 In Syria, death notices for the missing bring unwelcome closure | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 03.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

In Syria, death notices for the missing bring unwelcome closure

Families of Syrian detainees are just now finding out that their loved ones died in custody years ago. Some see the updates to the civil registries as a way for Bashar Assad's government to deal with a political problem.

A Syrian flag waves in heavy fog

Since May, Syrian authorities have quietly updated civil registries to show that thousands of people detained or disappeared since the beginning of the seven-year-old conflict have died, often claiming they had succumbed to a "heart attack."

In many cases, the relatives of the deceased found out that their missing family members actually died years before, in the wake of the 2011 uprising. In one such instance, the family of Syrian activist Yahya Shurbaji found out through an update to a municipal registry that he had died years after he was detained.

Shurbaji, dubbed the "man with the roses," was arrested in September 2011. He had played a key role in organizing peaceful protests against Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Damascus suburb of Darayya from the onset of the uprising.

Shurbaji's family said his record, updated earlier this year, showed he died years ago, on January 15, 2013, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

His family isn't the only one to find out the fate of a loved one under such circumstances. Local sources have put the latest batch of detainees declared dead at some 5,000, Amnesty International's Syria researcher Diana Semaan told DW. "Some families have received notices before, but it was never in big numbers or in one batch as we have seen now" she said.

Women hold pictures of missing Syrians

Activists have long campaigned for the rights of those missing in Syria. Earlier this year, the women-led initiative Families for Freedom staged a demonstration in Paris to highlight the issue.

Life after death

While the Syrian government has yet to comment on the recent updates, regional experts see a variety of reasons behind the move.

For Mohammad al-Abdallah, director of the Washington-based Syria Justice and Accountability Center and a former Syrian prisoner, a likely reason behind the mass update to civil registries stems from Law Number 10 decreed earlier this year.

Law Number 10 allows the Syrian government to create redevelopment zones and expropriate property that has not been claimed. Under the measure, following official notification of intent to redevelop, claimants have 30 days to make a case before the property reverts to municipal or provincial authorities. Claimants can be either the property owner, the owner's relatives or a designated agent, in which case they have to stake a legal claim to the land in a process that is anything but clear. 

"There is a legal side to it, how the life of the family could continue in the future with this mass number of missing people. As you know, if somebody is missing, it is going to be difficult for the family to do anything with their property," al-Abdallah told DW.

Read more: In Syria, expropriation is 'punishment for those who protested'

Turki al-Hassan, a Damascus-based political analyst and former brigadier general, also asserted that the updates were in the Syrian government's interest, saying the reason behind the development was because the Assad regime had gained control of the situation in Syria.

"It establishes the rights of the deceased and his family, such as inventory and property inheritance or marriage for those who lost their husband and other things," al-Hassan told DW. "This is evidence of stability in the country."

But receiving notification of death isn't the end of the story. Under Syrian law, families have one month thereafter to apply for an official death certificate. Without one, they are unable to move forward on legal aspects of the death. If they fail to apply for a death certificate, they are fined some 70,000 Syrian pounds (€120, $140).

"The government wants people to have legal documents, to act on these problems," al-Abdallah said. "The civil registry is informing families that the fine will be enforced strictly and that they have to apply and receive the death certificates within one month. This shows that the government wants people to obtain the legal proof of death quickly."

Watch video 42:34
Now live
42:34 mins.

Testifying against Assad

'Closed forever'?

For some, Damascus' move is even more strategic. Noura Ghazi, a lawyer and founding member of Families for Freedom, told DW that the Syrian regime is consolidating its gains with an eye towards the end game.

"The regime is issuing these death notices because it feels that it's winning and making victories," Ghazi said. "Part of releasing the notices is to terrorize the people, by killing the symbols of the peaceful revolution."

Fadwa Mahmoud, a founding member of Families for Freedom and relative of a Syrian detainee, told DW that the "purpose of these notices is to deliver a message that the prisoner's file has been closed forever and there is no way to reopen it or hold those responsible for their death."

