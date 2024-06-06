  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
TechnologyGlobal issues

How tech can help us to fight heat waves

Janek Speight
June 6, 2024

Heat waves are increasingly scorching the globe, causing half a million deaths each year. How can new technology help, and how can we use the technology we know better?

https://p.dw.com/p/4gkcJ

Global temperatures continue to rise, and places that experience heat waves, such as India and many African countries, are experiencing scorching temperatures higher than ever before.

So what do we do? The technology we normally rely upon, air conditioning, is too energy-inefficient and contributes to climate change. That's why researchers in the US, UK and China are developing other tech solutions that can help us manage the heat.

Shift presenter Janek Speight explains three of them and addresses the real issue we have to resolve.

Janek Speight Sports reporter and editor
Skip next section Similar stories from Global issues

Similar stories from Global issues

DW Sendung Shift

AI help farmers fight climate change

How can small-scale farmers suffering from global warming benefit from technological innovation?
Digital WorldSeptember 4, 202102:01 min
A polar bear perched on a small iceberg floating in the sea

Polar bears forced to change diet

Melting sea ice is forcing polar bears onto land in search of food, disrupting their traditional diet and health.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 1, 202402:26 min
The chemical element sulfur

The stinky pollution nobody is talking about

Did you know, that the chemical element sulfur is a main driver of acid rain and also a major pollutant present in coal?
ClimateSeptember 22, 202309:56 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Technology from around the world

More on Technology from around the world

The face of a young woman, overlaid with a series of connected lines

Russian propaganda: Deepfake videos tougher to detect

Many people are falling victim to the explosion of AI videos, where their images are being used without consent.
TechnologyJune 24, 202402:23 min
Shift Musikproduktion

How AI is changing the music world

AI can compose songs, generate vocals and archive musical history. But it can also steal musicians voices and ideas.
TechnologyMay 18, 202412:34 min
Cyberkriminalität | Symbolbild

How to spot online fraudsters

An expert reveals how to spoil scamming schemes and shield yourself from fraud.
TechnologyMay 3, 202401:39 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

DW Sendung Shift | referee

A fair game through tech?

Referees are using more and more technological tools. How is that improving how matches are played?
Digital WorldJune 14, 202402:00 min
DW Sendung Shift | data

Could data be the secret to success in football?

Data is increasingly important in football. The more meaningful data, the better the AI analysis.
Digital WorldJune 14, 202402:32 min
A screenshot of a program analyzing a match using AI

How can AI help football coaches?

Match analyses with artificial intelligence helps coaches to analyze more matches and recognize opponents' tactics.
Digital WorldJune 14, 202402:11 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Shift Sendungslogo

Shift — Living in the Digital Age

Can I use blockchain technology? Will artificial intelligence take over my career? What exactly is "Machine Learning"? These are some of the questions „SHIFT – Living in the Digital Age“ tries to answer.

Go to show Shift