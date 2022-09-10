‘Anger in my belly’: Youssoufa Moukoko channels Borussia Dortmund emotions – but Marco Reus injury mars derby win

Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest ever goal-scorer in a Revierderby on Saturday as he headed Borussia Dortmund to a late win over local rivals Schalke.

The victory saw the Black and Yellows move three points ahead of Bayern Munich after the Bavarians suffered their first defeat of the season away at Augsburg, but it was dampened by a serious injury to captain Marco Reus, who was stretchered off midway through the first half with suspected ankle ligament damage.

The quality of football on display in the first derby in front of a full Westfalenstadion since April 2019 wasn’t the highest, but there was no shortage of emotion, not least from BVB’s young matchwinner.

Super-sub Moukoko

"I always fantasized about how I would celebrate in front of the Sübtribüne if I scored the winner in a derby," Moukoko beamed after nodding home from Marius Wolf’s cross in the 79th minute. "I am so happy; it was a beautiful feeling."

He may only be 17 years and 301 days old, but the German teenager is already carving out a reputation as a game-changer. Just over a month ago, he came off the bench to help inspire a second-half comeback away at Freiburg. And in Saturday’s derby, he had a similar impact.

For over an hour at the Westfalenstadion, Dortmund had been the better side but, as so often this season, they had struggled to create chances. Jude Bellingham came closest, his header drawing a good save from Alexander Schwolow before half-time, but Schalke otherwise packed the center in their 4-5-1 formation as Anthony Modeste again failed to influence proceedings.

"I think I can help him along a bit," the 34-year-old Frenchman had said of Moukoko after the Freiburg game. "I have experience which he can use, and I’m happy to give him tips."

On current form, however, those roles could easily be reversed. With his first involvement after coming on, Moukoko forced Schwolow into action with a right-footed effort. With his second, he dribbled centrally at the Schalke defense before losing possession. But with his third, it all clicked.

"I saw that the centerback had strayed forward a bit, so I thought I’d move into the space in behind," he explained, making his thought process and run which allowed him to meet Wolf’s cross sound so simple. In fact, it was a clear response to coaching from Edin Terzic and his staff.

Terzic: ‘No player I speak to more than Youssoufa’

“We want to see the Youssoufa in the stadium that we see every day in Brackel [at Dortmund’s training ground]," said Terzic. "We work with him every single day in order to get him to where we think he belongs, and today he was there: in the box, where goals are scored. He’s our derby hero."

Terzic revealed that there is “no player in the squad with whom I speak more regularly than Youssoufa” but said that, despite impressing in training, Moukoko’s recent appearances hadn’t been his best. "He’s been a bit wild, over-complicating things and perhaps thinking too much," said Terzic.

Despite all his prior fantasizing, there was clearly nothing pre-planned about Moukoko’s celebration when he really did score a late derby winner in front of the Yellow Wall. Driven by emotion, he simply sprinted towards the corner flag, arms flailing, teammates trailing in his wake, before letting out a deep, heartfelt roar.

"I had anger in my belly!" he said, admitting his frustration at not playing quite as much as he’d like. "I’m very ambitious, so Edin has to hold me back sometimes, and sometimes he’s right! He always talks to me, he trusts me, and that’s what I need."

Marco Reus: more injury agony

While Terzic’s tactical approach this season, albeit severely hampered by injuries and illness, might have appeared one-dimensional at times (Wolf’s cross to Moukoko was Dortmund’s 32nd of the game), his qualities as a man-manager are clear.

The 39-year-old lifelong Borussia Dortmund supporter has an inherent emotional attachment to his club, which shone through again not only when he and his staff were called to take the plaudits of the Yellow Wall, but also when he was asked about captain Marco Reus, who was stretchered off with suspected ankle ligament damage after just half an hour.

"Today’s game produced some nice storylines but also some not-so-nice ones," Terzic lamented, the shared pain etched on his face despite the derby win as he took time for an extra deep breath and sip of water.

"It’s a massive shame. Marco has been in top form, he’s top fit, and he was playing well. He’s had so many setbacks in his career, especially in World Cup years. We hope that our captain comes back asap. All the best, capitano!"

Having already missed the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 through injury, the 33-year-old's participation at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar could now also be in doubt. Still, both Terzic and sporting director Sebastian Kehl refrained from offering a precise diagnosis until Reus has undergone further checks.

Meanwhile, derby hero Moukoko dedicated his goal to his stricken teammate, saying: “When he’s on the pitch we all have more belief. He’s our captain, so I hope and pray that he’s alright.”

