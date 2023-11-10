AI powered agriculture in Morocco

Nature and EnvironmentMoroccoAI powered agriculture in MoroccoTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentMoroccoFatima Ezzahra Ouazzouz10/11/2023October 11, 2023Using artificial intelligence technologies, an engineer in Morocco has developed a small robot that can detect and identify crop diseases. It is also equipped to apply the right quantity of pesticides in the needed areas. #DWenvironment #EcoAfrica https://p.dw.com/p/4X696Advertisement