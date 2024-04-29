  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineGermany's 'Reichsbürger' movementIsrael-Hamas war
12 images
SoccerGermany
Janek Speight
April 29, 2024
https://p.dw.com/p/2wcBE
Janek Speight Sports reporter and editor