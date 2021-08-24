Emad Hassan

  1. Skip to content
Qatari candidates arriving to register to run in the October elections

Qatari polls: PR stunt or step toward democracy?

The first general election is taking shape in Qatar, but there is little doubt that the power will remain with the emir.
Politics
August 24, 2021
A Yemeni boy poses with a Kalashnikov assault rifle during a gathering of newly-recruited Huthi fighters in the capital Sanaa

How Yemen's child soldiers are recruited

Yemeni children are sent to summer camps, where they get combat training and are taught why they should fight for God.
Politics
July 10, 2021
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr burn a US flag during a demonstration in Baghdad's Tahrir Square on September 16, 2016.

How Russia is winning the Mideast information war

How Russia is winning the Mideast information war

Why do Middle Eastern locals believe the propaganda being peddled by official and unofficial Russian media in Arabic?
Politics
August 26, 2022
Aircraft of the Al Fursan aerobatic team perform during the first World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 8, 2022..

A 'NATO' for the Middle East?

A 'NATO' for the Middle East?

Rumors of a new Middle Eastern military alliance are flying, one which might even include Israel. But are they real?
Politics
June 30, 2022
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hugs Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Erdogan's Saudi Arabia trip could be game changer

Erdogan's Saudi Arabia trip could be game changer

The landmark trip could affect the security situation for the entire region, from Iran to the war in Yemen.
Politics
April 29, 2022
General Alexander Dvornikov, in dress uniform and white gloves, salutes during a military parade

Is new Russian commander really 'bloody'?

Is new Russian commander really 'bloody'?

General Alexander Dvornikov was called the "Butcher of Syria." Analysts argue he may not be that special.
Politics
April 12, 2022
Sudanese protesters gather during a demonstration against the October 25 coup, in the capital Khartoum, on January 2, 2022.

After PM resigns, Sudan at crossroads

After PM resigns, Sudan at crossroads

Some say Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's resignation is a good thing. Others fear the Sudanese military will take over.
Politics
January 4, 2022
The Rapid Support Forces in Sudan on a car with anti-aircraft weapons

Sudan: Military used heavy weapons against protesters

Sudan: Military used heavy weapons against protesters

Footage shows the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces used anti-aircraft weapons to confront unarmed protesters.
Politics
December 14, 2021
