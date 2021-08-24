You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Qatari polls: PR stunt or step toward democracy?
The first general election is taking shape in Qatar, but there is little doubt that the power will remain with the emir.
Politics
08/24/2021
August 24, 2021
How Yemen's child soldiers are recruited
Yemeni children are sent to summer camps, where they get combat training and are taught why they should fight for God.
Politics
07/10/2021
July 10, 2021
Skip next section Stories by Emad Hassan
Stories by Emad Hassan
How Russia is winning the Mideast information war
How Russia is winning the Mideast information war
Why do Middle Eastern locals believe the propaganda being peddled by official and unofficial Russian media in Arabic?
Politics
08/26/2022
August 26, 2022
A 'NATO' for the Middle East?
A 'NATO' for the Middle East?
Rumors of a new Middle Eastern military alliance are flying, one which might even include Israel. But are they real?
Politics
06/30/2022
June 30, 2022
Erdogan's Saudi Arabia trip could be game changer
Erdogan's Saudi Arabia trip could be game changer
The landmark trip could affect the security situation for the entire region, from Iran to the war in Yemen.
Politics
04/29/2022
April 29, 2022
Is new Russian commander really 'bloody'?
Is new Russian commander really 'bloody'?
General Alexander Dvornikov was called the "Butcher of Syria." Analysts argue he may not be that special.
Politics
04/12/2022
April 12, 2022
After PM resigns, Sudan at crossroads
After PM resigns, Sudan at crossroads
Some say Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's resignation is a good thing. Others fear the Sudanese military will take over.
Politics
01/04/2022
January 4, 2022
Sudan: Military used heavy weapons against protesters
Sudan: Military used heavy weapons against protesters
Footage shows the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces used anti-aircraft weapons to confront unarmed protesters.
Politics
12/14/2021
December 14, 2021
