Floods in southern Germany force thousands from their homes

Tessa Clara Walther
June 4, 2024

Southern Germany is struggling with some of the worst flooding it's seen in years. At least 4 people are confirmed dead and thousands more have been forced to leave their homes. DW has been speaking to people in the Bavarian town of Manching.

