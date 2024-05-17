AI Lexicon — D

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

Deep learning

A subset of machine learning, deep learning is a form of artificial intelligence that aims to mimic neural networks of the human brain.

Its primary function is to process data to produce accurate insights and predictions.

Deep learning technology is far from matching the brain's ability, but it can learn from large sets of data — lots of information — as humans do. These large data sets are often referred to as big data. Deep learning is used in self-driving cars, picture recognition, fraud detection technology and household digital assistants. (za/fs)

Coming soon:

Data mining

Deep Mind

Deep fake

Digital Twin

Read the rest of DW's AI Lexicon:

A | B | C | D | E | F | G | H | I | J | K | L | M | N | O | P | Q | R | S | T | U | V | W | X | Y | Z

We're keen to hear your feedback. Suggest an entry by sending us a comment. And let us know if you feel we have missed something, got it wrong, and tell us whether our AI Lexicon has helped you understand the technology better.

Written and edited by: Zulfikar Abbany (za), Fred Schwaller (fs)