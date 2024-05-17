AI Lexicon — W

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

Women in AI

Numerous reports have highlighted a dearth of women in AI research and development and a lack of education opportunity for women.

In 2019, a UNESCO report called I'd blush if I could stated 12% of AI researchers are women — that means 88% are men. It called for various points of action from governments and organizations, including the following:

stop making digital assistants female by default

explore the feasibility of developing a neutral "machine gender” for voice assistants that is neither male nor female

program digital assistants to discourage gender-based insults and abusive language

develop the advanced technical skills of women and girls so they can steer the creation of new technologies alongside men

Less than a year later, the European Commission released its white paper On artificial intelligence: A European approach to excellence and trust.

It said "particular efforts should be undertaken to increase the number of women trained and employed in this area," citing potential bias in AI systems that are "trained using only or mainly data from men leading to suboptimal results in relation to women."

A report published in 2021 by "ImpactIA" and Women in Digital Switzerland had the "global rate of women in artificial intelligence at 22%" and set a goal of reaching 30% by the year 2026. It lamented that there were many "hidden" female figures in AI, including Joan Clarke, Kathleen Booth, Grace Hopper and Ada Lovelace. (za/fs)



Written and edited by: Zulfikar Abbany (za), Fred Schwaller (fs)