 20,000 people have fled the disaster area so far. Most, like this woman, have decided to hunker down at home for as long as they can.

Monsoon rains bring heavy flooding to Bangladesh 'Worst flooding in decades' "This is the worst flooding we've seen in decades," says Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer at Bangladesh's disaster protection services. Most houses are uninhabitable, even those built to withstand floods are now underwater.

Monsoon rains bring heavy flooding to Bangladesh The search for drinking water Many cities and villages are cut off from the outside world. Drinking water has become scarce and residents have to search far and wide to find a functioning well.

Monsoon rains bring heavy flooding to Bangladesh Desperate to save their belongings With an average annual per capita income of just $1,800 (€1,530), Bangladesh is one of the poorest countries in the world.

Monsoon rains bring heavy flooding to Bangladesh International assistance Despite the coronavirus pandemic, a number of international aid organizations remain active in Bangladesh. Not all of them are there to offer short-term assistance. The German Red Cross, for instance, is involved in a project that would use long-term weather forecasting and other risk data to predict risk assessments for specific regions. Author: Hao Gui



Ultimately, the increasing frequency of climate change-related catastrophes has made it clear that we as humans share a common predicament, Ghosh says, but adds that countries need to wake up to this new reality.

"I hope that one of the lessons people take away from this terrible tragedy in Germany is that nobody can afford to be complacent. All human beings are now facing the same plight. You cannot expect that simply because you belong to an affluent country, that you're in some way protected."