Bayern Munich lose to Augsburg, stretching Bundesliga winless run to four

Bayern Munich's Bundesliga woes continued as the Bundesliga's record champions suffered their first defeat in the league this season.

Augsburg were far from showing Bayern any respect after their home win against Barcelona in the Champions League. The home side made seven shots on goal in the first half, more than double of Bayern's tally.

On their side, Bayern failed to convert chances by Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane.

In the 59th minute, an Augsburg long ball hit Iago inside the box and found striker Mergim Berisha, who easily converted. A surprising 1-0 to the home side.

Bayern tried to get the equalizer until the end through several chances, including a Manuel Neuer header at extra time, but to no avail. Augsburg keeper Rafal Gikiewicz's good performance, including an incredible save in stoppage time, prevented Bayern from scoring the equalizer.

The away game at Augsburg is Bayern Munich's fourth Bundesliga game without a win on the bounce, their longest winless run since under Giovanni Trappatoni in the late 1990s, and its first defeat of the season, which drops them to fourth place.