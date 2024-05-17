AI Lexicon — S

Do you know your AI from your ML? Or your facial recognition from your Ethical AI? Our AI Lexicon offers easy-to-understand definitions and examples of AI in everyday life. It really is what you need to know.

Supervised learning

Supervised learning is a method to train an artificial intelligence or machine learning system using labelled data, such as images of various cats all labelled as cats. The method is used to classify and predict data outcomes. In a real-world scenario, this supervised learning technology is used to classify emails as either genuine correspondence or spam. Its counterpart is unsupervised learning. (za/fs)

Coming soon:



Sentience

Sentiment analysis

Speech synthesis

Sources:

What is supervised learning? (IBM) https://www.ibm.com/topics/supervised-learning (accessed September 18, 2023)

Supervised learning (Springer Link) https://link.springer.com/referenceworkentry/10.1007/978-1-4419-1428-6_451 (accessed September 18, 2023)

Read the rest of DW's AI Lexicon:

A | B | C | D | E | F | G | H | I | J | K | L | M | N | O | P | Q | R | S | T | U | V | W | X | Y | Z

We're keen to hear your feedback. Suggest an entry by sending us a comment. And let us know if you feel we have missed something, got it wrong, and tell us whether our AI Lexicon has helped you understand the technology better.

Written and edited by: Zulfikar Abbany (za), Fred Schwaller (fs)