AI Lexicon — S

Published May 17, 2024
Supervised learning
Supervised learning is a method to train an artificial intelligence or machine learning system using labelled data, such as images of various cats all labelled as cats. The method is used to classify and predict data outcomes. In a real-world scenario, this supervised learning technology is used to classify emails as either genuine correspondence or spam. Its counterpart is unsupervised learning. (za/fs)
