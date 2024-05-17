  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineLGBTQ+ rights
ScienceGlobal issues

AI Lexicon — D

Zulfikar Abbany | Fred Schwaller
Published May 17, 2024last updated May 17, 2024

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fsdt
DW Science | AI Lexicon by Zulfikar Abbany
D is deep, like deep learning, deep fakes and Deep MindImage: Ayse Tasci-Steinebach/DW

Deep learning

A subset of machine learning, deep learning is a form of artificial intelligence that aims to mimic neural networks of the human brain.

Its primary function is to process data to produce accurate insights and predictions.

Deep learning technology is far from matching the brain's ability, but it can learn from large sets of data — lots of information — as humans do. These large data sets are often referred to as big data. Deep learning is used in self-driving cars, picture recognition, fraud detection technology and household digital assistants. (za/fs)

 

Coming soon:

Data mining
Deep Mind
Deep fake
Digital Twin

Sources:

The next step in machine learning: deep learning (University of York, UK / Ruth Brooks) https://online.york.ac.uk/the-next-step-in-machine-learning-deep-learning/ (accessed September 18, 2023)

What is deep learning? (IBM) https://www.ibm.com/topics/deep-learning (accessed September 18, 2023)

Read the rest of DW's AI Lexicon:

A | B | C | D | E | F | G | H | I | J | K | L | M | N | O | P | Q | R | S | T | U | V | W | X | Y | Z

We're keen to hear your feedback. Suggest an entry by sending us a comment. And let us know if you feel we have missed something, got it wrong, and tell us whether our AI Lexicon has helped you understand the technology better.

Written and edited by: Zulfikar Abbany (za), Fred Schwaller (fs) 

DW Zulfikar Abbany
Zulfikar Abbany Senior editor fascinated by space, AI and the mind, and how science touches people
DW journalist Fred Schwaller wears a white T-shirt and jeans.
Fred Schwaller Science writer fascinated by the brain and the mind, and how science influences society@schwallerfred