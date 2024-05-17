  1. Skip to content
AI Lexicon — G

Zulfikar Abbany | Fred Schwaller
Published May 17, 2024last updated May 17, 2024

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fse2
DW Science | AI Lexicon by Zulfikar Abbany
G is for "Great Scott, AI is everywhere!"Image: Ayse Tasci-Steinebach/DW

Generative AI

A type of artificial intelligence that generates texts, images, videos or music based on massive datasets, which can include publicly available information. Publicly available information can include photos people post on social media, transcripts of videos, newsfeeds, scientific studies, political speeches or (unverified) opinions. (za/fs)

Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT)

A form of natural language processing technology. One idea behind Generative Pre-trained Transformer technology is to develop machines that can communicate like humans, or as close to humans, using human language and understanding. OpenAI's ChatGPT technology is also used by systems, such as DALL-E and ImageGPT, to create images from text. The underlying requirement is that they can understand the words humans enter into the system. (za/fs)

 

Read the rest of DW's AI Lexicon:

We're keen to hear your feedback. Suggest an entry by sending us a comment. And let us know if you feel we have missed something, got it wrong, and tell us whether our AI Lexicon has helped you understand the technology better.

Written and edited by: Zulfikar Abbany (za), Fred Schwaller (fs)

Zulfikar Abbany Senior editor fascinated by space, AI and the mind, and how science touches people
Fred Schwaller Science writer fascinated by the brain and the mind, and how science influences society