The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia borders Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan and Sudan. A nation of over 109 million people, its capital is Addis Ababa.
Starting as an ancient monarchy, Ethiopia has largely remained independent of foreign rule, barring a short Italian occupation. in the past, the country has been ruled by a military junta, socialists, rebels and held its first multiparty elections in 1995. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.
Facebook is taking an English-first approach in tackling "extreme" online content, whistleblower Frances Haugen told DW. She warned that the current situation in Ethiopia shows how dire the consequences can be.
The UN-led report on human rights violations in Ethiopia's Tigray holds all parties — government troops and Tigrayan forces — responsible for committing gross abuses. It even warned of possible "crimes against humanity."