AI Lexicon — H

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

Human-in-the-loop (HITL)

The idea of (re)creating space for humans in the development of artificial intelligence technology is seen as increasingly important.

First, as a means of safeguarding human interests in machine systems

Second, as a means of improving AI systems and correcting errors and biases

Third, to ensure humans understand what the machines are doing and how their actions affect us — read, transparency.

But as with other aspects of AI, ideas about the human-in-the-loop continue to evolve. In an article published by Stanford University's Institute for Human-Centered AI, computer musician Ge Wang suggested the HITL idea was about retaining human agency in machine actions and involving humans in actively deciding why we want AI systems to exist in the first place. (za/fs)

Hopper, Grace (1906-1992)

An American mathematician and rear admiral in the US Navy, Grace Hopper was one of the first ever computer programmers. Hopper is credited with having developed the high-level programming language, COBOL in 1959. COBOL still forms the basis of many computer systems in commercial banking.

Before that, Hopper co-developed the first computer language "compiler” called A-0. A compiler turns math code into machine-readable binary code — zeros and ones. That then led Hopper and her team to create Flow-Matic, which used natural language to program and build computer commands. Arguably it was one of the most significant steps along the way to an AI like ChatGPT. (za/fs)

Coming soon:

Hallucinating AI

Human-computer Interaction (HCI)

Sources:

Humans in the Loop: The Design of Interactive AI Systems (Stanford University's Institute for Human-Centered AI) https://hai.stanford.edu/news/humans-loop-design-interactive-ai-systems (accessed October 18, 2023)

What is 'human-in-the-loop'? And why is it more important than ever? (faculty.ai) https://faculty.ai/blog/what-is-human-in-the-loop/ (accessed October 18, 2023)

Grace Hopper (Britannica) https://www.britannica.com/biography/Grace-Hopper (accessed May 14, 2024)

Grace Murray Hopper (1906-1992): A legacy of innovation and service (Yale News) https://news.yale.edu/2017/02/10/grace-murray-hopper-1906-1992-legacy-innovation-and-service (accessed May 14, 2024)

Read the rest of DW's AI Lexicon:

A | B | C | D | E | F | G | H | I | J | K | L | M | N | O | P | Q | R | S | T | U | V | W | X | Y | Z

We're keen to hear your feedback. Suggest an entry by sending us a comment. And let us know if you feel we have missed something, got it wrong, and tell us whether our AI Lexicon has helped you understand the technology better.

Written and edited by: Zulfikar Abbany (za), Fred Schwaller (fs)