How tech can help us to fight heat waves

Heat waves are increasingly scorching the globe, causing half a million deaths each year. How can new technology help, and how can we use the technology we know better?

Global temperatures continue to rise, and places that experience heat waves, such as India and many African countries, are experiencing scorching temperatures higher than ever before.

So what do we do? The technology we normally rely upon, air conditioning, is too energy-inefficient and contributes to climate change. That's why researchers in the US, UK and China are developing other tech solutions that can help us manage the heat.

Shift presenter Janek Speight explains three of them and addresses the real issue we have to resolve.