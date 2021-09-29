Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Formed in 1904, Schalke 04 is among Germany's most popular clubs and formed a strong association with the Ruhr's mining community in the 1900s. Those traditions continue today as they attempt to become more consistent.
Though they are one of its founding members, the Royal Blues haven't won the German Bundesliga. Instead, the club enjoyed great success between 1930 and 1963, winning seven league championships. In 1997, Schalke won their first European honor: the UEFA Cup. All Schalke-related content from DW Sports is curated below:
With multiple Schalke players in quarantine and Hertha Berlin torn apart by injuries, it’s a minor miracle that this game even went ahead. It did and Hertha Berlin’s narrow victory moves them to within a point of safety.
Schalke have been relegated from the Bundesliga. Their fate was sealed in Bielefeld but has been long in the making. It's a story of sporting failure, mismanagement, pandemic-related scandal and the power of one man.
Borussia Mönchengladbach are out of the Champions League after a comprehensive defeat by Manchester City. The German side are one defeat away from equaling a club record — and their next game is against Schalke.
Schalke's miserable season continued on Saturday with another heavy defeat. Ahead of the loss to Wolfsburg, reports that Ralf Rangnick could be set to return as sporting director caused controversy within the club.
World champions Bayern lost in Frankfurt, allowing RB Leipzig to close the gap. Elsewhere, a virtuoso performance by Erling Haaland in the Ruhr Derby put Schalke in big trouble while Gladbach also capped a bad week.