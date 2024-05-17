AI Lexicon — M

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

Machine learning (ML)

Generally considered a sub-field of artificial intelligence. Some experts refer to machine learning as a separate field of AI. Others use the two terms — AI and ML — interchangeably.

At a technical level, machine learning technology is initially programed by humans, like basic AI. But ML computer systems can improve their performance over time as they learn from their own experience. MLs use various techniques to learn, including deep learning, supervised learning and unsupervised learning. (za/fs)

Minsky, Marvin (1927-2016)

A mathematician, cognitive psychologist and computer scientist, Marvin Minsky is considered one of the originators and pioneers of artificial intelligence.

Minsky built the first neural network simulator, known as SNARC. He researched robotics, co-developed the "Muse" synthesizer, and worked towards "imparting to machines the human capacity for commonsense reasoning," as his MIT Media Lab biography puts it. Minsky's won a number of awards and prizes for his work. His books include The Emotion Machine and the seminal The Society of Mind. He died in 2016 at the age of 88 years. (zs/fs)

