AI Lexicon — C

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

Chatbot

A chatbot is a computer program that responds to human interaction in a conversational way, either with words on a screen, audio or a form of visualization, such as an avatar. Human users can pose questions and receive automated answers. The technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), a method that allows the chatbot to "understand" a human's question and provide a suitable answer in a way that we can understand as well.

Common chatbots include digital or voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple's Siri. Many websites, especially commercial ones, offer a customer service "live chat" function that is built on chatbot technology. (za/fs)

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is an example of a large language model (LLM), a type of AI program that can recognize and generate text.

When asked "What is ChatGPT?", ChatGPT said of itself:

"Chatbot GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) or ChatGPT is a type of conversational AI model developed by OpenAI. It is based on the GPT architecture, which stands for "Generative Pre-trained Transformer." The model was trained on a vast amount of text data from the internet, allowing it to understand and generate human-like responses to a wide range of prompts. […four further paragraphs]"

When prompted to regenerate its response, the AI returned:

"Chatbot GPT (ChatGPT) is an AI-based conversational agent developed by OpenAI. GPT stands for "Generative Pre-trained Transformer," which refers to the underlying architecture of the model. GPT is part of the larger family of language models that use transformers to process and generate human-like text. […five further paragraphs]

These first two responses were generated on July 25, 2023, using ChatGPT 3.5.

In April 2024, ChatGPT 3.5 said:

"ChatGPT is an AI-based conversational agent developed by OpenAI. It belongs to the family of Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPT), which are large-scale language models trained on vast amounts of text data. These models can understand and generate human-like text based on the input they receive.

ChatGPT is designed to engage in conversations with users on a wide range of topics, provide information, answer questions, and even generate creative content like stories or poetry. It's trained on diverse internet text sources, enabling it to have a broad understanding of language and context.

Overall, ChatGPT aims to simulate natural conversation and provide useful and engaging interactions with users." (za/fs)

Coming soon:

Computer science

Written and edited by: Zulfikar Abbany (za), Fred Schwaller (fs)