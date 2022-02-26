Bundesliga clubs show solidarity with Ukraine

Small gestures of solidarity were displayed on the pitch and in the stands during German football matches on Saturday, as fans and clubs showed their support for Ukraine in light of Russia's invasion.

There were Ukrainian flags scattered around Bundesliga grounds, while all matches began with a minute’s silence.

Greuther Fürth and Cologne held aloft blue and yellow banner (see main picture) with the words, "Stop war, we're against war" ahead of their 1-1 draw. Bayer Leverkusen refrained from playing their normal carnival music during a 3-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld, and Freiburg lit up the player tunnel in Ukraine’s national colors before their three-goal victory over Hertha Berlin.

Union Berlin, who pride themselves on collating a vibrant playlist ahead of matches, played almost exclusively songs about war and peace.

For Danylo Silkan, the only Ukrainian player in Germany’s top two divisions, it was an emotional day as he lined up for Hansa Rostock against Nuremberg. His coach, Jens Härtel said the 20-year-old was “naturally extremely stressed and worried”. Silkan is currently on loan from Shakhar Donetsk.

Rostock had tweeted in support of Ukraine shortly before kickoff.

"Russia’s attack on Ukraine has deeply shaken us all. We condemn any kind of war. Sport stands for togetherness, fair play and solidarity. Our sympathy goes to all innocent people, who we — as well as Danylo Sikan — stand by.”"

In the Premier League, Manchester United and Watfor players, together with United coach Ralf Rangnick, posed in front of a peace sign before kick-off.

In Italy, all Serie A matches were postponed by five minutes in another protest against Russia’s invasion.