 Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin tackle tough global topics | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 18.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin tackle tough global topics

Chancellor Angela Merkel has received Russian President Vladimir Putin on his first bilateral visit to Germany since 2014. Their agenda listed Ukraine, Syria and piped gas for Europe but she dampened expectations.

Merkel and Putin speaking to reporters before a private meeting (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday she expected "no special" outcomes from her largely private "working meeting" with Putin at Meseberg Palace, a German state guest house an hour's drive north of Berlin.

"Controversy" was likely, Merkel said, adding her main goal was to maintain a "permanent dialogue" with Russia, despite "very serious conflicts worldwide."

Read more: German troops to spearhead NATO exercise in Norway

The two leaders had last met in Sochi in southern Russia in May.

Watch video 04:23
Now live
04:23 mins.

Merkel-Putin meeting: DW's Thomas Sparrow, Emily Sherwin and Nina Haase comment on the bilateral talks.

Putin on arrival in Meseberg called on Europe to assist with refugee returns and reconstruction in war-scarred Syria, where Russia backs President Bashar al-Assad.

Merkel responded that Syria needed constitutional reform and elections.

Next topic - Ukraine

The German chancellor said she favored the stationing of UN peacekeepers to oversee ceasefire bids in eastern Ukraine under German and French mediation.

But, according to Putin, there had been "absolutely no progress" for the region where Russia backs Ukrainian separatists, and in 2014 annexed Crimea.

Winter fuel for Europe

On Russian natural gas deliveries to Europe, Putin said he did not exclude the possibility that Ukraine could still earn from existing transit pipes once a new Baltic Sea project was completed next year.

"The main thing is that this transit through Ukraine, which has tradition, meets economic requirements," Putin said.

Nordstream 2will carry Russia gas along the seabed direct to Germany, but Washington has warned that Europe will be too dependent on Russia.

Merkel said, from her point of view, Ukraine must still play a role in gas transits to Europe "even when Nordstream 2 exists."

EU-sanctions ineffective?

Putin, without referring to EU sanctions - like similar American clamps - on Russia, said Germany remained a "leading" trade partner and had some 5,000 firms, providing 270,000 jobs in Russia.

He claimed bilateral Russian-German trade volume had grown by 22 percent over the past year, with German investments in Russia amounting to €18 billion ($20.5 billion).

  • Putin welcomes Merkel in Moscow in 2002 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad

    Up-and-coming leaders

    In 2002, Angela Merkel was the head of what was then Germany's main opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Putin was the fresh-faced president of a new and modern Russia. After meeting Putin in the Kremlin, Merkel reportedly joked to her aides that she had passed the "KGB test" of holding his gaze — an allusion to Putin's earlier career in the Soviet security agency.

  • Merkel and Putin shake hands in Russia's Berlin embassy in 2005 (imago/photothek/T. Koehxler)

    Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad

    New chancellor in town

    Putin had built a friendship with Angela Merkel's predecessor, Gerhard Schröder, and the two men remain close to this day. By late 2005, however, it was clear that Merkel was set to dethrone the Social Democrat Schröder. Talking to Merkel in Russia's Berlin embassy, Putin pledged to expand the ties between the two countries. Merkel described the dialogue as "very open."

  • Merkel and Putin in Dresden 2006 (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hiekel)

    Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad

    A friendly ear for Putin

    About a year later, Putin shared his impressions of the woman who had since become Germany's chancellor: "We don't know each other on a very personal level, but I'm impressed by her ability to listen," he told Germany's public broadcaster MDR from Dresden, adding that listening was a rare skill among female politicians.

  • Merkel and Putin sit at a table in Sochi with Putin's dog looking on (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Chirikov)

    Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad

    A gap in Merkel's armor

    The German chancellor has a well-known fear of dogs. Still, Putin let his black lab Konni wonder around the Sochi venue when he welcomed Merkel there in January 2007. Was he trying to intimidate her? Merkel seems to think so: "I believe the Russian president knew very well that I wasn't thrilled by the idea of meeting his dog, but he still brought it with him," the chancellor said in 2015.

  • Merkel answers questions while sitting next to Putin in Sankt Petersburg, 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad

    Too thin-skinned on media

    By 2012, Vladimir Putin had taken on a harsher course towards the press and political dissenters. When asked about media freedom while in Saint Petersburg, Merkel responded with a barely hidden jab at her fellow leader: "If I were to get sulky every time I opened a newspaper, I wouldn't last three days as chancellor," she said.

