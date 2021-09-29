Visit the new DW website

Schalke

Formed in 1904, Schalke 04 is among Germany's most popular clubs and formed a strong association with the Ruhr's mining community in the 1900s. Those traditions continue today as they attempt to become more consistent.

Though they are one of its founding members, the Royal Blues haven't won the German Bundesliga. Instead, the club enjoyed great success between 1930 and 1963, winning seven league championships. In 1997, Schalke won their first European honor: the UEFA Cup. All Schalke-related content from DW Sports is curated below:

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Bayern Munich v Dynamo Kyiv - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 29, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal with Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Champions League: Leroy Sané all smiles in big Bayern Munich win 29.09.2021

Bayern Munich got the win expected of them at home against Dynamo Kyiv, but it was the performance of former Schalke winger Leroy Sané that caught the eye.
Fußball: 2. Bundesliga, Hamburger SV - FC St. Pauli, 23. Spieltag. Fans von St. Pauli haben ein Vereinsbanner auf der Tribüne entrollt. Davor ist eine HSV-Fahne zu sehen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Bundesliga 2 is European football's real 'Super League' 22.07.2021

The 2021-22 season gets underway in Germany's second division on Friday as Schalke host Hamburg, just two huge names in a league full of fallen giants, cult clubs and fanatical support. Welcome to the "Super League."
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - March 5, 2021 Schalke coach Dimitrios Grammozis reacts Pool via REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Schalke aiming to avoid becoming another Hamburg 20.07.2021

Schalke's relegation shook the foundations of an institution of German football. The full extent of the damage is still being determined as they embark on their first Bundesliga 2 campaign in 30 years.

The most important moments of the Bundesliga season 27.05.2021

A season full of records, curious calamities, and important messages is over. Alongside Bayern’s goal-getter Robert Lewandowski, one particular youngster has grabbed plenty of headlines.
22.5.21*** Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln - FC Schalke 04, 34. Spieltag. Der Mannschaftsbus des 1. FC Köln wird von den Fans mit Pyrotechnik am Stadion begrüßt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bundesliga: Confusion, despair and ecstasy as Cologne live to fight another day 22.05.2021

The Bundesliga relegation battle went down to the final day, with Cologne, Bremen and Bielefeld all fighting for survival. DW's Matt Ford was in Cologne, where supporters went on an emotional rollercoaster.
Berlin's team celebrates the 1-2 during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 v Hertha Berlin on May 12, 2021 in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany. - - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / various sources / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Injury-ravaged Hertha Berlin on the cusp of safety after win at Schalke 12.05.2021

With multiple Schalke players in quarantine and Hertha Berlin torn apart by injuries, it’s a minor miracle that this game even went ahead. It did and Hertha Berlin’s narrow victory moves them to within a point of safety.

Bundesliga Inside: Schalke relegated 22.04.2021

Schalke have confirmed their first relegation from the Bundesliga in 30 years. With an expensive squad and massive debts, where does the club go from here?
GettyImages 142879481 MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 07: Supporters of Muenchen wave flags during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on April 7, 2012 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Schalke relegated from the Bundesliga: The inside story of a Royal Case of the Blues 21.04.2021

Schalke have been relegated from the Bundesliga. Their fate was sealed in Bielefeld but has been long in the making. It's a story of sporting failure, mismanagement, pandemic-related scandal and the power of one man.
Bielefeld, Schueco Arena, 20.04.21, GER, Herren, 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2020-2021, DSC Arminia Bielefeld - FC Schalke 04 Bild: v. li. im Zweikampf Klaas-Jan Huntelaar Schalke und Joakim Nilsson Bielefeld Nur fuer journalistische Zwecke Only for editorial use Gemaess den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoaehnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Bielefeld, Schueco Arena, 20 04 21, GER, Herren, 1 Bundesliga, Saison 2020 2021, DSC Arminia Bielefeld FC Schalke 04 Bild v li im Zweikampf Klaas Jan Huntelaar Schalke und Joakim Nilsson Bielefeld Nur fuer journalistische Zwecke Only for editorial use According to the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga it is prohibited, DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video North Rhine Westphalia Germany

Bundesliga: Schalke relegated for first time in 30 years 20.04.2021

Schalke 04 have been relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time in three decades. Defeat away to Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday night sealed their fate, but the club's problems may just be beginning.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v 1. FC Union Berlin - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - April 10, 2021 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala scores their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Andreas Gebert DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga Bulletin: Back-up Bayern Munich team struggle, Ansgar Knauff saves Borussia Dortmund 10.04.2021

