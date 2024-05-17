  1. Skip to content
AI Lexicon — S

Zulfikar Abbany | Fred Schwaller
Published May 17, 2024last updated May 17, 2024

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

Supervised learning

Supervised learning is a method to train an artificial intelligence or machine learning system using labelled data, such as images of various cats all labelled as cats. The method is used to classify and predict data outcomes. In a real-world scenario, this supervised learning technology is used to classify emails as either genuine correspondence or spam. Its counterpart is unsupervised learning. (za/fs)

 

Written and edited by: Zulfikar Abbany (za), Fred Schwaller (fs)

