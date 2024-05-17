AI Lexicon — O

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

OpenAI

OpenAI describes itself as "an AI research and deployment company," whose mission is "to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity." The company says its "research will eventually lead to artificial general intelligence, a system that can solve human-level problems." Its AI-based products include the conversational chatbot ChatGPT, DALL·E, an image generator, the video-generator SORA, and Whisper, which transcribes and translates human languages. (za/fs)

