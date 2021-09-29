Formed in 1904, Schalke 04 is among Germany's most popular clubs and formed a strong association with the Ruhr's mining community in the 1900s. Those traditions continue today as they attempt to become more consistent.

Though they are one of its founding members, the Royal Blues haven't won the German Bundesliga. Instead, the club enjoyed great success between 1930 and 1963, winning seven league championships. In 1997, Schalke won their first European honor: the UEFA Cup. All Schalke-related content from DW Sports is curated below: