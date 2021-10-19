Visit the new DW website

Floods in Germany

Heavy rains swept across western Germany in July 2021. The states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were particularly hard hit, as were the neighboring countries of the Netherlands and Belgium.

Small rivers and streams turned into torrential currents that destroyed entire villages. Dams threatened to break while electricity and cellphone networks were shut down in what became one of the region's worst natural catastrophes in recent generations. Many people died and many more lost their homes and belongings.

Maria Dunkel (r) blickt neben ihrem Sohn Thomas Dunkel aus ihrem Haus in Erftstadt-Blessem, das zweite neben der Abbruchkante (im Hintergrund) an der Kiesgrube. Dort tat sich vor drei Monaten bei der Flutkatastrophe die Erde auf und verschlang mehrere Häuser. Eigentlich wollte Maria Dunkel nie mehr zurück in ihr Haus. Aber drei Monate nach der Flut ist sie doch wieder da. Nachts kommen die Träume. (zu dpa: ««Das nimmt man mit ins Grab» - Ein Vierteljahr nach der Flut»)

After the flood in Erftstadt-Blessem 19.10.2021

The mid-July flash floods in Erftstadt-Blessem caused severe damage and swept away several houses, leaving behind a huge crater. The Dunkel family house is still standing.
Flutgebiete im Ahrtal im Oktober 2021. Auf diesem Bild: zerstörte Häuser nahe Marienthal

Germany's flood-hit regions brace for winter 09.10.2021

Rebuilding efforts are progressing slowly in western Germany. The cold weather is likely to make the work even harder.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 07, 2019 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (2nd R) and opposition leader Riek Machar (2nd L) shake hands after talks on South Sudan's proposed unity government with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni (R) and President of Sudan's Transitional Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (not in picture) at State House in Entebbe. - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar agreed on February 20, 2020, to form a unity government on February 22, 2020, a long-delayed step towards ending six years of war. (Photo by Michael O'HAGAN / AFP)

AfricaLink on Air - 22 September 2021 22.09.2021

South Sudan President Salva Kiir mulls retiring+++Namibia's parliament debates reconciliation agreement with Germany+++Liberians coping with floods
Wer von ihnen wird Kanzler oder Kanzlerin? Annalena Baerbock (Grüne), Armin Laschet (Union) oder Olaf Scholz (SPD).

German election: Is this the climate election, or isn't it? 17.09.2021

After a summer of floods, wildfires and extreme heat waves, many thought the German election would be dominated by talk of the climate crisis. Why, then, have the Greens not relied more heavily on this key voter issue?
A wildfire burns on Sierra Bermeja mountain in Estepona, Spain, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world 14.09.2021

From the Mediterranean to Germany to California and beyond, dramatic pictures of the severe impacts of extreme weather have been dominating the news this summer. Is the climate crisis to blame?
In der Eifel haben heftige Regenfälle und Dauerregen für Überschwemmungen und Überflutungen gesorgt. Im Ahrtal trat der Fluss vielerorts über die Ufer und überschwemmte nicht nur Keller sondern ganze Ortschaften. Im Bild die Straße zwischen Dernau und Walporzheim, die von den Fluten auf einem Abschnitt einfach mitgerissen wurde. Dernau, 15.07.2021

Can Germany's tourism industry adapt to climate change?  09.09.2021

This summer's devastating floods in western Germany hit some of the country's most-popular holiday spots. Experts say the sector must change quickly or pay the price.
Women cool themselves with fans in the Rastro flea market during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Spain set a new provisional heat record of 47.2 degrees Celsius (116.96 Fahrenheit) on Saturday as Southern Europe sweltered under a relentless summer sun. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Europe experiences hottest summer on record, scientists say 07.09.2021

The high temperatures were particularly severe in countries such as Italy, Greece and Spain. The continent experienced a variety of extreme weather events this summer, including deadly flooding and wildfires.
Altenburg, Ortsteil von Altenahr. 95 Prozent des Dorfes wurden durch die Flutkatastrophe vor sieben Wochen zerstört oder stark beschädigt. Die Fotos habe ich am 3.9.2021 gemacht.

