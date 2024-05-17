AI Lexicon — G

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

Generative AI

A type of artificial intelligence that generates texts, images, videos or music based on massive datasets, which can include publicly available information. Publicly available information can include photos people post on social media, transcripts of videos, newsfeeds, scientific studies, political speeches or (unverified) opinions. (za/fs)

Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT)

A form of natural language processing technology. One idea behind Generative Pre-trained Transformer technology is to develop machines that can communicate like humans, or as close to humans, using human language and understanding. OpenAI's ChatGPT technology is also used by systems, such as DALL-E and ImageGPT, to create images from text. The underlying requirement is that they can understand the words humans enter into the system. (za/fs)

