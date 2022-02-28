FIFA, UEFA suspend Russian clubs, national teams from all competitions

Football's world and European governing bodies, UEFA and FIFA, said on Monday that they had frozen all Russian club and national teams out of competitive fixtures until further notice.

"FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," a joint statement published on UEFA's website said.

The measure, even if it ultimately proves comparatively short lived, could amount to excluding Russia from the World Cup.

Russia are scheduled to host Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24 and if they remain suspended at that time, they will be out of the men's World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar in November.

The suspension would cover all Russian national teams – including the women's team, who are due to play in the Women's Euros in England in July.

The news comes a day after FIFA announced that in light of the Russian invasion, no international football matches would be played in the country in the forseeable future. On Sunday, though, FIFA had said that Russia would still be allowed to continue with their World Cup qualifying campaign.

FIFA had also said Russia would have to compete in under the name "Football Union of Russia (RFU)." No flag or anthem of Russia was to be used in matches featuring the Russian team. FIFA had made that announcement a day after Poland became the first country to act.

"We can't pretend that nothing is happening," the country's star striker Robert Lewandowski posted on Twitter.

The Bayern Munich star was one of many Polish players to immediately back a decision from the Polish Football Association to boycott next month's World Cup playoff match against Russia. Other countries, including potential future playoff opponents Sweden and the Czech Republic as well as England and France, have since followed Poland's lead.

It is the latest protest from the football world against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with clubs terminating sponsorships with Russian companies and European governing body UEFA stripping Saint Petersburg of hosting right for the Champions League final.

Polish FA President Cezary Kulesza took decisive action

The Polish FA had made its position clear on Saturday, when Polish FA President Cezary Kulesza wrote on Twitter: "No more words, time to act!,"

He doubled down on Sunday, tweeting: "We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will NOT PLAY with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is."

The national team released its own statement on Twitter, saying they "do not intend to play in the playoff match against Russia."

"It is not an easy decision, but there are more important things in life than football. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian nation and our friend from the national team, Tomasz Kedziora, who is still in Kiev with his family."

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also voiced their support for the move.

Whichever of the two teams were to advance from next month's playoff in Moscow would have moved on to face either Sweden or the Czech Republic for a place in Qatar. Sweden has since backed Poland's stance.

"The men's national team will not play against Russia, regardless of where the match is played," the Swedish FA posted on Twitter.

The Czech federation followed suit, adding that they would not play "even on a neutral venue."

On Monday, the US Soccer Federation became the latest national FA to announce that none of its teams would take to the pitch against Russia under the current circumstances.

"The US Soccer Federation stands united with the people of Ukraine and is unequivocal in our denunciation of the heinous and inhumane invasion by Russia," US Soccer said in a statement.