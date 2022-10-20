  1. Skip to content
Janek Speight

Berlin-based reporter covering sports across DW's online, YouTube, TV, and social media platforms.

After working as a news reporter for Fairfax Media with the Newcastle Herald (2011-2014), Janek moved to Berlin for a fresh challenge. He joined DW Sports in 2016 to cover the Bundesliga and world sports.

He graduated from the University of Newcastle in 2010, completing a Bachelor of Communication with a major in journalism. 

While working in Australia Janek covered a number of topics, including breaking news, crime, politics, environment, and sport. He now focuses on football reporting at DW Sports, while also occasionally hosting "SHIFT – Living in the Digital Age".

Stories by Janek Speight

Fussball UEFA Womens Champions League VfL Wolfsburg - SKN St. Pölten

Wolfsburg out to upset wealthy Champions League rivals

Wolfsburg out to upset wealthy Champions League rivals

In an easy Champions League opener, Wolfsburg sent a statement of intent regarding their Champions League ambitions.
SoccerOctober 20, 2022
Alex Popp celebrates goal

Germany go top of the Popps with win over France

Germany go top of the Popps with win over France

Alex Popp's performance against France dispeled any doubts that she will lead Germany's frontline at the World Cup.
SportsOctober 8, 2022
Casemiro clenches a raised fist in a Manchester United jersey.

Premier League transfer spending tops €2 billion

Premier League transfer spending tops €2 billion

Premier League clubs have dwarfed their rivals in the transfer market this summer, spending more than €2 billion.
SportsSeptember 2, 2022
Erling Haaland points to the sky after scoring goal for Manchester City

Erling Haaland has blurred 'farmers league' arguments

Erling Haaland has blurred 'farmers league' arguments

Results and goalscoring records Europe-wide are debunking the 'farmers league' argument.
SportsSeptember 2, 2022
Three England footballers celebrate a goal.

Euro 2022: England shake off nerves to cruise to final

Euro 2022: England shake off nerves to cruise to final

A shaky opening from England gave way to a 4-0 victory over Sweden as the Euro 2022 favorites flexed their muscles.
SportsJuly 26, 2022
Robert Lewandowski waving to the Bayern Munich fans.

Lewandowski leaves Bayern at the top of his game

Lewandowski leaves Bayern at the top of his game

Robert Lewandowski signs off at Bayern Munich at the peak of his powers and hungry for more.
SportsJuly 16, 2022
