The last time the two met was the semifinals of the 2017-18 season. Bayern took the lead at home in the first leg, but ended up losing 2-1 after a Real Madrid fightback. In the second leg, Joshua Kimmich scored the opener again but again Bayern couldn't hold on as Karim Benzema's brace helped Madrid turn the tide. The Spanish side would go on to win it all, sealing their third straight title.