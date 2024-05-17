AI Lexicon — X

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

x.AI

This straight from the company website: "xAI is a new company working on building artificial intelligence to accelerate human scientific discovery. We are guided by our mission to advance our collective understanding of the universe."

Its technical team is headed by Elon Musk (SpaceX, Tesla, formerly OpenAI, etc.) and includes 34 other people, who previously worked at DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto. Interestingly, there are just two women on the technical team. There's also a team of AI Tutors, among whom the gender balance appears more… balanced.

Musk reportedly started x.AI after becoming unhappy with OpenAI's direction. He has positioned x.AI's large language model (LLM) GROK as a competitor OpenAI's ChatGPT, and other multimodal LLMs, such as Anthropic's Claude model and Google's Gemini. (za/fs)

