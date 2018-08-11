Syria blast kills dozens of civilians in Idlib province

More than 30 people, including children, were killed when an arms depot exploded in a residential building, according to a war monitor. Civil defense volunteers said they were still trying to pull people from the rubble.
At least 39 people were killed on Sunday, including children, by an explosion at a weapons depot in the Idlib village of Sarmada, said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Syrian Civil Defense, first responders better known as the White Helmets, put the death toll at 36 people, but noted that it could be higher since rescue operations were ongoing.
The depot had been housed in a residential building, said the independent war monitor, which uses a vast network of on-the-ground the sources. The explosion caused two five-story buildings to collapse, according to local activists.
"Rescue and firefighting teams are still working to pull out other victims from under the rubble," a civil defense volunteer told DPA news agency.
Read more: Syrian detainee No. 72's tale of torture
Regime prepares offensive
Sarmada is located in the Idlib province, considered the final front for Syrian rebels. Regime forces have called on citizens in the area to
But Turkey appeared to war Syria on Sunday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country had taken military and diplomatic measures to avoid a "catastrophe" in the province. Turkey has backed anti-government rebels and maintains a military presence in Idlib.
Read more: In Syria, death notices for the missing bring unwelcome closure
More than 300,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in 2011, when government forces launched a brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters calling for the release of political prisoners and President Bashar Al-Assad to step down.
Since then, the conflict has transformed into a multi-fronted war involving global powers, neighboring countries and non-state actors, including the US, Russia and Iran.
ls/rc (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Syrian forces have warned rebels of an impending assault on Idlib — the last major bastion of opposition to President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war. Leaflets were dropped advising people the surrender. (09.08.2018)
As regime forces take over the birthplace of the country's revolution, experts have described it as the "end of the Syrian revolution." What was once known as the "moderate opposition" has all but disappeared in Syria. (13.07.2018)
Families of Syrian detainees are just now finding out that their loved ones died in custody years ago. Some see the updates to the civil registries as a way for Bashar Assad's government to deal with a political problem. (03.08.2018)
A Syrian government offensive against the al-Qaida stronghold of Idlib and Turkish attacks on Kurdish forces in Afrin are creating a humanitarian crisis and massive displacement. The UN is calling for a ceasefire. (01.02.2018)
The Turkish military has entered Syria's Idlib province to implement a "de-escalation" deal with Russia and Iran. The Kurds say they are the real target. (13.10.2017)
Hundreds of members of the Syrian Civil Defense aid organization have been evacuated from Syria. Its director told DW that the aid workers are in grave danger due to regime attacks. (24.07.2018)