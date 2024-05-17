AI Lexicon — A

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

A computer program, system, theory or model. A basic AI can perform specific tasks that require human intelligence, using instructions designed and created by humans. Often, AIs are used to search for patterns in huge sets of data. Examples of basic AI tasks include sorting through images of people in a crowd, medical scans or filtering spam out of your email inbox. AI is an umbrella term that includes other digital technology, such as machine learning. (za/fs)

Algorithm

Algorithms are like cooking recipes in a kitchen. However, in computer science, these recipes are a set of mathematical rules and instructions for computers to calculate answers to questions or solve pre-determined problems.

Algorithms are the building blocks for programming. They were originally designed by humans, but AI can increasingly create its own algorithms.

Algorithms are good for sorting information. They are often used to predict user preferences online, such as musical tastes on a streaming app. But they are also used in Automated Decision Making by government bodies and, in some cases, are criticized for producing errors or bias. (za/fs)

Coming soon:

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

Automated Decision Making (ADM)

Read the rest of DW's AI Lexicon:

Written and edited by: Zulfikar Abbany (za), Fred Schwaller (fs)