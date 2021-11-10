Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Ethiopia

The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia borders Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan and Sudan. A nation of over 109 million people, its capital is Addis Ababa.

Starting as an ancient monarchy, Ethiopia has largely remained independent of foreign rule, barring a short Italian occupation. in the past, the country has been ruled by a military junta, socialists, rebels and held its first multiparty elections in 1995. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.

A convoy of trucks of Action Contre la Faim (Action against hunger) carrying food aid goes to Kebri-Dehar 13 April 2000. Ethiopia will need additional aid to avoid famine resulting from three years of drought, the head of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said today in Addis Abeba. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo by JOEL ROBINE / AFP) (Photo by JOEL ROBINE/AFP via Getty Images)

UN says more than 70 aid delivering truckers detained in northern Ethiopia 10.11.2021

The organization says the detentions amount to "a de facto humanitarian blockade." News of the detentions comes a day after 22 UN staff members were arrested in the capital, Addis Ababa.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 29, 2021 Rebels that are pro-TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) arrive after eight hours of walking in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 29, 2021. - Rebels from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray killed at least 125 residents of a village in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month before being driven out by pro-government forces, doctors said on September 8, 2021. There were 125 dead in Chenna village... I saw the mass grave myself, Mulugeta Melesa, head of the hospital in nearby Dabat town, told AFP, adding that residents were still searching for dead bodies around the area and counting is still going on. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP)

Tigray fighters raped, beat women in Ethiopia, Amnesty says 10.11.2021

Women interviewed by Amnesty International said they were raped and thrashed, in some cases, in front of their children. A new report says many of them were unable to get medical help after the assault.
People walk in front of burned shops in the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on October 21, 2021. - For the past year, a mass campaign of arbitrary arrests targeting Tigrayans from all walks of life has played out in the capital Addis Ababa and elsewhere in Ethiopia -- a mostly hidden feature of the relentless war in the country's north. Law enforcement leaders portray it as a legitimate effort to stamp out the TPLF, which they consider a terrorist organisation. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images)

UN says 16 local staff detained in Ethiopia 09.11.2021

United Nations officials said staffers were rounded up by government authorities in raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans. Six have been arrested and released, while 16 others remain in custody.
Current situation in Ethiopia. (c) Meddy Jummane / DW

AfricaLink on Air - 09 November 2021 09.11.2021

African Union Peace and Security Council calls for end to Ethiopian crisis++ Vote counting underway in Nigeria’s crucial Anambra election++ COP26 summit in Glasgow reaches climax
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - NOVEMBER 03: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - ETHIOPIAN PRIME MINISTRY OFFICE / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his wife Zinash Tayachew take part in a memorial service for the victims of the Tigray conflict organized by the city administration, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021. Ethiopian Prime Ministry Office / Anadolu Agency

AfricaLink on Air - 08 November 2021 08.11.2021

The situation in Ethiopia remains dire+++Sudan: Female protesters speak to DW+++Africa still in need of vaccines
Pro government rally in Ethiopia´s capital Addis Abeba Wo- Addis Abeba, Ethiopia Wann- 07.11.2021

Tension in Ethiopia as Tigrayan forces advance 07.11.2021

A year after the conflict started in northern Ethiopia, fears are growing that TPLF forces could soon reach Addis Ababa. In recent days, there's been an uptick in arrests of Tigrayan residents in the capital.
People gather at a rally organized by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Placard in Amharic reads Ethiopia Has Never Been Ashamed of its Heroes, Arada Sub City, District 08 Administration. (AP Photo)

Ethiopia: Thousands rally in support of government forces 07.11.2021

Supporters of Ethiopia's government have taken to the streets of Addis Ababa, with many holding signs criticizing the US decision to remove Ethiopia from a trade pact earlier this week.
Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen listens to opening statements during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Facebook whistleblower warns company is neglecting languages other than English 06.11.2021

Facebook is taking an English-first approach in tackling "extreme" online content, whistleblower Frances Haugen told DW. She warned that the current situation in Ethiopia shows how dire the consequences can be.
Armed Tigray forces, center, accompany captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members as they are paraded through the streets in open-top trucks, as are taken to a detention center in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in Mekele, aid workers said, and a government spokesman said authorities were aware of the inbound flight. (AP Photo)

Ethiopia: Tigray and anti-government groups form alliance 05.11.2021

Nine factions opposed to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have joined forces to seek a political transition. Ethiopia has been mired in violent conflict for over a year. The US Embassy is now urging all its citizens to leave.
3.11.2021, Addis Abeba*** People hold Ethiopian flags during a memorial service for the victims of the Tigray conflict organized by the city administration, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)

Tigray conflict: EU calls for immediate Ethiopian cease-fire 04.11.2021

African and Western nations have called for an urgent halt to fighting in Ethiopia as the conflict in Tigray marks one year. The US has sent a special envoy to the capital to push for cease-fire talks.
Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road leading to Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Opinion: Ethiopia at risk of Balkanization 04.11.2021

Two years after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, his country is engulfed in a war with the potential to destabilize the whole region for decades to come, says DW's Ludger Schadomsky.
FILE - Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley, holds the hands of her malnourished daughter, Tigsti Mahderekal, 20 days old, in the treatment tent of a medical clinic in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 11, 2021. A year after war began there, the findings of the only human rights investigation allowed in Ethiopia's blockaded Tigray region will be released Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict marked by 'extreme brutality,' possible 'war crimes' 03.11.2021

The UN-led report on human rights violations in Ethiopia's Tigray holds all parties — government troops and Tigrayan forces — responsible for committing gross abuses. It even warned of possible "crimes against humanity."
Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters touch to people on a truck as they arrive in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 29, 2021. - Rebel fighters in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray seized control of more territory on June 29, 2021, one day after retaking the local capital and vowing to drive all enemies out of the region. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigray forces claim advances 02.11.2021

The Ethiopian government has declared a national state of emergency amid fears that Tigray insurgents are preparing to march on the capital, Addis Ababa. The UN called for an "immediate cessation" of hostilities.

Captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members sit in rows after being paraded by Tigray forces through the streets in open-top trucks, as they arrived to be taken to a detention center in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in Mekele, aid workers said, and a government spokesman said authorities were aware of the inbound flight. (AP Photo)

Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed talks tough as Tigray forces claim gains 02.11.2021

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has gone from Nobel Peace Prize laureate to a leader caught up in a domestic conflict in the space of two years, pledged victory but also asked the public to take up arms.
Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters touch to people on a truck as they arrive in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 29, 2021. - Rebel fighters in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray seized control of more territory on June 29, 2021, one day after retaking the local capital and vowing to drive all enemies out of the region. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ethiopia: Tigrayan forces claim control of major northern towns 31.10.2021

Ethiopian authorities called on people to join the armed struggle against the Tigrayan insurgents. Amhara government officials declared a state of emergency in the region.
MEKELE, ETHIOPIA - MARCH 9: A Cargo Plane belonging to an International Relief group called SamaritanÄôs Purse landed at the Mekele Airport on March 9, 2021. Most of that cargo has included nutritional supplements for children, solar lights and 2000 emergency shelters for displaced families,Äù Minasse Wondimu Hailu / Anadolu Agency

Tigray: UN cancels aid flight amid airstrikes 22.10.2021

The UN has suspended flights to Tigray's regional capital after a plane had to abort landing in Mekelle. The humanitarian situation in the region is dire with civilians facing famine-like conditions, the UN added.
Show more articles