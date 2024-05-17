AI Lexicon — T

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

Text mining

Text mining is a method of organizing — or structuring — large sets of unstructured data so that it can be read, analyzed and understood by machines and humans.

It's said that 80% of the world's data is unstructured — it lies hidden in bundles of text, in social media posts, videos, audio, emails, or scientific studies, for instance. And it's unstructured because it's written in prose or presented in images.

Structured data, on the other hand, is data that has been categorized and compiled into a list or a table, such as a spreadsheet. A simple example of structured data is a contacts list, where each entry consists of a number of columns: first name, second name, telephone number, address.

Once data is structured, it can be analyzed and mined for new information and insights, such as connections between the people on that contacts list. AI is used to automate and speed up such processes. (za, fs)

Written and edited by: Zulfikar Abbany (za), Fred Schwaller (fs)