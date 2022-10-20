Janek Speight

After working as a news reporter for Fairfax Media with the Newcastle Herald (2011-2014), Janek moved to Berlin for a fresh challenge. He joined DW Sports in 2016 to cover the Bundesliga and world sports.

He graduated from the University of Newcastle in 2010, completing a Bachelor of Communication with a major in journalism.

While working in Australia Janek covered a number of topics, including breaking news, crime, politics, environment, and sport. He now focuses on football reporting at DW Sports, while also occasionally hosting "SHIFT – Living in the Digital Age".