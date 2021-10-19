Floods in Germany

Heavy rains swept across western Germany in July 2021. The states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were particularly hard hit, as were the neighboring countries of the Netherlands and Belgium.

Small rivers and streams turned into torrential currents that destroyed entire villages. Dams threatened to break while electricity and cellphone networks were shut down in what became one of the region's worst natural catastrophes in recent generations. Many people died and many more lost their homes and belongings.