German flood victims left traumatized as climate crisis looms 07.09.2021

Angela Merkel and high-level politicians have again visited flood-damaged areas in western Germany amid the election campaign. But locals are growing despondent, and many don't even know if they will be able to rebuild.

5.9.2021, Hagen***German Chancellor Angela Merkel and North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader and candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet visit the fire station in Schalksmuehle, Germany, September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool

Merkel, Laschet return to flood-damaged German state 05.09.2021

Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate for German chancellor, needs to rally his supporters after being filmed laughing and joking during an earlier visit to the flood-hit region.
3.9.2021 Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU, M) steht neben der rheinland-pfälzischen Ministerpräsidentin Malu Dreyer (SPD, 3.v.l.) und Bürgermeister Rüdiger Fuhrmann bei ihrem Besuch im hochwassergeschädigten Altenahr. Nach tagelangen extremen Regenfällen kam es im Juli zu verheerenden Überschwemmungen im Ahrtal.

Germany: Chancellor Merkel visits flood-devastated Ahr Valley 03.09.2021

During her visit, Merkel promised that the government would not abandon locals who lost their homes and businesses. Villages along the river Ahr were the hardest hit in July's deadly floods.
Meterhoch türmen sich Wohnwagen, Gastanks, Bäume und Schrott an einer Brücke über die Ahr (Luftaufnahme mit einer Drohne). Zahlreiche Häuser in dem Ort wurden komplett zerstört oder stark beschädigt, es gibt zahlreiche Todesopfer. Altenahr, am 19.07.2021

Germany greenlights billions for flood victims 01.09.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet approved the €30 billion (roughly $35 billion) fund to rebuild homes, businesses and infrastructure in the towns most affected by July’s catastrophic flooding in western Germany.
28.8.2021, Aachen****Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier spricht bei einer Gedenkzeremonie nach einem ökumenischen Gottesdienst für die Opfer der Hochwasserkatastrophe im Westen Deutschlands im Dom.

German leaders join memorial service for flood victims 28.08.2021

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the scale of last month's devastating floods showed that the consequences of climate change have hit Europe.
People rest from cleaning up the debris of the flood disaster in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021. More than 180 people died when heavy rainfall turned tiny streams into raging torrents across parts of western Germany and Belgium, and officials put the death toll in Ahrweiler county alone at 110. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

German floods: Climate change made heavy rains in Europe more likely 23.08.2021

Burning fossil fuels made the extreme summer rain in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands more probable and powerful, a rapid attribution study has found.
Weinausschank auf dem Rotweinwanderweg über Altenahr | Verwendung weltweit

'Good Samaritans' come to the rescue of Ahr valley's winegrowers 20.08.2021

The vineyards in Germany's Ahr valley are struggling to survive after devastating floods hit the region. The winegrowers are in desperate need of help. But some are answering the call.
An empty station platform is pictured at the main station in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. A nationwide, two-day train strike has brought big parts of the German railway and commuter system to a standstill. Words on the information board read: 'GDL-Strike! No Railwayservice'. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

German rail strike: Union calls drivers out for second time 20.08.2021

Unions have accused Deutsche Bahn of stalling over a 3.2% pay increase. The state-owned railway operator lost billions during the COVID-19 pandemic and several rail tracks were damaged in the recent floods.
People rest from cleaning up the debris of the flood disaster in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021. More than 180 people died when heavy rainfall turned tiny streams into raging torrents across parts of western Germany and Belgium, and officials put the death toll in Ahrweiler county alone at 110. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

German floods: Leaders agree on €30-billion reconstruction fund 10.08.2021

German regional and federal leaders have agreed to share the costs of rebuilding after July's devastating floods. Chancellor Angela Merkel called it a symbol of "national solidarity."
