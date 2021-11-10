The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia borders Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan and Sudan. A nation of over 109 million people, its capital is Addis Ababa.

Starting as an ancient monarchy, Ethiopia has largely remained independent of foreign rule, barring a short Italian occupation. in the past, the country has been ruled by a military junta, socialists, rebels and held its first multiparty elections in 1995. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.