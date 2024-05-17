AI Lexicon — I

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

Image recognition

A process of detecting, identifying and categorizing things in digital images and/or video. That can be people, objects, places, buildings, logos, cars, flowers, products or anything else that's been determined to be of interest for an artificial intelligence system and the humans that run it. Image recognition is not the same as computer vision, which is described as AI technologies that computers use to extract useful information from digital images, videos or other visual data. (za/fs)

