Biden vows decisive response if Russia attacks Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke Saturday, as tensions over Ukraine reached a fever pitch following remarks by Washington that a Russian invasion was imminent.

Biden spoke to Putin from Camp David, the US presidential retreat in Maryland, and the call lasted over an hour.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that the conversation was "professional and substantive" but that there was "no fundamental change in the dynamics unfolding now for several weeks."

Biden warned that the US and its allies would "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs'' if Russia invades, according to the White House.

The US is ready to engage in diplomacy with Russia about the situation in Ukraine, but is "equally prepared for other scenarios," Biden told Putin.

The phone call comes as several European countries have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible and after the US cleared its embassy in Kyiv out of its non-emergency staff.

Reuters news agency reported that Putin sought for the call to occur Monday, but Biden pushed for it Saturday with increasingly bellicose reports emerging from US intelligence sources.

It is the first time the two leaders have spoken since December.

Putin spoke on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, prior to his call with Biden. The two had met in Moscow earlier in the week to try to resolve what is seen as the biggest security crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

But a summary of the call presented by the Kremlin hinted that progress was not made toward diffusing the situation. Macron's office, meanwhile, said "both expressed a desire to continue dialogue."

Putin on Saturday shot back at claims of an imminent Moscow invasion of Ukraine, calling it a "provocation."

The Elysee Palace said Macron informed Putin that "sincere dialogue" was not compatible with an escalation of the situation in Ukraine. Macron's office said he would consult with Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Saturday.

All diplomatic hands on deck

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Saturday, as did US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to the US State and Defense departments.

Blinken reiterated that diplomatic channels of communication would remain open, but, to avoid conflict in Ukraine, Moscow would need to tangibly de-escalate its force posture on Ukraine's borders, the State Department said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that, if Russia were to invade Ukraine now, the result would be "a resolute, massive, and united trans-Atlantic response."

Austin and Shoigu also spoke on Saturday, according to the Pentagon. The US announced it would remove 150 US military trainers currently located in Ukraine

What is the possibility of armed conflict?

The calls among Russian and Western leaders come as the US announced plans to clear its Kyiv Embassy of non-emergency staff on Saturday and maintain a skeletal team in the western city of Lviv.

Ukrainians demonstrated in Kyiv against an escalation in the now 8-year-old conflict with Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said Russian diplomatic personnel would be leaving the country's Kyiv Embassy to have an "optimized" staff in the Ukrainian capital.

The confrontation between east and west comes as Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders. Currently, Russia is conducting naval drills in the Black Sea and military exercises in Belarus along Ukraine's northern border. The Kremlin has said it has no intention of invading Ukraine.

The soaring tensions over Ukraine and the possibility of an armed conflict on the European continent are seen as the greatest geopolitical test for NATO and Europe in the aftermath of the Cold War.

Zelenskyy warns panic aids enemies

Despite the increasing signs that the scales may be tipping towards an escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists Saturday he was surprised by the latest round of warnings and departures from Western governments.

Zelenskyy said anyone with any information about the invasion of Ukraine should inform the Ukrainian government. He said panic now would only serve Ukraine's enemies.

"We understand all the risks," the Ukrainian president said. "We understand that the risks are there."

