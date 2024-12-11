Ethiopia, Somalia reach compromise to end feud, Turkey says

The two East African sides have been fighting with each other since January. The agreement was reached with the assistance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ethiopia and Somalia's leaders have reached a deal to end a nearly year-old bitter dispute following hours of talks in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Wednesday.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Ankara on Wednesday with the two previous rounds of talks, brokered by Turkey, having made little progress.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called it a "historic agreement", adding that he hoped the deal would be "the first step toward a new beginning based on peace and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia."

What was the feud about?

The two East African neighbors have been at loggerheads since landlocked Ethiopia made a deal in January with Somalia's breakaway region Somaliland.

They agreed to lease a stretch of coastline for a port and military base in exchange for recognition, although this was never confirmed by Addis Ababa.

km/rmt (AFP, Reuters)