Bayern Munich's lead at the top of the Bundesliga is cut to five points after the weekend's results. Schalke did something they only managed once before this season.
Fussball 1. Bundesliga/ FC Schalke 04 - SC Freiburg 0:2 Rabbi MATONDO GE, enttaeuscht, enttäuscht, Enttäuschung, Enttaeuschung Fussball 1. Bundesliga, 12. Spieltag, FC Schalke 04 GE - SC Freiburg FR 0:2, am 16.12.2020 in Gelsenkirchen/ Deutschland. Foto: Valeria Witters - Witters Sportphoto / Pool via FOTOAGENTUR SVEN SIMON DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SECONDARY RE-SALE WITHIN 48h AFTER KICK-OFF. Nur fuer journalistische Zwecke National and International News Agencies OUT NO RESALE

Facebook and Instagram 'could act tomorrow' against online hate speech 31.03.2021

Wales' Rabbi Matondo is the latest athlete to be subjected to racial hatred online. His reaction, a direct challenge to Instagram, went viral and put the inaction of social media companies back under the spotlight.
Fussball, Herren, Saison 2020/2021, Champions League Achtelfinale / Rückspiel in Budapest, Manchester City - Borussia Mönchengladbach, Trainer Marco Rose Borussia Mönchengladbach, 16.03. 2021, *** Football, Men, 2020 2021 season, Champions League Round of 16 second leg in Budapest, Manchester City Borussia Mönchengladbach, coach Marco Rose Borussia Mönchengladbach , 16 03 2021, Copyright: xSzilviaxMichellerx/xMatthiasxKochx

Champions League: Man City 'too big for us' admits Mönchengladbach's Marco Rose 16.03.2021

Borussia Mönchengladbach are out of the Champions League after a comprehensive defeat by Manchester City. The German side are one defeat away from equaling a club record — and their next game is against Schalke.
Fußball, Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg - FC Schalke 04, 25. Spieltag, Volkswagen-Arena: Schalkes Abwehrspieler Shkodran Mustafi (l)köpft den Ball zu einem Eigentor. WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bundesliga: Schalke thrashed in Wolfsburg as Ralf Rangnick links cause confusion 13.03.2021

Schalke's miserable season continued on Saturday with another heavy defeat. Ahead of the loss to Wolfsburg, reports that Ralf Rangnick could be set to return as sporting director caused controversy within the club.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - March 5, 2021 Schalke coach Dimitrios Grammozis reacts Pool via REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Dimitrios Grammozis' Schalke debut reveals stark truth 05.03.2021

Dimitrios Grammozis' first game as Schalke head coach was not a memorable one. The club's fifth coach of the season has hardly been in the job long, but is already facing the real possiblity of relegation.
Links: Fußball: Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart - FC Schalke 04, 23. Spieltag, Mercedes-Benz Arena. Schalkes Trainer Christian Gross. Rechts: 28.08.2020, Fussball, Saison 2020/2021, Testspiel, FC Schalke 04 - Aris Saloniki, Sportvorstand Jochen Schneider (FC Schalke 04)

Opinion: Schalke sackings not enough without new thinking 28.02.2021

After another defeat, Schalke lost another head coach, Christian Gross becoming the third to bite the bullet this season. The club have also axed several backroom staff but must change further, says DW's Matt Pearson.
Fussball 1.Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Bayern Muenchen 20.02.2021, xjhx, Fussball 1.Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Bayern Muenchen emspor, v.l. Leroy Sane FC Bayern Muenchen am boden DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO Foto Jan Huebner/Pool Editorial Use ONLY Frankfurt am Main Deutsche Bank Park Hessen Deutschland DE *** Football 1 Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt FC Bayern Muenchen 20 02 2021, xjhx, Football 1 Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt FC Bayern Muenchen emspor, v l Leroy Sane FC Bayern Muenchen am boden DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO Foto Jan Huebner Pool Editorial Use ONLY Frankfurt am Main Deutsche Bank Park Hessen Deutschland DE Poolfoto Jan Huebner/Pool ,EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich's lead cut, Haaland magic inspires Dortmund 21.02.2021

World champions Bayern lost in Frankfurt, allowing RB Leipzig to close the gap. Elsewhere, a virtuoso performance by Erling Haaland in the Ruhr Derby put Schalke in big trouble while Gladbach also capped a bad week.
