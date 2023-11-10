  1. Skip to content
AI powered agriculture in Morocco

Fatima Ezzahra Ouazzouz
October 11, 2023

Using artificial intelligence technologies, an engineer in Morocco has developed a small robot that can detect and identify crop diseases. It is also equipped to apply the right quantity of pesticides in the needed areas. #DWenvironment #EcoAfrica