Read more: In Syria, rebel defeat marks 'end of revolution'

UN envoy Steffan de Mistura, who is tasked with mediating the Syrian conflict, has previously raised the issue of detained, missing and disappeared Syrians, saying their fate must be known in order to progress towards a political solution.

As the conflict winds down and Damascus continues to consolidate military gains across the country, some Syrians, such as former prisoner al-Abdallah, believe that the regime is trying to wash its hands of their deaths before heading to the negotiating table.

"This is the Syrian government version of solving the issue," al-Abdallah said.

  • Syrien Luftangriffe gegen Ost-Ghouta (picture alliance/abaca/A. Al-Bushy )

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    War with no end

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

In Syria, rebel defeat marks 'end of revolution'

As regime forces take over the birthplace of the country's revolution, experts have described it as the "end of the Syrian revolution." What was once known as the "moderate opposition" has all but disappeared in Syria. (13.07.2018)  

Russia calls for Syrian refugee repatriation, but war rages on

The Russian government has announced that Syrian refugees could soon return to their homeland. However, the country is still torn by conflict and many of those who fled fear reprisals from the regime of Bashar Assad. (27.07.2018)  

Germany fuming over Syrian President Bashar Assad's plan to seize property from exiles

Syrian war refugees face home losses under a reconstruction decree issued by President Bashar Assad. The Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper says the German Foreign Ministry is fuming over Assad's "perfidious" plan. (27.04.2018)  

Syria: Expropriation is 'punishment for those who protested'

Faced with development plans and a new law, Syrian homeowners must now prove their property belongs to them. But many refugees can't return home to do so, meaning the law has become a form of expropriation. (28.04.2018)  

Amnesty report: Syrian government profits from forced disappearances

Amnesty International says more than 65,000 civilians have been "disappeared" since Syrian conflict began in March 2011. It claims families have fallen into debt paying middlemen trying to recover missing loved ones. (05.11.2015)  

Syrian forces advance as Russia-France aid arrives

The Syrian regime has gained ground in southwestern Quneitra province after rebels were evacuated from the area under a deal. This comes as the first delivery of aid provided by France and Russia arrived in the country. (21.07.2018)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the Arab Spring protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (30.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Amnesty International report on activists arrested

Amnesty International report on activists arrested

Syrian Network for Human Rights: 'The Fate of the Peaceful Political Activist Yahya Sharbaji'

Syrian Network for Human Rights: 'The Fate of the Peaceful Political Activist Yahya Sharbaji'

Families for Freedom

Families for Freedom

Syria Justice and Accountability Center

Syria Justice and Accountability Center

Audios and videos on the topic

Testifying against Assad  

Related content

Syrien Weißhelme Hilfsorganisation

Hundreds of White Helmets remain trapped in southwestern Syria 27.07.2018

A week on from the evacuation of some 400 "White Helmet" rescue workers by Israeli and Western powers, hundreds still face being targeted by the Syrian regime. Calls are growing for the international community to act.

Syrien, Daraa: Konflikte in Syrien

Russia calls for Syrian refugee repatriation, but war rages on 27.07.2018

The Russian government has announced that Syrian refugees could soon return to their homeland. However, the country is still torn by conflict and many of those who fled fear reprisals from the regime of Bashar Assad.

Syrien Rebellen

In Syria, rebel defeat marks 'end of revolution' 13.07.2018

As regime forces take over the birthplace of the country's revolution, experts have described it as the "end of the Syrian revolution." What was once known as the "moderate opposition" has all but disappeared in Syria.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

World

In Syria, death notices for the missing bring unwelcome closure

Court jails youngest member of British female terror cell

Russian meddling in Greece divides traditional Orthodox allies

Fugitive goats run wild in Idaho neighborhood

DRC: Katumbi's bid to return comes days after presidential hopeful Bemba flies home