  • Putin being interviewed by Bild reporters in Sochi (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Nikolskyi)

    Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad

    Talks continue into the ice age

    Relations between Moscow and the West took a steep plunge after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. However, Putin told German media that he still maintained a "business-like relationship" with the German chancellor. "I trust her. She is a very open person. She, like anyone else, is subject to certain limitations, but she is honestly attempting to solve the crises," he told Bild, a German daily.

  • Putin in Sankt Petersburg, 2017 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Lovetsky)

    Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad

    No insult intended but ...

    "I don't mean to insult anybody, but Ms. Merkel's statement is an outburst of a long-accumulated anger over limited sovereignty," Putin told the press in Saint Petersburg in 2017, commenting on an election campaign address that the German leader had given in Munich. Merkel's so-called "beer tent" speech saw her urge Europeans to rely on themselves amidst disputes with US President Donald Trump.

  • Putin welcomes Merkel with flowers in 2018 (picture-alliance/Sputnik/S. Guneev)

    Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad

    'We have to talk to each other'

    When Merkel arrived in Sochi in 2018, Putin welcomed her with a bouquet of flowers. An offer of peace? An act of gallantry? Sexism? The rationale didn't really matter in the big picture. Appearing alongside Putin, Merkel said dialogue needed to go on. "Even if there are grave differences of opinion on some issues, we have to talk to each other, because otherwise you just sink into silence."

    Author: Jan D. Walter, Darko Janjevic


ipj/ng (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

War and fuel: Angela Merkel's headaches in Russia talks

Vladimir Putin is meeting Merkel outside Berlin on Saturday to discuss Syria, Ukraine and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Angela Merkel. But what can the two seasoned leaders hope to say that they haven't said before? (18.08.2018)  

Syria blast kills dozens of civilians in Idlib province

More than 30 people, including children, were killed when an arms depot exploded in a residential building, according to a war monitor. Civil defense volunteers said they were still trying to pull people from the rubble. (12.08.2018)  

Despite EU sanctions, hotel rooms available in Crimea

For four years, sanctions have prohibited EU companies from offering services to tourists in Crimea. However, booking.com still has hotel reservations there for business travelers. Is the company skirting sanctions? (19.07.2018)  

'NordStream 2 to pump, but Ukraine gas transit will remain'

German energy expert Roland Götz believes the controversial gas pipeline will come into operation in 2019. But Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz first need to reach a gas transit deal, he says. (03.07.2018)  

NATO confirms German troops to spearhead 'Trident Juncture' exercises

NATO says its 40,000-troop "Trident Juncture" exercises to be spearheaded by a German brigade, will proceed in Norway in October. Russia was briefed about the maneuvers near its border by NATO ambassadors last May. (17.08.2018)  

Paul Manafort: Trial of ex-Trump aide begins

The trial of Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has begun in Alexandria, Virginia. He is charged with 18 criminal counts in the first case to be brought to trial by special counsel Robert Mueller. (31.07.2018)  

Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel: Through good times and bad

He has been ruling Russia since 2000. She has been ruling Germany since 2005. The relationship between Germany's Angela Merkel and Russia's Vladimir Putin has gone through some tough times. And it all started so nicely… (18.08.2018)  

WWW links

Meseberg Palace (in German)

Meseberg photo gallery

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel-Putin meeting: DW's Thomas Sparrow, Emily Sherwin and Nina Haase comment on the bilateral talks.  

Merkel calls Russia a 'factor' in Syria peace  

Related content

Österreich Aussenministerin Kneissl tanzt mit Putin auf ihrer Hochzeit in Gamlitz

Vladimir Putin dances, raises eyebrows at Austrian minister's wedding 18.08.2018

Austria's Foreign Minister came under fire from political opponents for inviting the Russian leader to her wedding. Critics said the move undermined the EU at a time when Austria holds the bloc's rotating presidency.

Ukraine and Syria on agenda for talks with Putin, Merkel 18.08.2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin said they will discuss the prospects of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in eastern Ukraine ahead of a meeting outside Berlin.

Russland Sotschi - Vladimir Putin und Angela Merkel

War and fuel: Angela Merkel's headaches in Russia talks 18.08.2018

Vladimir Putin is meeting Merkel outside Berlin on Saturday to discuss Syria, Ukraine and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Angela Merkel. But what can the two seasoned leaders hope to say that they haven't said before?

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Vladimir Putin dances, raises eyebrows at Austrian minister's wedding

'Waterboarding' probe at Britain's Sandhurst military academy

Italy mourns Genoa bridge victims at state funeral

Genoa bridge death toll rises as Italy holds day of mourning